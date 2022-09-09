Everything You Need to Know About Apple TV+'s Cost

Getty Images

Apple is still very new to video streaming. The company's first branded streaming service, Apple TV+, launched in late 2019 and has experienced a few growing pains since then. Still, it'd be unfair to write off the subscription service as a failed attempt to infiltrate the streaming world, especially when you remember that this is Apple we're talking about here. They don't lose.

To date, Apple TV+'s library features 66 original movies and shows, with the promise of more on the way. What's more, the service is relatively cheaper than some of the more prominent streamers like Hulu and Netflix, making it a perfect alternative to keep costs low. We'd even argue that the service's price is one of the best things about Apple TV+. Here's why.

How Much Does Apple TV+ Cost?

Apple TV+ costs $5/mo. If you have Apple One, a subscription that bundles multiple Apple products together then you'll pay $15/mo. for a subscription to Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+.

You'll be able to choose from three Apple One Plans. The Individual Plan comes with all three Apple services and 50G of iCloud storage for $15/mo. Then there's the Family Plan for $20/mo. that you can share among five other people and includes three Apple services and 200GB of iCloud storage. And you can also purchase the Premier Plan to share among five people for $30/mo. The Premier Plan gives you access to five Apple services and 2TB of iCloud storage.

You can also get Apple TV+ for free if you have an Apple Music Student Plan. The Apple Music Student Plan will cost you $5/mo. as well. To get the student discount, you'll need to have proof that you're enrolled in a college or university.

But the process of getting the student discount is simple if you meet this requirement. The discounted price lasts for as long as you're in school. You'll be asked to re-enter your information once every year to ensure you still qualify for the deal.

Last, you should know that Apple TV+ offers a free trial to select consumers. Customers who purchase an Apple product today have three months to activate their one-year free trial to Apple TV+. This offer is only available for new devices purchased, but every Apple product purchase (phones, tablets, computers, etc.) is eligible to receive this deal.

Can I bundle my Apple TV+ subscription?

Yes, you can bundle your Apple TV+ subscription. You won't be able to bundle your subscription with another streamer like you could with the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle. But you do have the option to group your subscription to Apple TV+ with your subscription to other services in Apple's portfolio as a part of the Apple One offer.

Apple TV+ Price Compared



Apple TV+ Hulu Netflix Disney+ Starting Price $5/mo. $6/mo. $9/mo. $8/mo. Free trial length Up to one year 30 days N/A N/A Other deals offered? Yes Yes No Yes

Apple TV+ is the least expensive service of the streamers listed above. At $5/mo., it's an affordable option for cord-cutters who want to keep their costs low. However, it should be noted that though the service is cheaper than others, it lacks in the content department. If you're looking for a service with a lot of content to stream, then this may not be the best choice as the service is still relatively young.

Regardless, Apple TV+ also wins a key category when it comes to free trial length. No other service listed offers a free trial for up to one year. This is an important callout for those who may have some trepidation about trying out a new streamer.

How can I Sign-up for Apple TV+?

Signing up for Apple TV+ is easy if you're familiar with Apple products. Suppose you're using an iPhone or iPad; simply heady over to your TV app that should be preloaded on your device. Then, signup for the service through the app. All Apple products come with a convenient "Subscriptions" tab located in your settings that you can use to manage all your subscriptions.

If you're using another device to sign up for Apple TV+, then you'll need to make sure that the service is compatible with the service. You can check out the list of devices compatible with Apple TV+ on the streamer's website. The service is compatible with non-apple devices, like Roku and Amazon, so you should be able to watch it on at least one device that you already have.

Once you've signed up for the streamer, the next step is launching it and figuring out what you'll watch first. Navigating through the Apple TV+'s content library is made easy with the service's intuitive and straightforward interface. You'll be greeted by a home screen that features Apple TV+'s most prominent content upfront, meaning you won't have to look too far to find something worth watching.

Our Final Take

In the streaming world, ranks shift frequently. One streamer may reign supreme for a time before an underdog service emerges to shake things up. Things are constantly changing, and the only way to keep up with the times is to make sure your streamer is competitively priced and ready for the challenge.

No one understands this better than Apple TV+. At just $5/mo., the service is one of the most affordable streaming out there. It's still new to the game, but give it a few more years, and we'd wager it'll earn its spot among the streaming greats with ease.