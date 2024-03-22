In this day and age we've got every reason in the world to embrace solar power — you'll likely save money in the long run, depending where you live there's a chance there's a tax credit in it for you, and when you're camping or dealing with an outage, you can avoid the usual noise and stinkiness of an old gas-powered generator. Fortunately, Amazon can help you get in on solar this week, because the retailer's Big Spring Sale includes some big savings on solar panels and related equipment, like batteries and generators, from brands like Renology and EF ECOFLOW.

Renology solar panels and accessories in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Renology's selection of discounted items ranges from panels made for all sorts of uses, from panels that are suited to everyday powering of your home, to portable panels that are easy to set up on the go no matter where you find yourself. Plus they have batteries that collect the power to use when the sun's gone down, inverters that will translate the energy for the devices that need it, and bundles that include everything you'll need in one easy purchase.

EF ECOFLOW solar panels and batteries in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

EF ECOFLOW's selection of sale items is focused on portability rather than home power, with several foldable panels to choose from, several power stations to go with the panels, and even a portable air conditioner for those who really want to make sure they've got all the bells and whistles and amenities when they're roughing it. The markdowns on these items are pretty sizable.

