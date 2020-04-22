Next Up The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 14 Sneak Peek: Agent Park Returns to Alaska

Now Playing How Star Wars: The Clone Wars Changed Ashley Eckstein's Career | The Future Is

The Force is femming the future over at Disney+.

Variety reports that Disney+ is developing yet another Star Wars series, this one with a female focus that takes place in a different timeline than other projects. Leslye Headland, who co-created and executive produced the critically acclaimed Netflix series Russian Doll, is spearheading the series.

Everything We Know So Far About Disney+, Disney's Streaming Service

Not much more is known about the project now, other than it'll join a growing roster of Star Wars-related shows for the streamer. Disney+ is also working on the Cassian Andor-centered Rogue One prequel series, and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor. A third season of the hit The Mandalorian is also in the works before the second has even aired.

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Photo: Lucasfilm

Sign up for Disney+ and find out what else is coming to the new streaming service.