Bissell Zing vacuum

If you're in need of a new vacuum cleaner this spring, we've got some great news for you: Amazon's Big Spring Sale is marking down prices on lots of them, from traditional push vacuums by the biggest name brands to budget-friendly robot vacuums. You'll have plenty of options for just about any size budget — and with these savings you might be able to treat yourself to something else in the sale with that leftover cash.

This is a fairly massive sale, and so there are way too many options to list them all here. But here are a few highlights.

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Dyson vacuums in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

For this sale, Dyson has marked down a number of its premium vacuum cleaners as well as some of its air purifiers and fans--must-haves if you or someone else in the house is allergic to your pets.

Hoover vacuums and carpet cleaners in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

You can save big on a couple of Hoover's famous vacuums, and the home-cleaning mainstay is also offering markdowns on its carpet cleaner devices as well.

Lefant robot vacuums in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

So many vacuum cleaners are expensive, especially the name brand ones. But there are plenty of more affordable options to consider as well, like these robot vacuums from Lefant — we've even got some sub-$100 options here.

Eufy handheld vacuums and robot vacuums in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Eufy is offering hundreds of dollars off some of its premium robot vacuums, but the most eye-catching deals here might be the handheld vacuums —small but very affordable compared with the full-sized models.

Bissell vacuums and deep cleaners in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Bissell is a well trusted brand of vacuum cleaner, but they're a lot less likely to break the bank than the other name brands in this sale. If true affordability is your game, then this is where you need to look.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.