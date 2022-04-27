New Netflix Movies and Shows Coming in May 2022

Priah Ferguson, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things Netflix

Stranger Things! Stranger Things! Stranger Things! The only thing you really need to know about the new movies and shows coming to Netflix in May begins with "S" and ends with "tranger Things." Season 4 of Netflix's most popular series comes at the end of the month on May 27, and if you're like us, you will be finishing the series on May 27. Call in sick, cancel your surgery, disown your family, do what you need to do. It should be a national holiday.

But there's plenty more new shows and movies coming to Netflix in May. For dads, there's The Lincoln Lawyer (May 13), a legal drama based on the books by Bosch author Michael Connolly following a renegade lawyer (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) who works out of his car and chills on Southern California beaches. For kids, there's a Marmaduke CGI movie (May 6), with Pete Davidson (?) providing the voice of the big dog. For moms, there's Workin' Moms (May 10) and Outlander Season 5 (also May 10). And for masochists and/or stoners, there's Mike Myers' new show The Pentaverate (May 5), starring Myers as multiple characters with silly, loud voices.

On the leaving front, some good stuff is expiring from Netflix on May 31, like the complete runs of Downton Abbey and Happy Endings, two I Know What You Did Last Summer movies, and sports drama The Blind Side, which has been holding down a spot on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for a few weeks. So catch all those before they're gone.

Below you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Netflix in May, as well as lists of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in May.

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch on Netflix in May



Johnny Knoxville and Danger Ehren, Jackass 3.5

All four Jackass movies (First three May 1, Jackass 4.5 May 20)

The Jackass franchise is one of the most important, transcendent, and shockingly durable comedies of the century so far, and that's not a joke. These guys are artists. As if the first three Jackass movies getting added to Netflix at the beginning of the month wasn't enough of a gift, Jackass 4.5 — a deleted-scenes-added version of Jackass Forever, which hit theaters in February — is coming on May 20. You'll laugh so hard you'll cry and cringe so hard you'll barf at some of these stunts. [Trailer]

Operation Mincemeat (May 10)

This is an old-fashioned based-on-a-true-story studio movie that's not too good but not too bad. It's right down the middle(brow). It tells the story of British intelligence agents in World War II who came up with an ambitious, borderline insane plan to conceal the Allied invasion of Sicily from the Nazis. It's a historical drama with some comedic elements and a strong cast led by Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession's Tom Wambsgans) in big glasses and an even bigger mustache. [Trailer]

Netflix doesn't do a lot of network-style dramas, so this legal drama from prolific writer-producer David E. Kelley stands out. Long before he became the Big Little Lies guy, Kelley dominated the lawyers-on-TV space with L.A. Law, The Practice, Ally McBeal, and Boston Legal, among others. This is his return to the genre. The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a bestselling novel series by Michael Connelly, who also created Det. Harry Bosch, and follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles defense attorney who doesn't like defending people who are guilty. He was previously played by Matthew McConaughey in the well-liked 2011 movie of the same name. If this show lives up to its potential, it will be a big hit. [Trailer]

An American edition of the Australian reality documentary series following the dating lives of people on the autism spectrum. If it's anything like the original, the U.S. version will be empathetic and deeply moving.

The beloved sci-fi adventure series is finally back for its fourth season, after an interminable three-year break. It's the TV event of the year. It might single-handedly revive Netflix's collapsing stock price. There's a lot riding on this season, and if the trailer is to be believed, the Duffer Brothers & co. are going to deliver. The kids face a new threat from the Upside Down, while Hopper (David Harbour) fights to survive in a Soviet prison camp. The first part of Season 4 drops May 27, with the second half coming in July. [Trailer]



Everything Coming to Netflix in May



TBD

Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres

Welcome to Wedding Hell (Netflix Series)



May 1

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One?: Season 6

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You've Got Mail



May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 (Netflix Family)



May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix Documentary)



May 4

40 Years Young (Netflix Film)

The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)

El marginal: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Netflix Documentary)

Summertime: Season 3 (Netflix Series)



May 5

Blood Sisters (Netflix Series)

Clark (Netflix Series)

The Pentaverate (Netflix Series)

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1

Wild Babies (Netflix Documentary)



May 6

Along for the Ride (Netflix Film)

Marmaduke (Netflix Film)

The Sound of Magic (Netflix Series)

Thar (Netflix Film)

The Takedown (Netflix Film)

Welcome to Eden (Netflix Series)



May 8

Christina P: Mom Genes (Netflix Comedy)



May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (Netflix Anime)



May 10

Outlander: Season 5

Workin' Moms: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

42 Days of Darkness (Netflix Series)

Brotherhood: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)

Operation Mincemeat (Netflix Film)

Our Father (Netflix Documentary)

The Getaway King (Netflix Film)



May 12

Maverix (Netflix Comedy)

Savage Beauty (Netflix Series)



May 13

Bling Empire: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri (Netflix Series)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix Series)

New Heights (Netflix Series)

Senior Year (Netflix Film)



May 14

Borrego



May 15

PJ Masks: Season 4



May 16

Blippi's Adventures

Servant of the People: Season 2-3

Vampire in the Garden (Netflix Anime)



May 17

The Future Diary: Season 2 (Netflix Series)



May 18

The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (Netflix Documentary)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Netflix Series)

The Perfect Family (Netflix Film)

Toscana (Netflix Film)

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 (Netflix Series)



May 19

A Perfect Pairing (Netflix Film)

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Netflix Family)

The G Word with Adam Conover (Netflix Documentary)

Insiders: Season 2 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Netflix Documentary)

Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I've Arrived (Netflix Comedy)



May 20

Ben Is Back

F*ck Love Too (Netflix Film)

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 (Netflix Series)

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Netflix Series)



May 22

ONE PIECE: New Episodes



May 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

Godspeed (Netflix Film)

Sea of Love (Netflix Family)



May 25

The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)

Larva Pendant (Netflix Film)

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 (Netflix Series)



May 26

Insiders: Season 2 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Netflix Family)

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 (Netflix Family)



May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 (Netflix Series)



May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (Netflix Family)



May 31

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1



Everything Leaving Netflix in May

May 1

Colony: Seasons 1-3

Hoarders: Season 11

WWII in HD: Season 1



May 3

StartUp: Seasons 1-3

The Clovehitch Killer



May 12

Eye in the Sky



May 19

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2



May 23

Shot Caller



May 31

Battleship

Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same

Chloe

Closer

Coach Carter

Dennis the Menace

Downton Abbey: Series 1-6

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Free Willy

Hairspray

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

Happy Feet

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

New Year's Eve

Sniper: Legacy

Stardust

Sucker Punch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Blind Side

The Devil's Advocate

The Disaster Artist

The Final Destination

Top Gun

Wild Things

Zoolander

