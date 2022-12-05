Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Paramount Plus, Showtime, Fire TV Stick, Roku, NVIDIA Shield Pro, & More

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With January in full swing, it's time to think about upgrading your home entertainment gear for the new year.

We rounded up the best deals on streaming devices, streaming services, and more. In fact, we spotted an amazing deal on Paramount+ -- get one month of service for free!

Paramount Plus

Regular price: starting at $5/mo.

starting at $5/mo. Sale price: Free for one month with promo code THEGAME

Right now, you can get one month of Paramount+ for free with promo code THEGAME at checkout. This deal is only for new or returning subscribers, so just about anyone can take advantage.

Here's how it works: Go to paramountplus.com, click "try it free" on the homepage, then "continue," then pick a plan (either the ad-supported Essential plan for $5/mo. or ad-free Premium plan for $10/mo.), then sign in with your existing account or create a new one, then enter the promo code THEGAME just before subscribing, and that's it.

Showtime

Regular price: $11/mo.

$11/mo. Sale price: $4/mo. for six months

Showtime is on sale for just $4/mo. for six months, or $7/mo. off its regular price -- that's a nearly 65 percent savings. Afterwards, the subscription price goes back up to $11/mo. However, you can always cancel the add-on before the six months is over.

And as a bonus, you can start this promo with a 30-day free trial. Just think of it as getting seven months of Showtime for $3/mo.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Regular price: $30

$30 Sale price: $25

On sale for $25 (was $30), the Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to add video streaming to your TV. It might be small, but it's mighty, thanks to the speedy Fire TV OS and Amazon Appstore for quick access to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, Disney+, of course Prime Video, and much more.

It even comes with an Alexa Voice Remote for hands-free navigation and voice search. Just ask and Alexa will do the rest.

Check out other Fire TV streaming devices on sale, below:

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Regular price: $50

$50 Sale price: $37

Not a fan of Google TV? Amazon has the Roku Streaming Stick 4K on sale for $37, or $13 off its list price -- that's a nearly 30 percent savings. This streaming device has Roku built-in, which is one of the easiest and uncomplicated streamers out there. Just plug it into your HD or 4K TV, sync it to your home's Wi-Fi network, and download your favorite streaming channels -- including Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and others -- and start streaming.

SelectTV Streaming App

Regular price: $479

$479 Sale price: $100

Say goodbye to going from one app to another. SelectTV combines various streaming services -- including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and others -- into one, convenient app that organizes movies, TV shows, originals, and even live streams. Right now, you can score a lifetime subscription for $100, or $379 off -- that's nearly a whopping 80 percent off its list price.

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro

Regular price: $200

$200 Sale price: $175

Want a streaming device with more power? The NVIDIA SHIELD Pro is on sale for $175, or $25 off, at Amazon -- that's nearly a 15 percent savings. This streamer supports Dolby Vision 4K picture quality and Dolby Atmos audio for the very best in home entertainment, while it runs Android TV for streaming the most popular apps, like Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, and more.

Want more? Check out the best deals on other streaming movies and TV shows from Amazon Prime Video here.