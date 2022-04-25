New HBO and HBO Max Movies and Shows (April 2022)

Join or Sign In
Get ready for Season 2 of Made for Love and the return of The Way Down
Despite the end of April being in smelling distance, HBO and HBO Max aren't done with new shows and movies. Tonight marks The Wire creator David Simon's return to Baltimore with We Own This City, following the corruption in the city's real-life Gun Trace Task Force. Plus, Jon Bernthal plays a cop on the take, which is like the most perfect casting ever. Also yet to air this month is Season 2 of Cristin Milioti's Made for Love (April 28) and the second half of the docuseries The Way Down (April 28), featuring one of the greatest hairstyles of all time.
That will wrap up a busy April, which saw The Batman come home to roost on streaming mid-month, as well as the returns of Kaley Cuoco's The Flight Attendant and Bill Hader's Barry. As for new series, don't miss out on Michael Mann's Tokyo Vice or the dark comedy The Baby, about an adorable little baby... who kills people!
Below, we have our picks for the month, as well a list of everything that's coming to HBO and HBO Max in April, and everything that's leaving HBO Max, too. Perhaps you can find something down there that isn't so dark.
HBO Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on HBO Max make it to HBO. We'll designate HBO Max exclusives where appropriate.
Michael Mann is back on TV, baby! Or, behind some TV, rather. The Miami Vice mastermind takes on his first TV show in over a decade with this noirish crime drama based on the memoirs of an American journalist (played by Ansel Elgort) who covered the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department. [Trailer]
Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) is sober in Season 2 of HBO Max's big hit, but that isn't stopping her from getting caught up in murders! Now living in Los Angeles as a flight attendant and working a side gig as a CIA asset (only in television, folks), Cassie witnesses another murder on assignment and becomes wrapped up in more mayhem in the zippy comedy. [Trailer]
Barry last aired in 2019. 2019! That's a long time to stew over the revelations of Season 2, when Bill Hader's hitman showed his true self in a finale that saw Barry popping caps and Gene (Henry Winkler) realizing who Barry really was — a murderer first, community theater actor second. Season 2 saw the dark comedy firing on all cylinders and distilling tragedy into one of the best shows of that year. Expect more of the same in Season 3. [Trailer]
Ever think your baby is a monster? In this British dark comedy, it is. A 38-year-old woman with no intentions of being a mother, despite her breeding friends' nudges, finds herself with a baby who might be the spawn of Satan at worst, a supernatural menace at best. [Trailer]
The Wire is the greatest show of all time (maybe)! Two of the men behind it, David Simon and George Pelecanos, return to Baltimore with We Own This City, a limited series tracing the real rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force and — say it with me — corruption in the police department as a symptom of a city's institutional decay. Jon Bernthal, Jamie Hector, and Josh Charles star. [Trailer]
April 1:
10, 1979
Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)
Armed and Dangerous, 1986
Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009
Battle Los Angeles, 2011
Beetlejuice, 1988
Bells Are Ringing, 1960
Black Gold, 1947
Blood Ties, 2014 (HBO)
Boys' Night Out, 1962
Brewster McCloud, 1970
Brie's Bake Off Challenge, 2022
Capote, 2005 (HBO)
Captains Courageous, 1937
Chicago, 2002 (HBO)
Children of the Damned, 1964
Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere
Dances With Wolves, 1990 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Erased, 2013 (HBO)
Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, 2022
Five Easy Pieces, 1970
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009
Girl Most Likely, 2013 (HBO)
Graffiti Bridge, 1990
Hugo, 2011 (HBO)
Insidious, 2010
Iron Eagle, 1986
Iron Eagle II, 1988
Kin, 2018 (HBO)
Krull, 1983 (HBO)
Larry Crowne, 2011
Les Miserables, 1998
Limitless, 2011 (HBO)
Moon, 2009 (HBO)
Moscow on the Hudson, 1984
Nobody's Fool, 1994 (HBO)
Odd Man Out, 1947
On the Waterfront, 1954
One True Singer, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)
Original Sin, 2001 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Peggy Sue Got Married, 1986
Point Break, 2015 (HBO)
Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)
Red, 2010 (HBO)
Rendez-Vous, 2020 (HBO)
Revolver, 2007 (HBO)
Salt, 2010
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954
Sex Drive, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949
Show Boat, 1936
Six Degrees of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
SLC Punk!, 1999 (HBO)
Spartan, 2004 (HBO)
Special Agent, 1935
Summer of '42, 1971
Surf's Up 2: WaveMania, 2017
Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962
The Asphalt Jungle, 1950
The Big Chill, 1983
The Big House, 1930
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, 2009 (HBO) (Director's Cut)
The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)
The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)
The Chosen, 1982 (HBO)
The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)
The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)
The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)
The Informant (aka A Besugo), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)
The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)
The Last Detail, 1973
The Last Dragon, 1985
The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Relic, 1997 (HBO)
The Secret in Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)
The Thaw (aka Odwilz), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Thirteenth Floor, 1999
The Toy, 1982
The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)
Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)
Under the Cherry Moon, 1986
Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999
Vice Versa, 1988
Welcome To Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)
Who's Harry Crumb?, 1989 (HBO)
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet, 1996 (HBO)
Winter Meeting, 1948
Wrath of the Titans, 2012
April 2:
Batwoman, Season 3
Chad
April 4:
The Invisible Pilot, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
April 5:
Man of Steel, 2013 (HBO)
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
We're the Millers, 2013 (HBO)
April 7:
Close Enough, Max Original Season 3
Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Tokyo Vice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Trinity of Shadows, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
April 8:
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
Crabs in a Barrel, 2022 (HBO)
Mi Casa, 2022 (HBO)
The Night House, 2021 (HBO)
When You Clean a Stranger's Home, 2022 (HBO)
April 12:
Black Mass, 2015
April 14:
The Garcias, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Gensan Punch, Max Original Premiere
The Great Pottery Throw Down, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
Not So Pretty, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
April 17:
The House, 2017
April 18:
The Batman, 2022
April 21:
Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners, Max Original Special Premiere
The Flight Attendant, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
April 22:
A Tiny Audience, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
Toy Aficiao, 2021 (HBO)
April 24:
Barry, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
The Baby Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
April 25:
We Own This City, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
April 27:
The Survivor, 2022 (HBO)
April 28:
Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia), Max Original Premiere
DoDo, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Lamput, Season 1-3
Made for Love, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Up Close with Ana Emilia, Max Original Special Premiere
The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin, Max Original Season 1 Part B Premiere
April 29:
Snowpiercer, Season 3
April 30:
The Blair Witch Project, 1999
House of 1,000 Corpses, 2003
The Devil's Rejects, 2005
April 3:
Life's Too Short, 2012 (HBO)
April 30:
2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003 (HBO)
A Good Day to Die Hard, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Aftermath, 2017 (HBO)
Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)
Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)
Cake, 2005 (HBO)
Cursed, 2005 (HBO)
Darkness, 2004 (HBO) (Unrated Version)
Executive Decision, 1996 (HBO)
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011 (HBO)
Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)
For Greater Glory: the True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)
Freejack, 1992 (HBO)
Frida, 2002 (HBO)
Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)
Hearts in Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)
Her Body, 2018 (HBO)
Hitman, 2007 (HBO) (Extended Version)
House, 2008 (HBO)
Moonstruck, 1987 (HBO)
My Baby's Daddy, 2004 (HBO)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002 (HBO)
Never Let Me Go, 2010 (HBO)
News of the World, 2020 (HBO)
Poltergeist II: the Other Side, 1986 (HBO)
Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)
Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)
Senseless, 1998 (HBO)
Showtime, 2002 (HBO)
Something New, 2006 (HBO)
Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)
Summer School, 1987 (HBO)
The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)
The Brady Bunch Movie, 1995 (HBO)
The Day After Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)
The End, 1978 (HBO)
The Fast and the Furious, 2001 (HBO)
The Happening, 2008 (HBO)
The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)
The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)
The Presidio, 1988 (HBO)
The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising, 2007 (HBO)
The Transporter, 2002 (HBO)
The Wings of the Dove, 1997 (HBO)
Thelma & Louise, 1991 (HBO)
Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)
Unleashed, 2005 (HBO) (Director's Cut)
Waiting to Exhale, 1995 (HBO)
Weightless, 2018 (HBO)
Welcome to Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)
Witness, 1985 (HBO)
Won't You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)