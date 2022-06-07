Screenshot of Philo

What is Philo TV?

Philo offers live TV channels and on-demand movies and shows for those looking to ditch cable in favor of streaming TV channels without a contract. If you're hesitant to cut the cord because you'll miss major cable networks you receive through your traditional TV service, Philo may be the reason you finally make the switch. This is especially true if you like popular networks like VH1 and Food Network, but could do without local channels and sports.

Philo offers over 60 channels and optional add-ons for Epix and Starz networks. The basic channel package is $25/mo. and there is no subscription or contract involved, so you can cancel at any time. You can add on Epix for $6/mo. more and Starz for $9/mo. Enjoy a free seven-day trial when you sign up for either add-on service and cancel anytime with no contract.

But does Philo have local channels? Sorry, but no. Philo does not offer local channels or sports channels, which can be a deciding factor for sports fans. However, it's the least expensive live TV streaming service when compared to fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and others.

Philo Complete Channel List

Philo TV channels may not include local or sports channels, but there is no shortage of entertainment available. Through the channels it offers, you can still choose from classic and new movie hits, children's programming, cooking shows, documentaries, entertainment, lifestyle, reality TV shows, world news, and more.

Here is the current TV channel lineup for Philo:

A&E

AccuWeather

AMC

American Heroes Channel

Animal Planet

aspireTV

AXS TV

BBC America

BBC World News

BET

BET Her

Cheddar

Cleo TV

CMT

Comedy Central

Cooking Channel

Crime+Investigation

Destination America

Discovery Channel

Discovery Family

Discovery Life

DIY Network

Food Network

FYI

Game Show Network

getTV

Great American Country

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

HGTV

History Channel

IFC

INSP

Investigation Discovery

Law & Crime

Lifetime

LMN

Logo

MotorTrend

MTV

MTV Classic

MTV Live

MTV2

Newsy

Nick Jr.

Nickelodeon

Nicktoons

Oprah Winfrey Network

Paramount Network

PeopleTV

REVOLT

Science Channel

Sundance TV

Tastemade

TeenNick

TLC

Travel Channel

TV Land

TV One

UPtv

VH1

Vice

WE tv

Sports Channels with Philo

Unfortunately, you won't be able to get any sports channels with Philo. With the affordability of this streaming service, it's expected that premium channel lineups like sports won't be included. There also isn't an option to pay extra for a sports bundle; Philo simply doesn't offer it.

If you're looking for collegiate, professional, or regional sports channels, you'll have better luck with other streaming services, like fuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Local Channels with Philo

As with sports channels, Philo local channels are nonexistent. You won't find channels like ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, or PBS. Those looking for entertainment and lifestyle channels will find the most to watch on Philo's basic cable channel lineup.

Just because Philo doesn't offer local channels doesn't mean you can't cut the cord and use streaming services to save on cable TV. If local channels are important to you, consider choosing a more expensive option with local lineups like fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV.

How Do Philo Channels Compare?

Philo live TV includes 64 channels plus more if you opt for the additional Epix or Starz streaming channels. Though it's the most affordable streaming option currently available, Philo is able to keep such cheap rates of $25/mo. by offering limited channels for viewing. Depending on the channels you watch, it doesn't compare to more expensive streaming options with more than 80 channels like fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

For Entertainment Channels

Philo offers many options for entertainment, including Comedy Central, Game Show Network, MTV channels, PeopleTV, TLC, and more. Adding on Epix or Starz provides more in the way of entertainment, though Philo falls short of other providers like Hulu.

For Sports Fans

Sports fans will have to go elsewhere to quench their thirst for the MLB, NBA, NCAA, NFL, and NHL channels. Though the streaming services are more expensive, sports fans should consider Hulu, Sling TV, and YouTube TV as better options to keep up with their favorite sports teams.

For News Channels

Those searching for local news won't find it on Philo, but what does make the channel list is a limited selection of world news. Philo users can choose from BBC America, BBC World News, and Newsy. If you need more newsworthy channels, consider DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu, or YouTube TV instead.

For Kids

Keep the kids busy with popular channels like Discovery Family, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, and TeenNick. For more options for the kids, try the channel list at Hulu + Live TV.

Overall Value For Price

Though Philo has limited channel guide options, the price can't be beat when compared to other live streaming and video-on-demand options. With Philo, you get what you pay for. For a wide variety of live TV channels, a massive on-demand library to choose from, and useful features and options, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV might be better.

Getting Started with Philo

To sign up, you'll need:

A broadband internet connection

Future payment method

Mobile phone number or email address

Supported device

Philo supports Amazon Fire TV, Android smartphones and tablets, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast via Android, Apple iPhone and Apple iPad, Roku, and web browsers. You can stream Philo on up to three devices simultaneously, and each account can have up to 10 profiles. DVR storage is unlimited, allowing shows to be saved up to 30 days to watch and rewatch as many times as you want.

Our Final Take

Philo offers 64 live channels on their basic package at just $25/mo., making it the most affordable streaming service currently available. For a few more dollars per month, you can also get Epix or Starz for more channels and entertainment. The add-on services offer a seven-day free trial to try them out before you commit, and no matter which package you choose, you're not locked into a contract or subscription.

The main thing you need to keep in mind is that there are no sports channels or local network affiliates of the big five broadcast channels (CBS, NBC, Fox, ABC, and The CW). The Philo channels list contains plenty of entertainment and even kids channels, making this an ideal low-cost service for those looking to mainly stream popular cable networks. Philo TV reviews are positive for what you get, so this may be the streamer for you, especially for your wallet.