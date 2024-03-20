Amazon Big Spring Sale Offers Steep Discounts on Fire TV Sticks

Amazon

Amazon's latest major sales event, the Big Spring Sale, runs for the rest of the week. The breadth of this event isn't quite as expansive as Prime Day or Black Friday, when basically everything is on sale — in this sale, by contrast, you won't find a huge amount of deals related to tech or gaming, for example. But no big sales event is complete without Amazon marking down its own brands, and you'd better believe that Amazon's Big Spring Sale includes discounts on its own devices like the Fire TV family of streaming devices.

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Fire TV Stick will give you easy access to Amazon Prime Video's massive selection of content both included with Prime and purchaseable separately, and also it supports plenty of other streaming service apps as well.

With these discounts you can grab a Fire TV Stick Lite for just $20 ($10 off), with the 4K edition just $30 ($20 off), and the super snappy high-end Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes in at just $40 ($20 off). These devices were already good deals, but this is even better.

What if you don't need a streaming box, but rather an entire TV? Well, Amazon's own slate of 4K displays, all of which have the Fire TV interface and streaming apps built in, is discounted as well, with markdowns as steep as 38% off the retail price. And these TVs were already very affordable even at full price. But you won't have to pay that here.

No TV purchase is complete without a soundbar, and fortunately you can save $20 on an Amazon Fire TV soundbar. This soundbar speaker is fully compatible with any modern TV, so you don't need an Amazon display to use it (though it's got some extra bells and whistles if you do) and it's got Bluetooth so you can listen to music or podcasts from your phone if you want.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.