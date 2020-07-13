It's almost time to go back to Bayside, preppies! After years of rumors and delays, the Saved by the Bell revival is actually happening at Peacock, the new streaming service from NBCUniversal that drops on July 15, and we can't wait to see that long-awaited sequel to the landmark '80s series arrive with a modern-day twist.

Helmed by Tracey Wigfield, who worked on 30 Rock and created Great News, the new SBTB is expected to keep the spirit of the original alive while adding some of the biting wit we know from the aforementioned series, with a handful of the original stars back reprising their roles but all grown up.

Here's everything we know about the revival of the classic NBC high school sitcom, which ran from 1989 to 1993 before spawning two spin-offs and a pair of TV movies.

It's expected to debut in 2020. Although the new Saved By the Bell won't be one of the titles available at Peacock's launch, it is expected to debut some time in 2020. No exact premiere date has been announced, and there's been no word on whether the series' launch date will be affected by the industry's widespread production shutdowns due to COVID-19.

The first trailer will take you back to high school. Peacock released the first trailer for Saved by the Bell in April, taking viewers inside the modern Bayside which... seems a lot like the old Bayside, just with a lot of new tech and now it's Zack's (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) son stirring up trouble instead of Zack.

All of Peacock's Original Series Trailers: Saved by the Bell, Punky Brewster, and More

Zack is now the governor of California. In the updated Saved by the Bell, Zack Morris is now governor of California, but he's in crisis mode after closing too many low-income high schools. To clean it up, Governor Morris decides to send a bunch of students to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High — and the new students give the privileged Bayside students a much-needed and hilarious reality check.

Although Gosselaar, who currently stars on ABC's Mixed-ish, previously indicated that he hadn't been contacted about returning to the role, he later confirmed that he would indeed appear in a few episodes of the revival. Gosselaar shared a first look of him getting totally Zack'd out in March.

Zack is just as messy as ever. According Gosselaar, Zack won't be much different from the troublesome teen we got to know in the original series. The revival will see him "being a little offensive and sort of not being on the right side of things," the actor told TV Line. He also noted to the outlet that the Peacock revival is much more current than the original series. "Script-wise, these aren't the scripts we got [31 years ago]," Gosselaar said. "I don't think you could do that. That's sort of just across the board with television: There's a lot of things we did [then] that we're not doing now... and I don't know necessarily that it would be appropriate [to do things the same way]."

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

You'll see other faces you recognize. Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reprise their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively, with Lopez playing a (what else) a dumb jock-turned-coach; Berkley plays the mom of Bayside's football team captain. There's no word yet on whether other original series regulars like Tiffani Thiessen, Dustin Diamond, Lark Voorhies, or Dennis Haskins will return, but Lopez's behind-the-scenes video from the set proves that the series will welcome back Ed Alonzo as the hip diner's owner, Max.



There will be a ton of new faces. Given the updated plot, which involves an influx of new students, the sequel series is set to welcome plenty of newcomers to the franchise. In January, Peacock announced the comedy had found its first new lead in Champions alum Josie Totah, who will play the sharp-tongued cheerleader Lexie.

The rest of the new teens were revealed by The Hollywood Reporter: The Maze Runner's Dexter Darden will play DeVante, a "mysterious loner" who's looking for a fresh start at Bayside; The Birch's Haskiri Velazquez will play Daisy, a "smart, ambitious sophomore"; Roswell, New Mexico's Mitchell Hoog will play Zack Morris' privileged son Mac Morris; Alycia Pascual-Pena will play Daisy's "ultra-competitive" best friend Aisha; and Empire's Belmont Cameli will play Jessie Spano's sensitive jock son Jamie.

Everything to Know About Peacock, NBCUniversal's Streaming Service

The original Saved By the Bell is available to stream on Hulu.