Philo Price, Plans, Channels and more

The times are quickly changing for TV waters as more and more are ditching traditional cable plans for more affordable streaming options.

What's the appeal? Most users find that they have more control over the content they're consuming and paying for. Now, the market is infiltrated with many high-quality streaming options that cater to the specific needs of their consumers.

It can be overwhelming when it comes to finding the best live TV streaming service for you, but we're here to help break it down for you. One of our favorites for affordability and simplicity is Philo. Philo is a premium streaming service that offers live TV, but also doesn't break the bank coming in at around $40 less than its competitors like YouTube TV and fuboTV -- both services start at $65/mo.

Here we'll be giving you an extensive overview of Philo to make sure it's the right fit for you. After all, everyone's entertainment needs are different! We'll go over all their best plans, pricing and the channels they offer so you know everything you need before you take the plunge.

How does Philo work?

Philo is a live TV streaming service that works as an affordable alternative to traditional cable TV. Philo gives subscribers access to live channels and also offers DVR storage. Philo is a perfect alternative for those looking to simplify and not pay for hundreds of channels they don't use.

Philo is also available on the go. So, even if you're not home, you can still have access to their lineup of high-quality channels wherever you are!

How much does Philo cost?

One of the best parts about Philo is how much it costs. The Philo price is truly like no other. Customers will receive 64 channels and unlimited cloud DVR storage for only $20 a month! This is a quarter of the costs as the other live TV streaming services on the market right now -- YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV both start at is $65/mo.

Not to mention, there's no contract. So if you find that Philo is not the best fit for you and your family, there's no obligation or unexpected fees. You're free to find what will work for you!

What plans does Philo offer?

As we stated above, Philo is a simple service and offers one, practical plan, with the ability to include a couple of add-on offers to your package. Here's a breakdown of what you can expect from your package with Philo:



Philo Plan Monthly price $20 Free trial length 7 Days DVR Space Unlimited Number of screens 3 Live channels 64

It is important to note that while Philo does offer unlimited cloud DVR storage, you can only keep your recordings for 30 days, otherwise, they will expire. So, make sure you don't fall too behind on your favorite tv shows! It's also good to keep in mind that Philo does not offer parental controls, which is something to keep in mind if you are looking to restrict certain titles.

What top channels does Philo have?

Philo tv packages offer customers the ease of a simple cable plan, but with a much lower price tag. Not to worry though, the cost doesn't mean you're missing out on your favorite channels! In fact, Philo channels are very similar to what you'd find in your traditional tv package. Philo has:

Top news channels such as BBC America, and BBC World News.

Kids channels such as TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and Animal Planet.

Other top channels such as A&E, AMC, CMT, Cooking Channel, Discovery Channel, DIY Network, Food Network, Game Show Network, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, and more.

While Philo doesn't have access to local live channels and is sparse on sports channels, their lineup is still well-rounded and excellent for those wanting to simplify their entertainment. For those still wanting more from their package, Philo also has a few add-on options to upgrade their customers' access to entertainment channels. While it doesn't compare to other live TV streaming services like YouTube TV or fuboTV, both of which offer a more extensive live channel line up, as well as access to local news channels, Philo beats them out in price every time coming in at a quarter of what they charge. Philo has an unbeatable value considering the number of channels and its price point of $20 per month.

What add-ons for premium channels and extras does Philo have?

Philo offers two excellent add-on packages for those who want more premium entertainment with their TV package. These additions are great for college students, young couples and families alike!

Philo partners with both EPIX and STARZ to bring you more premium originals and movies at an affordable upcharge through your Philo subscription. Each add-on comes with three premium channels for both EPIX (EPIX, EPIX Hits, EPIX2) and STARZ (STARZ, STARZ Kids and Family, STARZ Encore).



Price Per Month EPIX $6 STARZ $9

What about local networks on Philo?

When it comes to Philo local channels, this is where the service falls short. If you are someone who really values having access to local and sports channels, you may want to look elsewhere for your live TV streaming needs. However, if you can live without those things and simply want access to live entertainment channels like Animal Planet, A&E, AMC, CMT, Discovery Channel, Food Network, and HGTV, you're looking in the right place.

Not to mention, if you are looking for more access to premium content like movies and on-demand titles, you can always opt for the EPIX or STARZ add-on to give yourself more titles to choose from. With the price at $20 a month, you really can't go wrong with this service.

Is Philo right for you?

Philo is one of the most affordable services out there right now, especially for those who are looking for the biggest bang for your buck. With Philo's inexpensive cost, viewers are certain to be satisfied with their well-rounded channel list, unlimited DVR capabilities, and add-on packages. It can also keep the entire family happy by allowing for streaming on up to three devices at a time with up to ten personalized profiles, from anywhere!

At the end of the day, Philo is one of the lowest-cost live TV streaming services right now and we think it could be a great fit for you if you have basic entertainment needs. It could also be the right fit for college students or young couples just looking for a well-rounded list of channels to view in the evenings after class or work. Either way, you can't beat the price per channel value as compared to their competitors like YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV.