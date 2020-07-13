On Tuesday, NBCUniversal revealed a ton of new details about its upcoming streaming service — titled Peacock, a wink to NBC's rainbow logo and long-lasting nickname as the Peacock Network — including the fact that it will feature the return of some TV favorites, including a Saved By the Bell sequel and a new Battlestar Galactica series, and will house the already-announced revival effort for Punky Brewster.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Saved By the Bell revival will feature at least two of the original series' stars, as Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley will reprise their roles as AC Slater and Jessie Spano respectively, with other stars, including Mark-Paul Gosselaar as the beach-blond "preppie" Zack Morris, in talks to potentially return as well. The new series will take place at a time when Morris has become Governor of California and creates a scandal by closing too many low-income schools; to ameliorate the situation, he suggests sending to those displaced kids to wealthier schools, including his old alma mater Bayside High. By the time we see them again, AC and Jessie will be parents — though the reporting does not specify if they are still together. The series is created by Tracey Wigfield (Great News).

The return to the realm of Battlestar Galactica will be overseen by Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), and while details are slim on the straight-to-order series, it is expected to be take place within the universe of Syfy's 2004 run rather than the 1978 original series. The new series will be neither a reboot nor a revival; Esmail clarified on Twitter that the show will "explore a new story within the mythology while staying true to the spirit of Battlestar."

BSG fans, this will NOT be a remake of the amazing series @RonDMoore launched because... why mess with perfection? Instead, we'll explore a new story within the mythology while staying true to the spirit of Battlestar. So say we all! — Sam Esmail (@samesmail) September 17, 2019

Meanwhile, the Punky Brewster revival is still just a pilot at this stage, but it will feature Soleil Moon Frye returning to the eponymous role, this time as a single mother of three who runs into a young girl who reminds her of herself at the age when the original series took place. Steve and Jim Amogida will write and executive produce the pilot, which was first revealed to be in the works in June.

Peacock, which will be an ad-supported platform, will launch in April 2020.