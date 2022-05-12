New HBO Max Movies and Shows This Month (May 2022)

Theo James and Rose Leslie, The Time Traveler's Wife Macall B. Polay/HBO

The best new shows and movies on HBO Max in May are admittedly front-loaded at the beginning of the month. In just a few weeks, we've already been blessed with Colin Firth and Toni Collette in the true crime drama The Staircase and the second season of the great comedy about comedy, Hacks. Plus, we still have the ongoing seasons of late-April series The Flight Attendant, We Own This City, and Barry. That's the good news!

The bad news is that the second half of May is looking a lot lighter on quality new releases, which may actually be a blessing, since we're still catching up with things in April. But if you must watch something new, the latest adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife is out May 15 (sadly, it doesn't look like it's too good), CNN's excellent documentary Navalny hits streaming May 26 (thank you for imploding, CNN+), and a new season of the British comedy Stath Lets Flats is out May 27 (starring Nadia from What We Do in the Shadows!). Additionally, the George Carlin documentary George Carlin's American Dream has a premiere date: May 20.

Below, we have our picks for the month, as well as a list of everything that's coming to HBO and HBO Max in May, and everything that's leaving HBO Max, too.

The New Movies and Shows to Watch on HBO and HBO Max in May

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, Hacks HBO Max

HBO Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on HBO Max make it to HBO. We'll designate HBO Max exclusives where appropriate.

Spring Awakening: Those You've Known (May 3)

Hello to my fellow Spring Awakening fans, it's finally our time. The Tony-winning rock musical about sheltered German teens in the 1890s exploring their sexuality turns 15 this year, and the original Broadway cast — including Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, and John Gallagher Jr. — got back together for a reunion concert to celebrate. We'll see that concert in this documentary, which also looks at the musical's legacy.

The Staircase (May 5, HBO Max)

It's a banner year for true crime cases getting turned into scripted miniseries, so The Staircase is comfortably slotting right in among the rest. Colin Firth plays the author Michael Peterson, who in 2001 was accused of murdering his wife after claiming she died by falling down the stairs. The starry cast also includes Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Sophie Turner, and Michael Stuhlbarg. [Trailer]

Hacks (May 12, HBO Max)

HBO Max's best original comedy, heck, series (yeah, I said it), returns for Season 2, which finds Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) going on a cross-country tour to test out new material. What will Deborah do when she inevitably finds out about Ava giving defamatory information about her to those TV producers at the end of Season 1? I don't know, but I can't wait to find out. [Trailer]

Note: This is different from the Eric Bana-Rachel McAdams movie. Here, Theo James and Rose Leslie star as the time traveler and his wife, respectively, in a TV adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's 2003 novel. James plays Henry DeTamble, who has a rare disorder that causes him to be uncontrollably transported around through time. Leslie plays Clare Abshire, the woman who loves him despite it all. Many wigs are worn. [Trailer]

George Carlin's American Dream (May 20)

Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio direct this documentary about George Carlin, looking at the legendary comedian's career through the lens of his influence on every single person who's ever told a joke into a microphone after him. You can expect a lot of talking heads from other famous comedians gushing about their hero.

Watch Barry, Hacks, and More $9.99 at HBO Max



More on HBO and HBO Max:



Everything Coming to HBO and HBO Max in May

May 1:

Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood, 2019

47 Ronin, 2013

Assassins, 2020 (HBO)

At Close Range, 1986 (HBO)

An Autumn Afternoon, 1962

The Big Sleep, 1946

Back To School, 1986

Bottle Rocket, 1996

Calladita, 2020 (HBO)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1968 (HBO)

Child 44, 2015 (HBO)

Chungking Express, 1994

The Color Purple, 1985

Conan The Barbarian, 2011 (HBO)

Devil in A Blue Dress, 1995

Dodes 'Ka-Den, 1970

Domino, 2019 (HBO)

Downhill, 1927

Dragnet Girl, 1933

Early Spring, 1956

Early Summer, 1951

The End of Summer, 1961

Equinox Flower, 1958

Eraser, 1996

Fallen Angels, 1995

Floating Weeds, 1959

FRIDA, 2002 (HBO)

The Fugitive, 1993

Furry Vengeance, 2010 (HBO)

Gang Related, 1997 (HBO)

Good Morning, 1959

Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO)

Hart's War, 2002 (HBO)

High and Low, 1963

Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001 (HBO)

Julie, 1956

Killers, 2010 (HBO)

Language Lessons, 2021

Love and Baseball, 2021

The Machine That Kills Bad People, 1952

Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (HBO)

The Missing, 2003 (HBO)

The New Guy, 2002 (HBO)

North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)

Not Easily Broken, 2009

The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012

Poseidon, 2006

Red Beard, 1965

Ringo and His Golden Pistol, 1966

Rugrats Go Wild, 2003 (HBO)

Rugrats In Paris: The Movie, 2000 (HBO)

The Rugrats Movie, 1998 (HBO)

The Sapphires, 2012 (HBO)

Sense and Sensibility, 1995

Sliding Doors, 1998

St. Elmo's Fire, 1985

The Stepford Wives, 2004 (HBO)

Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, 2009 (Extended Version)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Tokyo Twilight, 1957

Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO)

Transporter 3, 2008 (HBO)

Unbroken, 2014

Underworld, 2003

Underworld: Awakening, 2012

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, 2009

Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995

W.E., 2011 (HBO)

What To Expect When You're Expecting, 2012 (HBO)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie, 2002 (HBO)

You, Me and Dupree, 2006

Young Adult, 2011 (HBO)

Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005



May 3:



Spring Awakening: Those You've Know, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

May 5:



Las Bravas F.C., Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Queen Stars Brazil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Staircase, Max Original Limited Series Premiere



May 6:



Dear Evan Hansen, 2021 (HBO)

Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred (HBO)

La Afinadora De Árboles, 2019 (HBO)



May 7:



We Baby Bears, Season 1 Part C

May 9:



Get Hard, 2015

May 10:



Catwoman: Hunted, 2022

The Matrix: Resurrections, 2021 (HBO)

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A

Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B



May 12:



Hacks, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Who's By Your Side, Max Original Season 1 Premiere



May 13:



Hank Zipzer, 2014

Old, 2021 (HBO)

Smalls, Season 4



May 15:



The Time Traveler's Wife, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

May 17:



Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1 Part B

The Mule, 2018 (HBO)



May 20:



Identidad Tomada, 2020 (HBO)

May 22:



Fast Foodies, Season 2

May 23:



Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B

May 26:

Navalny

That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Tig n' Seek, Max Original Season 4 Premiere



May 27:

Blippi Special

Blippi Visits

Blippi Wonders

Blippi: Learn With Blippi

Ghost, Season 1

Ghost, Season 2

Stath Lets Flats



May 29:



The Misery Index Season 3 Part B, 2021

May 31:



Miami Vice, 2006 (Extended Version)

Everything Leaving HBO Max in May

May 14:



Cry Wolf, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)

May 24:



Cinderella Man, 2005 (Extended Version)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (Director's Cut) (HBO)



May 25:



Curious George, 2006 (HBO)

Two For The Money, 2005 (HBO)



May 27:



Doom, 2005 (HBO)

Pride & Prejudice, 2005 (HBO)



May 31:

27 Dresses, 2008 (HBO)

The Animal, 2001 (HBO)

A Perfect Murder, 1998 (HBO)

A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)

Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)

Army Of Darkness, 1992 (HBO)

Billy Elliot, 2000

Bully, 2001 (HBO)

Changing Lanes, 2002 (HBO)

Clueless, 1995 (HBO)

Control Room, 2004 (HBO)

Cymbeline, 2014 (HBO)

Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)

Dirty Pretty Things, 2002 (HBO)

Doctor Dolittle, 1998 (HBO)

Doubt, 2008

Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)

Enough Said, 2013 (HBO)

Extract, 2009 (HBO)

Fatal Attraction, 1987

Frontera, 2014 (HBO)

Gloria, 1999 (HBO)

Godsend, 2004 (HBO)

How To Be Single, 2016

Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)

Iris, 2001 (HBO)

It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)

Killerman, 2019 (HBO)

Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man, 2005 (HBO)

Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)

Mama, 2013 (HBO)

Mindhunters, 2004 (HBO)

Phone Booth, 2002 (HBO)

Princess Kaiulani, 2009 (HBO)

Pulse, 2001 (HBO)

Rubber, 2010 (HBO)

Speed, 1994

Stoker, 2013

Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)

The Answer Man, 2009 (HBO)

The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)

The Conspirator, 2010 (HBO)

The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)

The Good Doctor, 2011 (HBO)

The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)

The Italian Job, 2003 (HBO)

The Lawnmower Man, 1992 (HBO)

The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)

The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987

The Wolfpack, 2015 (HBO)

The Wrecking Crew!, 2008 (HBO)

This Is 40, 2012

Troll Hunter, 2010 (HBO)

Two Lovers, 2008 (HBO)

The Two Jakes, 1990

Viva, 2007 (HBO)

War Horse, 2011

War On Everyone, 2016 (HBO)

World's Greatest Dad, 2009 (HBO)

Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2006 (HBO)

