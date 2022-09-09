Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 9

Morgan Taylor Campbell and Iñaki Godoy, The Imperfects Netflix

We blinked, so we missed another Netflix series that seemingly came out of nowhere to storm the Netflix Top 10 Shows list. The Imperfects, a Canadian sci-fi series about teens imbued with monstrous superpowers, was released yesterday and debuts on the top 10 today. It wasn't enough to dethrone Emily Deschanel's The Devil in Ohio, but it was enough to keep Dated and Related at third. On the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, it's all about Me. Despicable Me 2 rose to No. 2, Me Time is at No. 3, and Despicable Me is No. 6.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Cobra Kai: Season 5 of the Karate Kid series is back for more pent-up grudges and kicking.

Season 5 of the Karate Kid series is back for more pent-up grudges and kicking. End of the Road: Queen Latifah and Ludacris star in this Western thriller film.

Queen Latifah and Ludacris star in this Western thriller film. Merlí. Sapere Aude : Spanish series about a college student pursuing a philosophy degree in Barcelona.



Spanish series about a college student pursuing a philosophy degree in Barcelona. No Limit: French romantic drama film about a free diver.



French romantic drama film about a free diver. Narco-Saints: Korean crime series about the drug trade.



Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Emily Dechanel and Madeleine Arthur, Devil in Ohio Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

For fans of: Temperance Brennan, annoying houseguests, Midwest cult stuff

Is it good?: No, but people are going to watch it anyway

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. The Imperfects

For fans of: The Umbrella Academy, Being Human, Gen Z things

Is it good?: It ain't perfect, but this series about teens with monstrous superpowers is decent

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Siblings rooting for each other to get some, just a whiff of incest

Is it good?: This dating show is gross even by Netflix standards, but maybe that's what you're looking for?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: True crime, staying alive

Is it good?: The A&E series that interviews victims of crime is what it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Shondaland vibes minus the Shonda touch

Is it good?: It's really bad, and not even in the fun way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: The "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" genre

Is it good?: Has any "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" been good?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Sweet British drama with a side of medical anxiety

Is it good?: Eleven seasons in, it's still reliable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Listening to convicts reflect on their lives

Is it good?: It's interesting and has more nuance than the average Netflix true crime show

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Skewed aspect ratios that make you wonder if there's something wrong with your TV

Is it good?: Is it perfect? No. Was it still worth the 25+ year wait? Yes. [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Jared Leto, Morbius Jay Maidment/Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures

For fans of: Understanding internet jokes, vampires, Jared Leto's whole thing

Is it good?: It's no Venom, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, watching men over the age of 40 party

Is it good?: Of course it's not

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



4. Love in the Villa

For fans of: Italy, bickering

Is it good?: It's not amore

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Judd Apatow, jokes about being 40

Is it good?: It's a mixed bag

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: The Fraserssaince, bad film noir

Is it good?: This 2019 film has a 0 Rotten Tomatoes score

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Huge piles of cocaine, GTA: Vice City, chainsaws

Is it good?: It's a crime classic and one of Al Pacino's all-time great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Paddington dad acting bad

Is it good?: It's not breaking the mold, but it's a twisty thriller with solid performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



