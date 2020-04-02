The rumors have circulated for years, but now it's finally, totally, officially confirmed: Ewan McGregor will return to the Star Wars universe to star as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new Disney+ series. The actor first played the character in the Star Wars prequel films, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith. (The character was originated by Sir Alec Guinness in the original film, Star Wars - Episode IV: A New Hope.)

Although Lucasfilm and Disney+ are keeping most details about the upcoming series under wraps for now, here's everything we know about the new series so far.

The series remains untitled. I guess we'll just have to keep calling it the Obi-Wan Kenobi Series on Disney+.

The series has also been put on hold. The series was scheduled to go into production this year — at Disney's D23 Expo in August 2019, Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy said the scripts for the series had been written and the series would begin production in 2020 — but Collider reported in January that Disney+ put the series on hold after deciding to rework said scripts.

As of April 2020, the series has a new writer though. Variety reported on April 2 that Joby Harold has been hired to write the show. Harold takes over for Hossein Amini, who departed in January, and this marks his first time writing for a TV show. He has previously produced the third John Wick film and is also writing the script for Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead.

It will be directed by Deborah Chow. In Sept. 2019, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Chow, who also directed two episodes of Disney+'s The Mandalorian, would direct the show. It is unclear if she'll be helming the entire series or just individual episodes.

We don't know when it will premiere, but we do know when it takes place. Thanks to a handy new timeline revealed during the Disney+ panel at D23, we know the series will be set during the same time period as Solo: A Star Wars Story, which Lucasfilm describes as being at the end of the Age of Republic, aka the era that leads up to the original film trilogy. But then a recent episode of The Star Wars Show and StarWars.com revealed even more details about the timing of the series, and now we have specifics. It will take place eight years after the events of The Revenge of the Sith, "where we last saw Obi-Wan delivering the infant Luke Skywalker to his Tatooine homestead."

This timing naturally has Star Wars fans buzzing because Darth Maul, who was seemingly killed when he was cut in half by Obi-Wan at the end of that film, was actually revealed to be alive in Solo. This is something that some fans knew already thanks to all of the canonical Star Wars TV shows and stories that have taken place off the big screen. But could this news mean the character will appear in this Obi-Wan series? One can only hope.

Ewan McGregor has been in talks for the series for years. It was huge news when Disney announced McGregor would reprise his role in the series, but it turns out he'd been on board for four years before the announcement was made. During those years, McGregor said he had to lie about his involvement every time someone brought it up.

"It's awkward," McGregor said when he was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "The studio and the franchises, they want to keep everything totally secret, of course, which I understand, but as the person being asked over and over and over again, 'Would you do it again?' And I'm already talking to them about it, but I can't say that I am... For four years, I was saying, 'Well I'd be happy to do it again! I'm just waiting for the call.' But all the while — it was embarrassing!"