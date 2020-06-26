Hannibal was a beautiful and haunting piece of art that really stuck with you after you watched. We are lucky to have experienced it at all — though, to be honest, sometimes it feels like it was a collective fever dream we all had from 2013-2015. The fact that Bryan Fuller's version of the cannibalistic psychiatrist of Thomas Harris' novels aired on broadcast television for three seasons is nothing short of a miracle, so while it was devastating when NBC canceled the show — right after serial killer Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) and FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) killed a man together and then tumbled over the side of a cliff, no less! — it was not terribly surprising either.

Now that the beloved series is streaming on Netflix and more people are falling in love with this striking piece of art that will surely rip open their hearts, we've curated the perfect list of shows to watch after that happens. If you like Hannibal, these are the shows (and one movie) you should watch next.

Looking for more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them! And if you're looking for more hand-picked recommendations based on shows you love, we have those too.

Watch it on: Netflix

Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster, The Silence of the Lambs Photo: Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images

It isn't a TV show, but now that The Silence of the Lambs, the 1991 psychological horror film based on Thomas Harris' novel of the same name, is also streaming on Netflix, you should absolutely watch it if you haven't yet. Sir Anthony Hopkins stars as the imprisoned Dr. Hannibal Lecter, with Jodie Foster playing the role of Clarice Starling, an FBI trainee who seeks his advice to try and catch another serial killer, the terrifying Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine). The Academy Award-winning movie hasn't been available to stream for a while now, so check it out while you can. It's unlikely to ever happen, but Bryan Fuller has dreams of reviving Hannibal as a limited series adaptation of The Silence of the Lambs, which we would eat up like liver with fava beans and a nice chianti.





Watch it on: Hulu

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, Killing Eve Photo: BBC AMERICA

We're not saying Killing Eve is "Hannibal with women" but sometimes Killing Eve feels a lot like "Hannibal with women." Based on novels by Luke Jennings, the series stars Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, a low-level officer for MI5 who is freakishly in tune with (to the point of obsession) a well-dressed, expert assassin named Villanelle (Emmy winner Jodie Comer). As the two get wrapped up in a heated game of cat and mouse, the two women come to realize they share similar desires and understand each other like no one else does. Who does that sound like to you, hm? To be completely honest, the show declined in quality after its excellent first season, but if you're looking for something to watch after Hannibal, you'd be hard pressed to find something better than this.





Watch it on: Netflix

Criminal Minds Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS

CBS's long-running crime procedural Criminal Minds, which ran from 2005 until 2020, is very similar to Hannibal in that the hourlong show follows criminal profilers working for the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit as they investigate crimes and track down perpetrators using profiling and analysis. The show can get pretty unsettling at times — you will probably find yourself becoming more suspicious of everyone around you after watching the show (that's not necessarily a bad thing) — but with 15 seasons available at your fingertips, it should keep you busy for a while.





Watch it on: Netflix

Holt McCallany and Jonathan Groff, Mindhunter Photo: Patrick Harbron/Netflix

Netflix's true crime period drama Mindhunter chronicles the early days of criminal psychology and criminal profiling at the FBI via two special agents in the Behavioral Science Unit, played by Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany. They travel the country and interview imprisoned serial killers in an attempt to better understand the impulse for murder and how serial killers' minds' work. Assisted by a psychology professor (Anna Torv), they hope to use what they learn to solve ongoing cases. Enthralling but also disturbing at times, the show is must-see TV. Mindhunter's Holden Ford and Hannibal's Will Graham are both loosely inspired by real-life FBI profiler John E. Douglas.





Watch it on: Amazon Prime

Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan, The Fall Photo: Des Willie/Netflix

The British/Irish drama series The Fall is similar to Hannibal in that it follows a skilled serial killer hiding in plain sight, this time as a respectable family man named Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan). Spector is being pursued by an equally skilled detective, Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson), who is determined to catch him and put him behind bars for his crimes. The two share an intense relationship that reveals them to be two sides of the same coin, and like Hannibal and Will, they are equally obsessed with one another.





Watch it on: Netflix

Vera Farmiga and Freddie Highmore, Bates Motel Photo: James Dittiger

If you want to watch another prequel and spend more time in the mind of a murderer (no judgment!), look no further than A&E's Bates Motel, a psychological horror series that serves as a prequel to Alfred Hitchcock's film Psycho, which was based on the novel of the same name. The series, which ran for five seasons, features a young Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) and his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga), and depicts their lives and complex relationship prior to the events of the film, revealing how Norman's mental state makes him increasingly dangerous.





Watch it on: CW Seed

Pushing Daisies Photo: Scott Garfield,/ABC/Getty Images

Of all the shows on this list, Pushing Daisies is the least like Hannibal. In fact, the only common threads are series creator Bryan Fuller and a focus on memorable and stylish murders. But just because the series differs in tone and color palette — the series exists in a Technicolor storybook world — doesn't mean viewers shouldn't check it out. In Pushing Daisies, Lee Pace stars as Ned, a pie-maker with the unique ability to bring the dead back to life with a single touch — and send them back to the grave with a second. He teams up with a private eye (Chi McBride) to help solve some wild and strange murders in order to make more money, and when you add in a childhood sweetheart he saved and now can't touch (Anna Friel), a coworker with an unrequited crush and a great set of pipes (Kristin Chenoweth), and an adorable dog, the quirky show known for its distinct visual style and wordplay is a whimsical delight. It's a shame it ultimately became a casualty of the 2007-2008 writers' strike and only ran for two seasons, because it was unlike anything else on TV.