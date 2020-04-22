Brace for many, many more Baby Yoda memes because it looks like a third season of The Mandalorian is already in the works at Disney+.

Variety reports that creator Jon Favreau has been writing the new season, and Lucasfilm's Doug Chiang has begun creating art concepts for the third season. The second season, which is due to hit Disney+ this fall, had already wrapped production before the coronavirus pandemic shut down most of Hollywood.

It is somewhat surprising to hear that any series, even a massively successful flagship such as this one, is gearing up for more amid all of this uncertainty. However, if and when it is safe for productions to resume, the fact that The Mandalorian will continue on to Season 3 is an absolute no-brainer, and here's why:

1. The second season was announced before Season 1 even premiered, so it's not too shocking that they're working on Season 3 before Season 2 premieres.

2. It's Star Wars. Trilogies are kind of their thing, right? (Although, there's no indication that The Mandalorian plans on bowing out after Season 3 at this time.)

3. Season 1 ended on a note that echoes the first Star Wars film — with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) barely surviving his loss of a TIE fighter skirmish just like Darth Vader. If The Mandalorian Season 2 is anything like The Empire Strikes Back, well, we're going to want that Season 3 to follow all right. (Cue the "I have a bad feeling about this" montage.)

4. Baby Yoda merch is fire. There's no way they're letting go of this gravy train any time soon.

5. They've gotta at least keep this thing going long enough to let us see Teen Yoda, à la Groot.

The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres on Disney+ in October.

