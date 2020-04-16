Disney+ is going to help do a deep dive on how the Star Wars rebellion began with the debut of a Cassian Andor-centered Rogue One prequel series. Disney boss Bob Iger announced in 2019 that Disney was green lighting the show, with Diego Luna stepping back into the hero's shoes after originating the character in the 2016 film.

At Disney's D23 Expo 2019 on August 23, Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that the series will begin filming in 2020. Here's everything we know about Disney+'s next Star Wars TV show so far.

Additional cast members: It was announced in April that Alan Tudyk would also reprise his role as K-2SO, the former Imperial droid reprogrammed for the rebellion, and that news was confirmed on the D23 stage. Also in April, Variety broke the news that Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller were also joining the cast — but as with everything Star Wars, specifics about their roles are still being kept under wraps.

The official title: The show still doesn't have one, but Tudyk suggested on-stage that it should be called K2-Fast, K2-Furious, which honestly seems pretty great.

Premiere date: The show was expected to begin production in 2020, but it is unknown at this time whether that schedule has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Time period: The series is set before the events of Rogue One, which set up the destruction of the Death Star in the original Star Wars trilogy. It will follow Cassian's adventures as a rebel spy during the formative years of the Rebellion before Luke (Mark Hamill) ever swung a lightsaber.

Writers: Stephen Schiff (The Americans) will serve as showrunner on the series with Rogue One co-writer Tom Gilroy on board to write the pilot and direct several episodes, according to Variety.

