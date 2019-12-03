The wave of excitement over all things Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian is undeniable. The force is so strong in the little green guy from Disney+, otherwise known as The Child, that when Baby Yoda merchandise hit sites and shelves last month, fans were jumping for joy and buying up everything their all-too-eager hands could hold.

Well, hopefully those hands can hold more because Funko Pop is releasing a vinyl, 10-inch, nearly life-size, figurine for $29.99 and a nearly 4-inch one for $12.99. Meanwhile, Mattel has come up with an 11-inch plush size version of Baby Yoda for $24.99. Both can be preordered on Disney's retail site.

The Baby Yoda figurine

But there's more. Baby Yoda fans who didn't grab up T-shirts weeks ago are still in luck. Walmart.com is offering shirts with his likeness for men, women and children for $22.98. ShopDisney.com has the same shirt for $24.95. For a slightly edgier look that you can layer, consider the mustard-colored jersey knit Baby Yoda tank top, which is also $24.95 or the lime-green tee with scalloped sleeves for girls for $22.95, which is also on trend. Feeling frisky? Maybe you should wear your shirt or tank to bed and lay your head on a matching Baby Yoda throw pillow. There are a few different styles and colors to choose from and range in price from $10.99 to $16.95 on Amazon.com.

Wanna get something cool for your smartphone featuring the tiny green heartbreaker? Then grab up these fashionable Baby Yoda phone covers on teepublic.com for $20 each. Good luck figuring out which smartphone cover to buy — there are more than 30 adorable varieties from which to choose.

Baby Yoda smartphone cover

If you really want to make your friends green with envy, match your Baby Yoda shirt with Baby Yoda shoes. That't right, a seller on Etsy.com is hawking green and black hightop canvas Baby Yoda sneakers with rubber soles for $79. There is also a different version of the sneakers from another Etsy seller that features an animated image of The Child near the instep with little stars covering the shoes' black canvas surface.

Baby Yoda sneakers

New episodes of The Mandalorian are available Fridays on Disney+.