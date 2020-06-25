NBC's new streaming service Peacock won't be available to everyone until July, but several trailers for the upcoming original shows and movies have already been revealed. Whether you're looking to get nostalgic with Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster or waiting for the next Shawn and Gus adventure with Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, there's plenty to be stoked about.

You can also check out first looks at the futuristic drama Brave New World, action-thriller The Capture, and so much more. And don't miss Emmy Rossum, almost unrecognizable in Angelyne the bio-series about the '80s billboard star. Check out all of the trailers below!

Everything you need to know about Peacock, NBC's New Streaming Service


Angelyne


A.P. Bio


Brave New World


The Capture


Cleopatra in Space


Curious George


In Deep with Ryan Lochte


Intelligence


Lost Speedways


Madagascar: A Little Wild


Psych 2: Lassie Come Home


Punky Brewster


Saved by the Bell


Where's Waldo?

Peacock is now available for Comcast customers, but will launch globally on Wednesday, July 15.