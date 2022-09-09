Apple TV+ Review: Is It Worth It?

Apple

Pros Cons One of the most affordable streamers

Growing library of high-quality, original content

Long free trial available with Apple device purchase Relatively small content library compared to other streamers

Lack of much other licensed content outside Apple originals

No add-ons or upgrades available

What is Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is Apple's exclusive streaming service for movies and shows. It launched in 2019 with a small batch of original programming and has steadily grown its library since.

Although its content library is limited compared to other streaming platforms, Apple TV+ has attracted millions of users by offering strong, award-winning, original programming at an affordable price point. But, is Apple TV+ worth it for you? Read on to find out.

Apple TV+ Compared to Other Streaming Services

Apple TV+ Disney+ Hulu Netflix Starting monthly price $5/mo. $8/mo. $7/mo. $10/mo. Free trial length Up to three months w/purchase of Apple device N/A 30 days N/A Offline downloads Yes Yes Only with Hulu (No Ads) options Yes User profiles Six Seven Six Five Streaming quality Up to 4K Up to IMAX Enhanced on some shows/devices Up to 4K on some shows/devices 480p (HD available in higher plans

Apple TV+ ranks high when it comes to affordability. A basic subscription with the service is $2 cheaper than Hulu, and the platform offers the longest free trial of all the services listed when you purchase an Apple device (it's only seven days without a device purchase). Sure, there aren't any deals or bundles that include Apple TV+ like the Disney+, ESPN, and Hulu bundle, but Apple TV+ still reigns supreme when it comes to affordability.

That affordability does come at the expense of a large content library, though. Apple TV+ currently offers mostly its own original content, which is a much smaller catalog than what you can find on Hulu, Disney Plus, or Netflix. That being said, you can't find the Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso or top Oscar-nominated CODA on those platforms. Notably, a recent IMDB study also gave Apple TV+ top honors for best streaming quality of any 4K streamer.

How Much Does Apple TV+ Cost?

A subscription to Apple TV+ will cost you $5/mo. This is a competitive price point for a service like Apple TV+ that features an ever-growing library of originals to enjoy. And let's not forget that you can get up to a three-month Apple TV+ free trial.

If you sign up for Apple TV+ after purchasing an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac device, you'll be able to get a free Apple TV+ login and try the service free for three months. Without a device purchase, you can still sign up for a seven-day free trial. And if you purchase the Apple One bundle, you can watch the streamer free for one month.

If you do some digging, you can find other ways to get a deal on Apple TV+. T-Mobile currently offers a year free when you switch to any of its Magenta plans. Playstation 5 users can get a six-month free trial of Apple TV+, and Best Buy offers three months free with certain device purchases. And, if you're a student, you can get Apple TV+ for free with your Apple Music subscription.

Apple TV+ Content

As of March 2022, there were 113 original shows and movies on Apple TV+, with more being added all the time. The service also features a small amount of licensed programming, but most people buy an Apple TV+ subscription for its originals. Here are 10 of the most popular originals in the streamer's library:

Ted Lasso

1971

Acapulco

Mythic Quest

CODA

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry

Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You

Boys State

Wolfwalkers

Central Park

Apple TV+ Supported Devices

Apple TV+ is compatible with all Apple products, but that's not all. Apple TV+'s website outlines a list of devices you can use to watch the service. They are as follows:

Apple TV

iPhone

iPad

iPod, iPod Touch

Mac Computers

Roku devices

Amazon Fire devices

Android TV (Google TV)

Smart TVs (Samsung, Vizio, LG, and Sony)

PlayStation Consoles (PS4 and PS5)

Xbox Consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Web Browsers on just about any computer

Apple TV+ Features

If you're considering a subscription to Apple TV+, there are a few more things you should know. For one, you can share the service with up to five family members, each of whom can set their own profiles and preferences. The service even gives you the option to restrict certain content on specific profiles, so you won't have to worry about what younger family members are watching.

Additionally, you can watch some titles on the platform in 4K. Keep in mind, you'll need to have a 4K-compatible device if you want to watch these Apple TV+ shows and movies in 4K, but it's nice to have the option. If you're hoping to stream content in 4K, you might benefit from purchasing the Apple TV 4K.

Whether it be award-winning comedies like Ted Lasso, critically acclaimed films like CODA, or classic Peanuts specials, you're guaranteed to find something you'll enjoy on Apple TV+. Also, the service is continually expanding its content library, so you'll have even more options to choose from for family movie nights soon.

Is Apple TV+ Worth It?

Apple TV+ is worth it for cord-cutters looking to keep costs low. It's worth it for families looking for high-quality, original entertainment that everyone can enjoy. And it's the perfect option for someone who wants to try a streamer that isn't a part of the big three (Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+). If you're looking for an extensive library of content, you may not be happy with Apple TV+, but you can always try it for free to find out.

Apple TV+ is still small compared to the big streaming players, but it's carving out its own niche with strong programming, high-quality streaming, and an affordable cost. In a few years, we'd wager that there won't be a house in the world that doesn't know about the service.