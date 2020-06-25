Now Playing Get Your 90's Fix at Saved by the Max

NBC's new streaming service Peacock won't be available to everyone until July, but several trailers for the upcoming original shows and movies have already been revealed. Whether you're looking to get nostalgic with Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster or waiting for the next Shawn and Gus adventure with Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, there's plenty to be stoked about.

You can also check out first looks at the futuristic drama Brave New World, action-thriller The Capture, and so much more. And don't miss Emmy Rossum, almost unrecognizable in Angelyne the bio-series about the '80s billboard star. Check out all of the trailers below!

Everything you need to know about Peacock, NBC's New Streaming Service





Angelyne





A.P. Bio





Brave New World





The Capture





Cleopatra in Space





Curious George





In Deep with Ryan Lochte





Intelligence





Lost Speedways





Madagascar: A Little Wild

This teaser will make you move it, move it. #MadagascarALittleWild is coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/kqrFc3FF6v — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020





Psych 2: Lassie Come Home





Punky Brewster





Saved by the Bell





Where's Waldo?

Peacock is now available for Comcast customers, but will launch globally on Wednesday, July 15.