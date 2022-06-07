Join or Sign In
Philo offers live TV channels and on-demand movies and shows for those looking to ditch cable in favor of streaming TV channels without a contract. If you're hesitant to cut the cord because you'll miss major cable networks you receive through your traditional TV service, Philo may be the reason you finally make the switch. This is especially true if you like popular networks like VH1 and Food Network, but could do without local channels and sports.
Philo offers over 60 channels and optional add-ons for Epix and Starz networks. The basic channel package is $25/mo. and there is no subscription or contract involved, so you can cancel at any time. You can add on Epix for $6/mo. more and Starz for $9/mo. Enjoy a free seven-day trial when you sign up for either add-on service and cancel anytime with no contract.
But does Philo have local channels? Sorry, but no. Philo does not offer local channels or sports channels, which can be a deciding factor for sports fans. However, it's the least expensive live TV streaming service when compared to fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and others.
Philo TV channels may not include local or sports channels, but there is no shortage of entertainment available. Through the channels it offers, you can still choose from classic and new movie hits, children's programming, cooking shows, documentaries, entertainment, lifestyle, reality TV shows, world news, and more.
Here is the current TV channel lineup for Philo:
A&E
AccuWeather
AMC
American Heroes Channel
Animal Planet
aspireTV
AXS TV
BBC America
BBC World News
BET
BET Her
Cheddar
Cleo TV
CMT
Comedy Central
Cooking Channel
Crime+Investigation
Destination America
Discovery Channel
Discovery Family
Discovery Life
DIY Network
Food Network
FYI
Game Show Network
getTV
Great American Country
Hallmark Channel
Hallmark Drama
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
HGTV
History Channel
IFC
INSP
Investigation Discovery
Law & Crime
Lifetime
LMN
Logo
MotorTrend
MTV
MTV Classic
MTV Live
MTV2
Newsy
Nick Jr.
Nickelodeon
Nicktoons
Oprah Winfrey Network
Paramount Network
PeopleTV
REVOLT
Science Channel
Sundance TV
Tastemade
TeenNick
TLC
Travel Channel
TV Land
TV One
UPtv
VH1
Vice
WE tv
Unfortunately, you won't be able to get any sports channels with Philo. With the affordability of this streaming service, it's expected that premium channel lineups like sports won't be included. There also isn't an option to pay extra for a sports bundle; Philo simply doesn't offer it.
If you're looking for collegiate, professional, or regional sports channels, you'll have better luck with other streaming services, like fuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.
As with sports channels, Philo local channels are nonexistent. You won't find channels like ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, or PBS. Those looking for entertainment and lifestyle channels will find the most to watch on Philo's basic cable channel lineup.
Just because Philo doesn't offer local channels doesn't mean you can't cut the cord and use streaming services to save on cable TV. If local channels are important to you, consider choosing a more expensive option with local lineups like fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV.
Philo live TV includes 64 channels plus more if you opt for the additional Epix or Starz streaming channels. Though it's the most affordable streaming option currently available, Philo is able to keep such cheap rates of $25/mo. by offering limited channels for viewing. Depending on the channels you watch, it doesn't compare to more expensive streaming options with more than 80 channels like fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.
Philo offers many options for entertainment, including Comedy Central, Game Show Network, MTV channels, PeopleTV, TLC, and more. Adding on Epix or Starz provides more in the way of entertainment, though Philo falls short of other providers like Hulu.
Sports fans will have to go elsewhere to quench their thirst for the MLB, NBA, NCAA, NFL, and NHL channels. Though the streaming services are more expensive, sports fans should consider Hulu, Sling TV, and YouTube TV as better options to keep up with their favorite sports teams.
Those searching for local news won't find it on Philo, but what does make the channel list is a limited selection of world news. Philo users can choose from BBC America, BBC World News, and Newsy. If you need more newsworthy channels, consider DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu, or YouTube TV instead.
Keep the kids busy with popular channels like Discovery Family, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, and TeenNick. For more options for the kids, try the channel list at Hulu + Live TV.
Though Philo has limited channel guide options, the price can't be beat when compared to other live streaming and video-on-demand options. With Philo, you get what you pay for. For a wide variety of live TV channels, a massive on-demand library to choose from, and useful features and options, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV might be better.
To sign up, you'll need:
A broadband internet connection
Future payment method
Mobile phone number or email address
Supported device
Philo supports Amazon Fire TV, Android smartphones and tablets, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast via Android, Apple iPhone and Apple iPad, Roku, and web browsers. You can stream Philo on up to three devices simultaneously, and each account can have up to 10 profiles. DVR storage is unlimited, allowing shows to be saved up to 30 days to watch and rewatch as many times as you want.
Philo offers 64 live channels on their basic package at just $25/mo., making it the most affordable streaming service currently available. For a few more dollars per month, you can also get Epix or Starz for more channels and entertainment. The add-on services offer a seven-day free trial to try them out before you commit, and no matter which package you choose, you're not locked into a contract or subscription.
The main thing you need to keep in mind is that there are no sports channels or local network affiliates of the big five broadcast channels (CBS, NBC, Fox, ABC, and The CW). The Philo channels list contains plenty of entertainment and even kids channels, making this an ideal low-cost service for those looking to mainly stream popular cable networks. Philo TV reviews are positive for what you get, so this may be the streamer for you, especially for your wallet.