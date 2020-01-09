The Saved by the Bell revival won't go without Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen) after all. The famous duo will be part of the new series in "some capacity" according to new reports.

After telling reporters last fall that he hadn't been contacted about the revival at all, Gosselaar told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he and Theissen will be showing up in the new series. "Everybody can sleep well at night," he said. "It looks like you will have us in some capacity."

Gosselaar also said of Tracy Wigfield's new take on the story, "I'm happy to be a part of it. What I've read so far, I'm good."

Everything We Know About the Saved by the Bell Revival

The logline of the series, which will premiere on NBC's upcoming streaming service Peacock, says that Zack has become governor of California and lands in hot water closing too many low-income schools. When he suggests sending the affected students to the highest-performing schools in the state — including his alma mater Bayside High — the new students "gives the over-privileged Bayside kids a much-needed and hilarious dose of reality."

Original cast members Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez have already signed on to the series. Champions star Josie Totah will lead the student cast as a cheerleader that is beloved and feared by her fellow students.

Saved By the Bell is available to stream on Hulu.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)