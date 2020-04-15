May the Fourth be with you ... in the comfort of your own home. Disney+ is giving you yet another reason to stay inside this Star Wars Day by adding to its already expansive Star Warscollection with — drum roll, plase — a new docuseries about everyone's favorite intergalactic bounty hunter, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. As another gift, the streaming service will premiere the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, also on May 4.

As for The Mandalorian, the eight-part look inside the making of Disney+'s flagship show is going to have everything: interviews with the cast and crew, new footage, and, we can only hope, more Baby Yoda. (Please.) Each episode will explore a different element of the series, from the filmmaking process to the technology and effects, all presented by the show's creator, executive producer, and writer Jon Favreau.

The Mandalorian Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

There's not much to know yet about the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian, except that it will premiere in October, and Rosario Dawson is joining the cast as Ahsoka Tano. So, at least this docuseries will give us something to tide us over while we wait, and maybe we'll get some new Baby Yoda memes to get us through these trying times.

On the Clone Wars side of things, the show will be wrapping up its seven-season run, which means it might be time to start planning a Star Wars-themed Zoom watch party.

With all that said, we're still wondering when exactly The Rise of Skywalker will arrive on Disney+. It's worth a shot to keep asking, right?