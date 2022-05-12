New HBO Max Movies and Shows This Month (May 2022)

Join or Sign In
Including The Time Traveler's Wife, Hacks Season 2, and The Staircase
The best new shows and movies on HBO Max in May are admittedly front-loaded at the beginning of the month. In just a few weeks, we've already been blessed with Colin Firth and Toni Collette in the true crime drama The Staircase and the second season of the great comedy about comedy, Hacks. Plus, we still have the ongoing seasons of late-April series The Flight Attendant, We Own This City, and Barry. That's the good news!
The bad news is that the second half of May is looking a lot lighter on quality new releases, which may actually be a blessing, since we're still catching up with things in April. But if you must watch something new, the latest adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife is out May 15 (sadly, it doesn't look like it's too good), CNN's excellent documentary Navalny hits streaming May 26 (thank you for imploding, CNN+), and a new season of the British comedy Stath Lets Flats is out May 27 (starring Nadia from What We Do in the Shadows!). Additionally, the George Carlin documentary George Carlin's American Dream has a premiere date: May 20.
Below, we have our picks for the month, as well as a list of everything that's coming to HBO and HBO Max in May, and everything that's leaving HBO Max, too.
HBO Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on HBO Max make it to HBO. We'll designate HBO Max exclusives where appropriate.
Hello to my fellow Spring Awakening fans, it's finally our time. The Tony-winning rock musical about sheltered German teens in the 1890s exploring their sexuality turns 15 this year, and the original Broadway cast — including Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, and John Gallagher Jr. — got back together for a reunion concert to celebrate. We'll see that concert in this documentary, which also looks at the musical's legacy.
It's a banner year for true crime cases getting turned into scripted miniseries, so The Staircase is comfortably slotting right in among the rest. Colin Firth plays the author Michael Peterson, who in 2001 was accused of murdering his wife after claiming she died by falling down the stairs. The starry cast also includes Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Sophie Turner, and Michael Stuhlbarg. [Trailer]
HBO Max's best original comedy, heck, series (yeah, I said it), returns for Season 2, which finds Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) going on a cross-country tour to test out new material. What will Deborah do when she inevitably finds out about Ava giving defamatory information about her to those TV producers at the end of Season 1? I don't know, but I can't wait to find out. [Trailer]
Note: This is different from the Eric Bana-Rachel McAdams movie. Here, Theo James and Rose Leslie star as the time traveler and his wife, respectively, in a TV adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's 2003 novel. James plays Henry DeTamble, who has a rare disorder that causes him to be uncontrollably transported around through time. Leslie plays Clare Abshire, the woman who loves him despite it all. Many wigs are worn. [Trailer]
Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio direct this documentary about George Carlin, looking at the legendary comedian's career through the lens of his influence on every single person who's ever told a joke into a microphone after him. You can expect a lot of talking heads from other famous comedians gushing about their hero.
More on HBO and HBO Max:
May 1:
Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood, 2019
47 Ronin, 2013
Assassins, 2020 (HBO)
At Close Range, 1986 (HBO)
An Autumn Afternoon, 1962
The Big Sleep, 1946
Back To School, 1986
Bottle Rocket, 1996
Calladita, 2020 (HBO)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1968 (HBO)
Child 44, 2015 (HBO)
Chungking Express, 1994
The Color Purple, 1985
Conan The Barbarian, 2011 (HBO)
Devil in A Blue Dress, 1995
Dodes 'Ka-Den, 1970
Domino, 2019 (HBO)
Downhill, 1927
Dragnet Girl, 1933
Early Spring, 1956
Early Summer, 1951
The End of Summer, 1961
Equinox Flower, 1958
Eraser, 1996
Fallen Angels, 1995
Floating Weeds, 1959
FRIDA, 2002 (HBO)
The Fugitive, 1993
Furry Vengeance, 2010 (HBO)
Gang Related, 1997 (HBO)
Good Morning, 1959
Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO)
Hart's War, 2002 (HBO)
High and Low, 1963
Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001 (HBO)
Julie, 1956
Killers, 2010 (HBO)
Language Lessons, 2021
Love and Baseball, 2021
The Machine That Kills Bad People, 1952
Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (HBO)
The Missing, 2003 (HBO)
The New Guy, 2002 (HBO)
North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)
Not Easily Broken, 2009
The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012
Poseidon, 2006
Red Beard, 1965
Ringo and His Golden Pistol, 1966
Rugrats Go Wild, 2003 (HBO)
Rugrats In Paris: The Movie, 2000 (HBO)
The Rugrats Movie, 1998 (HBO)
The Sapphires, 2012 (HBO)
Sense and Sensibility, 1995
Sliding Doors, 1998
St. Elmo's Fire, 1985
The Stepford Wives, 2004 (HBO)
Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, 2009 (Extended Version)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Tokyo Twilight, 1957
Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO)
Transporter 3, 2008 (HBO)
Unbroken, 2014
Underworld, 2003
Underworld: Awakening, 2012
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, 2009
Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995
W.E., 2011 (HBO)
What To Expect When You're Expecting, 2012 (HBO)
The Wild Thornberrys Movie, 2002 (HBO)
You, Me and Dupree, 2006
Young Adult, 2011 (HBO)
Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005
May 3:
Spring Awakening: Those You've Know, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
May 5:
Las Bravas F.C., Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Queen Stars Brazil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Staircase, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
May 6:
Dear Evan Hansen, 2021 (HBO)
Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred (HBO)
La Afinadora De Árboles, 2019 (HBO)
May 7:
We Baby Bears, Season 1 Part C
May 9:
Get Hard, 2015
May 10:
Catwoman: Hunted, 2022
The Matrix: Resurrections, 2021 (HBO)
Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A
Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B
May 12:
Hacks, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Who's By Your Side, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
May 13:
Hank Zipzer, 2014
Old, 2021 (HBO)
Smalls, Season 4
May 15:
The Time Traveler's Wife, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
May 17:
Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1 Part B
The Mule, 2018 (HBO)
May 20:
Identidad Tomada, 2020 (HBO)
May 22:
Fast Foodies, Season 2
May 23:
Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B
May 26:
Navalny
That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Tig n' Seek, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
May 27:
Blippi Special
Blippi Visits
Blippi Wonders
Blippi: Learn With Blippi
Ghost, Season 1
Ghost, Season 2
Stath Lets Flats
May 29:
The Misery Index Season 3 Part B, 2021
May 31:
Miami Vice, 2006 (Extended Version)
May 14:
Cry Wolf, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)
May 24:
Cinderella Man, 2005 (Extended Version)
The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
May 25:
Curious George, 2006 (HBO)
Two For The Money, 2005 (HBO)
May 27:
Doom, 2005 (HBO)
Pride & Prejudice, 2005 (HBO)
May 31:
27 Dresses, 2008 (HBO)
The Animal, 2001 (HBO)
A Perfect Murder, 1998 (HBO)
A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)
Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)
Army Of Darkness, 1992 (HBO)
Billy Elliot, 2000
Bully, 2001 (HBO)
Changing Lanes, 2002 (HBO)
Clueless, 1995 (HBO)
Control Room, 2004 (HBO)
Cymbeline, 2014 (HBO)
Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)
Dirty Pretty Things, 2002 (HBO)
Doctor Dolittle, 1998 (HBO)
Doubt, 2008
Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
Enough Said, 2013 (HBO)
Extract, 2009 (HBO)
Fatal Attraction, 1987
Frontera, 2014 (HBO)
Gloria, 1999 (HBO)
Godsend, 2004 (HBO)
How To Be Single, 2016
Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)
Iris, 2001 (HBO)
It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)
Killerman, 2019 (HBO)
Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man, 2005 (HBO)
Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)
Mama, 2013 (HBO)
Mindhunters, 2004 (HBO)
Phone Booth, 2002 (HBO)
Princess Kaiulani, 2009 (HBO)
Pulse, 2001 (HBO)
Rubber, 2010 (HBO)
Speed, 1994
Stoker, 2013
Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
The Answer Man, 2009 (HBO)
The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)
The Conspirator, 2010 (HBO)
The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)
The Good Doctor, 2011 (HBO)
The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)
The Italian Job, 2003 (HBO)
The Lawnmower Man, 1992 (HBO)
The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)
The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987
The Wolfpack, 2015 (HBO)
The Wrecking Crew!, 2008 (HBO)
This Is 40, 2012
Troll Hunter, 2010 (HBO)
Two Lovers, 2008 (HBO)
The Two Jakes, 1990
Viva, 2007 (HBO)
War Horse, 2011
War On Everyone, 2016 (HBO)
World's Greatest Dad, 2009 (HBO)
Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2006 (HBO)