Roku Deals: Save Up to 25 Percent on Select Streaming Devices and Soundbars at Amazon

Looking for a new streaming device? Amazon has got you covered with deep discounts on all sorts of Roku streamers.

Right now, you can score up to 25 percent off select Roku devices and soundbars -- including the affordable Roku Express, the powerful Roku Ultra, the hybrid Roku Streambar, and more -- at Amazon. In fact, prices start at just $25.

Roku boasts the most streaming channels of any platform, with more than 30,000 downloadable channels from the Roku Channel Store. Even the free Roku Channel itself features hundreds of ad-supported movies and TV shows, as well as more than 200 live channels. Roku is one of the best, if not the best, platform for all things video and music streaming with fast access to popular channels, including Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+, Peacock, Spotify, Pandora, and much more.

Roku Express

Regular price: $30

$30 Sale price: $25

Want video streaming on the cheap? The Roku Express -- which is on sale for $25 (was $30) at Amazon, its all-time lowest price ever -- is the company's entry-level streaming device. It's an ideal starter streaming device, perfect for a guest room, and easy to travel with. It's small and compact, while it delivers the best streaming channels, including Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, and more, in Standard and Full HD up to 1080p.

Read our review of the Roku Express for more info.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K



Regular price: $50

$50 Sale price: $39

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $39, or $11 off, at Amazon. When connected to a 4K TV, it streams movies and TV shows in glorious 4K Ultra HD. It offers some of the best streaming channels, including Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, and more, while it also streams video faster and smoother than Roku's entry-level model with a longer Wi-Fi range.

Roku Ultra

Regular price: $100

$100 Sale price: $87

The Roku Ultra, which is on sale for $87, or $12 off at Amazon, is the company's most powerful streaming device with the fastest speeds for video streaming and the longest range for Wi-Fi connectivity -- compared to any other Roku streamer. In fact, it comes with an Ethernet port built-in, so it can stream directly from the internet to the device itself for virtually zero lag or buffering.

The streaming device offers popular streaming channels, such as Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and more, while the Roku Ultra also comes with the Roku Voice Remote for hands-free navigation and easy voice search. The remote even has a headphone jack for private listening.

Roku Streambar

Regular price: $130

$130 Sale price: $105

Want a streaming device? Want a soundbar? The Roku Streambar does both! It's on sale for $105, or $25 off, at Amazon -- that's a nearly 20 percent savings. The hybrid streamer offers 4K video streaming with instant access to streaming channels, like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube TV, and more. It can also beef up your home audio with crisp and clear sound. It's ideal for smaller bedroom TVs.

