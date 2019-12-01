Next Up The Blacklist 7x06 Sneak Peek The Team Makes a Fatal Mistake

Internet gold, Baby Yoda is. The Mandalorian's latest episode gave audiences exactly what they wanted, which was a new excuse to go into extreme meme mode over the little green dude's latest adventures. Like the Mandalorian himself, the internet cannot get enough of this pint-sized humanoid alien, and, after he sipped on a bit of bone broth in "Chapter 4: Sanctuary," Twitter made short work of turning the image into a full-on moment.

It says a lot about The Mandalorian's immediate impact that the Baby Yoda meme game has been so consistent week to week; at this point, it's basically appointment viewing for everyone — not just the die-hard Star Wars fans — just to be up to speed with social media.

So, without further delay, here are some of the very best Baby Yoda cup memes that popped up over the weekend.

Every Mom on Christmas morning watching you open presents: pic.twitter.com/m7hI1qYoVz — Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) November 29, 2019

Me watching a couple break up loudly on the street while I sip my latte inside the Starbucks pic.twitter.com/dVP9Jsf7bf — Ryan Simpkins (@ryan_the_ryan) November 30, 2019

me watching my life fall apart in front of my very eyes pic.twitter.com/KrXaOfa231 — viv (@vivithao) November 30, 2019

me watching my roommate getting ready to go out for the night pic.twitter.com/xZaA29pSpq — JOHNNY SIBILLY (@JohnnySibilly) November 30, 2019

Been replaced you have, Kermit. pic.twitter.com/8Ad1kU1feV — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) December 1, 2019

Baby Yoda and his soup is the new sipping tea meme. I've said it. pic.twitter.com/pxPTd8kxEw — Mando the Bounty Hunter (@AdoptedBabyYoda) November 29, 2019

New episodes of The Mandalorian are available Fridays on Disney+.