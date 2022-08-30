Peacock Streaming Deal: Get An Annual Subscription For Just $20 — Save Up to 60 Percent

Want a streaming service on the cheap? Peacock has you covered.

If you're a new subscriber, you can score the Peacock Premium annual plan for just $20/yr., or $30/yr. off its usual price, with promo code ONEYEAR at checkout. This breaks down to about $2/mo. for a year, which is a 60 percent savings for all on-demand movies, TV shows (ad-supported), news, and live sports that Peacock has to offer.

However, if you want to go ad-free with the Peacock Premium Plus annual plan, you can get it for $70/yr., or $30/yr. off its regular price, with promo code ONEYEAR at checkout. This breaks down to about $6/mo. for a year, or a 30 percent savings.

Afterwards, the annual price goes back up to $50/yr. or $100/yr., respectively, but you can cancel at anytime, or simply keep the service. It's up to you!

But act fast and sign up now, this deal expires at the end of September.

Stream Girls5eva, Rutherford Falls, Dr. Death, and more — along with The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and others — for $20/yr. Getty Images

Peacock is NBCUniversal's home for original series, including Bel-Air, Girls5Eva, Rutherford Falls, The Resort, and more. It's where you'll find legacy hits, such as The Office, 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and others. The streamer has new movies too, like Jurassic World Dominion (drops on September 2), The Black Phone, The Northman, Ambulance, and much more.

The streaming service also features live sports from NFL, MLB, Premier League, and other pro leagues, as well as news from NBC News, CNBC, Noticias, and more. Peacock also has "hubs" for titles from NBC, Bravo, Telemundo, MSNBC, Universal Pictures, Focus Features, and WWE.

Want more? Check out TV Guide's best deals on streaming services and home entertainment gear here.