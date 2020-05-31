Prepare to say goodbye to at least two Netflix Originals in June 2020. The streaming service will release its very last batch of Fuller House episodes on Tuesday, June 2, and based on what we've seen so far, the Full House spin-off is closing out with a triple Tanner wedding. Plus, the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why hits the platform on Friday, June 5, and it promises to wrap up all the drama at Liberty High School on what looks to be a very emotional note.

Also ahead on Netflix in June is Spike Lee's original film Da 5 Bloods, which premieres Friday, June 12. The movie centers on a group of African American veterans who return to Vietnam to find treasure they left behind — as well as the remains of their squad leader. Ryan Murphy's The Politician returns with its second season on Friday, June 19. And Netflix has also revealed that the premiere date for the highly-anticipated third season of Dark will be on Saturday, June 27.

As for old favorites, all three seasons of classic NBC drama Hannibal hit the platform on June 5. Clueless, The Silence of the Lambs, Legends of Tomorrow Season 5, and How to Get Away With Murder Season 6 are also coming to Netflix in June.

Check out everything that we know is coming to the streaming service in June 2020 below.

TBA

It's Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix Original)

One Take (Netflix Film)

June 1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

June 2

Alone Season 6

Fuller House Season 5, Part 2 (Netflix Original)

True: Rainbow Rescue (Netflix Family)

June 3

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

Spelling the Dream (Netflix Documentary)

June 4

Baki: The Great Raiti Tournament Saga (Netflix Anime)

Can You Hear Me / M'entends-tu? (Netflix Original)

June 5

13 Reasons Why Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (Netflix Film)

Hannibal Seasons 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime (Netflix Film)

Queer Eye Season 5 (Netflix Original)

June 6

Queen of the South Season 4

June 7

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Volume 6

June 8

Before I Fall

June 10

Curon (Netflix Series)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5

Lenox Hill (Netflix Documentary)

Middle Men

My Mister Season 1

Reality Z (Netflix Original)

June 11

Pose Season 2

June 12

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Film)

Dating Around Season 2 (Netflix Original)

F Is for Family Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix Comedy Special)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 2 (Netflix Family)

One Piece: Alabasta

One Piece: East Blue

One Piece: Enter Chopper and the Winter Island

One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line

Pokemon Journeys: The Series (Netflix Family)

The Search (Netflix Original)

The Woods (Netflix Original)

June 13

Alexa & Katie Part 4 (Netflix Family)

How to Get Away With Murder Season 6

Milea

June 14

Marcella Season 3 (Netflix Original)

June 15

Underdogs

June 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias Part 2 (Netflix Original)

June 18

A Whisker Away (Netflix Anime)

The Order Season 2 (Netflix Original)

June 19

Babies Part 2 (Netflix Documntary)

Father Soldier Son (Netflix Documentary)

Feel the Beat (Netflix Film)

Floor Is Lava (Netflix Original)

Lost Bullet (Netflix Film)

Girls from Ipanema Season 2 (Netflix Original)

One-Way to Tomorrow (Netflix Film)

The Politician Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Rhyme Time Town (Netflix Family)

Wasp Network (Netflix Film)

June 21

Goldie

June 22

Dark Skies

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix Comedy Special)

June 24

Athlete A (Netflix Documentary)

Crazy Delicious (Netflix Original)

Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aqui (Netflix Film)

June 26

Amar y vivir (Netflix Original)

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix Film)

Home Game (Netflix Documentary)

Straight Up

June 27

Dark Season 3 (Netflix Original)

June 29

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

Adu (Netflix Film)

BNA (Netflix Anime)

George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half (Netflix Comedy Special)

PHOTOS: The Best Netflix Originals of 2020 So Far