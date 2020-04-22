The Force is femming the future over at Disney+.
Variety reports that Disney+ is developing yet another Star Wars series, this one with a female focus that takes place in a different timeline than other projects. Leslye Headland, who co-created and executive produced the critically acclaimed Netflix series Russian Doll, is spearheading the series.
Not much more is known about the project now, other than it'll join a growing roster of Star Wars-related shows for the streamer. Disney+ is also working on the Cassian Andor-centered Rogue One prequel series, and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor. A third season of the hit The Mandalorian is also in the works before the second has even aired.
