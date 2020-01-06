Now Playing 5 Stars You Forgot Were on Saved by the Bell

Peacock's Saved By the Bell sequel series has found its lead in Champions alum Josie Totah, TV Guide has confirmed. Totah will star as Lexie, "a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students," according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news.

The upcoming series will also feature original Saved By the Bell stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reprising their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively. Although Mark-Paul Gosselaar has not signed on to appear in the half-hour comedy, the new series will pick up when Zack Morris (Gosselaar), who is now the governor of California, comes under fire for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes to send the students who have been affected by this decision to the highest-performing schools, including Bayside High.

Everything We Know About the Saved by the Bell Revival

Totah is best known for her breakout role in Champions, the short-lived NBC sitcom that also starred Anders Holm. She recently appeared in Netflix's No Good Nick, and her other credits include The Other Two, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Jessie, and Glee. In August 2018, Totah came out as transgender in an essay in Time.

No premiere date has been set for the Saved By the Bell sequel, which comes from Tracey Wigfield (Great News). The series is expected to debut this year on Peacock, which will officially launch in April.

The original Saved By the Bell is available to stream on Hulu.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)