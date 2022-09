Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 8

Jared Leto, Morbius Jay Maidment/Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures

Morbius, Jared Leto's Sony-produced film about the titular Marvel antihero, is a special case of a movie that absolutely flopped critically and commercially, but has maintained cultural relevance through the power of memes. In an incredible misunderstanding of how the internet works, Sony tried to capitalize on that by re-releasing it in theaters, which didn't do much. It turns out that people exclusively want to watch a movie about Jared Leto turning into a "living vampire" for free and from the comfort of their own homes, which is a long-winded way of saying that Morbius is No. 1 on the Netflix movie charts today. It's the only new addition across both Top 10 lists, aside from Despicable Me, which joins the movies list at No. 10. Congrats to the whole team!

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

Netflix's New Releases Today

The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11: A documentary about the post-9/11 anthrax panic in the United States.

A documentary about the post-9/11 anthrax panic in the United States. Diorama: A Swedish drama about a couple's declining marriage.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Dated and Related Netflix

For fans of: Temperance Brennan, annoying houseguests, Midwest cult stuff

Is it good?: No, but people are going to watch it anyway

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: True crime, staying alive

Is it good?: The A&E series that interviews victims of crime is what it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Siblings rooting for each other to get some, just a whiff of incest

Is it good?: This dating show is gross even by Netflix standards, but maybe that's what you're looking for?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Shondaland vibes minus the Shonda touch

Is it good?: It's really bad, and not even in the fun way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: The "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" genre

Is it good?: Has any "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" been good?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



6. Call the Midwife

For fans of: Sweet British drama with a side of medical anxiety

Is it good?: Eleven seasons in, it's still reliable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Skewed aspect ratios that make you wonder if there's something wrong with your TV

Is it good?: Is it perfect? No. Was it still worth the 25+ year wait? Yes. [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Listening to convicts reflect on their lives

Is it good?: It's interesting and has more nuance than the average Netflix true crime show

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Zillow, all cash offers, Shark Tank

Is it good?: This silly real estate selling series is sort of fun, if you can stand rich people reminding you how much you don't have

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, Me Time Saeed Adyani/Netflix

For fans of: Understanding internet jokes, vampires, Jared Leto's whole thing

Is it good?: It's no Venom, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, watching men over the age of 40 party

Is it good?: Of course it's not

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



3. Love in the Villa

For fans of: Italy, bickering

Is it good?: It's not amore

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Judd Apatow, jokes about being 40

Is it good?: It's a mixed bag

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Paddington dad acting bad

Is it good?: It's not breaking the mold, but it's a twisty thriller with solid performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: The Fraserssaince, bad film noir

Is it good?: This 2019 film has a 0 Rotten Tomatoes score

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Tom Cruise's hair, Jamie Foxx's acting, Michael Mann's oeuvre

Is it good?: Totally

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Huge piles of cocaine, GTA: Vice City, chainsaws

Is it good?: It's a crime classic and one of Al Pacino's all-time great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



