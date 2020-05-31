Prepare to say goodbye to at least two Netflix Originals in June 2020. The streaming service will release its very last batch of Fuller House episodes on Tuesday, June 2, and based on what we've seen so far, the Full House spin-off is closing out with a triple Tanner wedding. Plus, the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why hits the platform on Friday, June 5, and it promises to wrap up all the drama at Liberty High School on what looks to be a very emotional note.
Also ahead on Netflix in June is Spike Lee's original film Da 5 Bloods, which premieres Friday, June 12. The movie centers on a group of African American veterans who return to Vietnam to find treasure they left behind — as well as the remains of their squad leader. Ryan Murphy's The Politician returns with its second season on Friday, June 19. And Netflix has also revealed that the premiere date for the highly-anticipated third season of Dark will be on Saturday, June 27.
As for old favorites, all three seasons of classic NBC drama Hannibal hit the platform on June 5. Clueless, The Silence of the Lambs, Legends of Tomorrow Season 5, and How to Get Away With Murder Season 6 are also coming to Netflix in June.
Check out everything that we know is coming to the streaming service in June 2020 below.
TBA
It's Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix Original)
One Take (Netflix Film)
June 1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
June 2
Alone Season 6
Fuller House Season 5, Part 2 (Netflix Original)
True: Rainbow Rescue (Netflix Family)
June 3
Killing Gunther
Lady Bird
Spelling the Dream (Netflix Documentary)
June 4
Baki: The Great Raiti Tournament Saga (Netflix Anime)
Can You Hear Me / M'entends-tu? (Netflix Original)
June 5
13 Reasons Why Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (Netflix Film)
Hannibal Seasons 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime (Netflix Film)
Queer Eye Season 5 (Netflix Original)
June 6
Queen of the South Season 4
June 7
Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Volume 6
June 8
Before I Fall
June 10
Curon (Netflix Series)
DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5
Lenox Hill (Netflix Documentary)
Middle Men
My Mister Season 1
Reality Z (Netflix Original)
June 11
Pose Season 2
June 12
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Film)
Dating Around Season 2 (Netflix Original)
F Is for Family Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix Comedy Special)
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 2 (Netflix Family)
One Piece: Alabasta
One Piece: East Blue
One Piece: Enter Chopper and the Winter Island
One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line
Pokemon Journeys: The Series (Netflix Family)
The Search (Netflix Original)
The Woods (Netflix Original)
June 13
Alexa & Katie Part 4 (Netflix Family)
How to Get Away With Murder Season 6
Milea
June 14
Marcella Season 3 (Netflix Original)
June 15
Underdogs
June 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
June 17
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias Part 2 (Netflix Original)
June 18
A Whisker Away (Netflix Anime)
The Order Season 2 (Netflix Original)
June 19
Babies Part 2 (Netflix Documntary)
Father Soldier Son (Netflix Documentary)
Feel the Beat (Netflix Film)
Floor Is Lava (Netflix Original)
Lost Bullet (Netflix Film)
Girls from Ipanema Season 2 (Netflix Original)
One-Way to Tomorrow (Netflix Film)
The Politician Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Rhyme Time Town (Netflix Family)
Wasp Network (Netflix Film)
June 21
Goldie
June 22
Dark Skies
June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix Comedy Special)
June 24
Athlete A (Netflix Documentary)
Crazy Delicious (Netflix Original)
Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aqui (Netflix Film)
June 26
Amar y vivir (Netflix Original)
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix Film)
Home Game (Netflix Documentary)
Straight Up
June 27
Dark Season 3 (Netflix Original)
June 29
Bratz: The Movie
June 30
Adu (Netflix Film)
BNA (Netflix Anime)
George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half (Netflix Comedy Special)
PHOTOS: The Best Netflix Originals of 2020 So Far