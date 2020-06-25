NBC's new streaming service Peacock won't be available to everyone until July, but several trailers for the upcoming original shows and movies have already been revealed. Whether you're looking to get nostalgic with Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster or waiting for the next Shawn and Gus adventure with Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, there's plenty to be stoked about.
You can also check out first looks at the futuristic drama Brave New World, action-thriller The Capture, and so much more. And don't miss Emmy Rossum, almost unrecognizable in Angelyne the bio-series about the '80s billboard star. Check out all of the trailers below!
Angelyne
A.P. Bio
Brave New World
The Capture
Cleopatra in Space
Curious George
In Deep with Ryan Lochte
Intelligence
Lost Speedways
Madagascar: A Little Wild
This teaser will make you move it, move it. #MadagascarALittleWild is coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/kqrFc3FF6v— Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020
Psych 2: Lassie Come Home
Punky Brewster
Saved by the Bell
Where's Waldo?
Peacock is now available for Comcast customers, but will launch globally on Wednesday, July 15.