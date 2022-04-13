How to Get an Apple TV+ Free Trial and Other Deals

Getty Images

Launched on November 1, 2019, Apple TV Plus is Apple's exclusive streaming platform that offers original programming in nearly every genre, including dramas, comedies, kids' programming, documentaries, and more. There are a number of Apple TV deals available for people wanting to sign up for Apple TV+ and for those who purchase Apple products. Read on to learn about the Apple TV free trial.

Does Apple TV Plus Have a Free Trial?

Not only is there an Apple TV Plus free trial offer, but the service also provides three offers for people who want to test it out. So if you're wondering if Apple TV is free, in some instances, it is!

Apple TV Plus Free Trial: How Long Does it Last?

Wondering how to get Apple TV free? There are three Apple TV+ free trial offers that offer the service at no cost for anywhere from seven days to three months. The price then bounces back up to the full price. But how much is Apple TV Plus? It's currently $5/mo.

Three-Month Free Trial

You can get Apple TV for free with your iPhone purchase! You can try Apple TV+ out free for three months if you purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac device that runs on the latest iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS. As you're setting up your new Apple device, you should receive a promotional message inviting you to try out Apple TV+ via a three-month free trial. To access the trial, head over to Apple TV+ and set up your account.

Keep in mind, you'll only be offered an Apple TV trial if you purchase one of the above devices and you activate the service within 90 days of setting up your new device. At the conclusion of the free trial, the service automatically renews and you'll be charged $5/mo. for your Apple TV+ subscription until you choose to cancel it. And, you'll need an Apple ID to redeem this offer. So if you're a new Apple user, follow the steps listed on Apple's website to get started.

Seven-Day Free Trial

You can also take advantage of the seven-day Apple TV Plus free trial that is available to all. Once you've signed up for Apple TV+, your weeklong free trial will begin immediately. At the end of your free trial, you'll be charged $5/mo. for your subscription.

The seven-day free trial may be a good option for longtime Apple users who may already have a portfolio of Apple devices and are just looking to try the streamer out for a limited time. Be sure to check out Apple TV's shows and movies. Among Apple TV Plus' premier originals are Finch, starring Tom Hanks; the Emmy Award-winning The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon; the Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis; and The Shrink Next Door, starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.

One-Month Free Trial

The last option new users have to try out Apple TV+ is with a subscription to Apple One, which includes a one-month Apple TV+ free trial. With Apple One, you can bundle up to six Apple services for a single price. Services that can be bundled include Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+.

The monthly cost for Apple One varies depending on the number of people on the plan and the number of services included in the bundle. An Individual plan costs $15/mo., while Family plans -- which can be shared with up to five people -- cost $20/mo. Both plans include Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+. Premier plans are $30/mo. and can also be shared among five people, but will also add Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+ to the package.

The biggest difference between the plans is the amount of cloud storage offered. The Individual plan comes with 50GB of storage, while the Family plan has 200GB and the Premier plan has 2TB of storage.

How to Sign Up for Apple TV Free Trial

If you're signing up for Apple TV+ or the Apple One bundle, simply click on the "Try It Free" button, and either sign in with your Apple ID or create one. This can be done on either the Apple website or through their app.

To receive the three-month free trial offer, you must first purchase one of the eligible devices mentioned above. You'll be prompted to sign up for Apple TV+ during the setup process.

Apple TV Plus Student Discount and Free Trial

College and university students pursuing a bachelor's or postgraduate degree are eligible for a discounted subscription to Apple Music for up to four years. Apple Music has more than 90 million songs on more than 30,000 playlists. Students pay $5/mo., compared to the regular individual price of $10/mo.

Once students sign up for Apple Music, they automatically receive a subscription to an Individual Apple TV+ plan. Additionally, Apple Music comes with a three-month free trial, so students can receive both Apple Music and Apple TV+ free for one quarter of the year.

Apple TV+ Bundles

Apple One Bundle

As mentioned, the best bundle for those looking to try out Apple TV+ is the Apple One bundle. It groups up to six Apple services for families and individuals alike to enjoy.

In addition to Apple TV, the bundle could include Apple Music, Apple Arcade+, iCloud+, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+. Apple Arcade has more than 200 games that do not include ads or in-app purchases. With iCloud+, you can have up to 2TB of cloud storage that can be shared across your devices and with up to five family members.

With one subscription, Apple News offers hundreds of newspapers and magazines. Among the titles included are Bloomberg Businessweek, Consumer Reports, Los Angeles Times, National Geographic, New York Magazine, The New Yorker, Newsweek, People, Reader's Digest, Sports Illustrated, Time, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and The Wall Street Journal.

Powered by the Apple Watch, Apple Fitness offers 11 workout types, including HIIT, Pilates, Strength, Yoga, Walking, and more. New workouts, ranging from five to 45 minutes are added each week. Apple Fitness is available through the Fitness app on iPhones, iPads, and Apple TV. However, an Apple Watch is required for the personalized experience the service offers.

Other Apple TV+ Deals

Apple TV+ doesn't offer deals beyond its free trials. The service is $5/mo., making it an affordable option for most cord-cutters. And since there are several ways to try the service for free before subscribing, you probably won't find many active Apple TV+ deals or promotions out there.

This doesn't mean they'll never come to pass, though. Apple TV+ is still trying to find its footing as a new competitor in the ever-changing streaming wars. The service recently surpassed 40 million subscribers, so one could assume that as demand rises, the appetite for deals and other promotions will increase as well.

Apple TV+ Deals Compared

If you were to make a pros and cons list for Apple TV+, the service's apparent lack of significant Apple TV promos would probably be the first item listed on the cons side. Apple TV+ doesn't have much going for it when it comes to deals. This can be a huge drawback for potential subscribers, especially when you compare the service to others like it.

Take Starz for example. The premium streaming service is running a promotion that gives users the option to try Starz for $5/mo. for the first three months of their subscription. Normally, Starz is $9/mo., so you'll be getting the service for almost 50 percent less than what you would typically pay.

Additionally, services like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video have touted student discounts to keep prices low for consumers. A student plan for Hulu is only available for the basic subscription model and will cost you $2/mo. When it comes to Amazon Prime, you can purchase a student subscription for $9/mo. Once you've signed up for your student plan, your three-month free trial of the service will start, and you'll gain access to Amazon Prime and Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Disney+ is running a discount for users who sign up for an annual plan with the service. Monthly subscriptions to Disney+ will cost you about $8/mo. -- but by purchasing an annual plan, priced at $80/yr. -- you can save up to $16 on your subscription annually. This isn't the only attractive deal offered by Disney, and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the popular Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

Our Final Take

When it comes to free trials, Apple TV+ has plenty. But when it comes to other deals and promotions, the streamer is lacking. This isn't to say it'll always be like this. To stay competitive for streaming, Apple TV+ will eventually have to start running promotions and deals.

Apple TV+ can be watched through the Apple TV app on most mobile devices, including Roku. To learn more about Apple TV+, check out our review.