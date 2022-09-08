Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 8

Join or Sign In
It's Morbin' time
Morbius, Jared Leto's Sony-produced film about the titular Marvel antihero, is a special case of a movie that absolutely flopped critically and commercially, but has maintained cultural relevance through the power of memes. In an incredible misunderstanding of how the internet works, Sony tried to capitalize on that by re-releasing it in theaters, which didn't do much. It turns out that people exclusively want to watch a movie about Jared Leto turning into a "living vampire" for free and from the comfort of their own homes, which is a long-winded way of saying that Morbius is No. 1 on the Netflix movie charts today. It's the only new addition across both Top 10 lists, aside from Despicable Me, which joins the movies list at No. 10. Congrats to the whole team!
But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: Temperance Brennan, annoying houseguests, Midwest cult stuff
Is it good?: No, but people are going to watch it anyway
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: True crime, staying alive
Is it good?: The A&E series that interviews victims of crime is what it is
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Siblings rooting for each other to get some, just a whiff of incest
Is it good?: This dating show is gross even by Netflix standards, but maybe that's what you're looking for?
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Shondaland vibes minus the Shonda touch
Is it good?: It's really bad, and not even in the fun way
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: The "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" genre
Is it good?: Has any "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" been good?
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Sweet British drama with a side of medical anxiety
Is it good?: Eleven seasons in, it's still reliable
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Skewed aspect ratios that make you wonder if there's something wrong with your TV
Is it good?: Is it perfect? No. Was it still worth the 25+ year wait? Yes. [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters
Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Listening to convicts reflect on their lives
Is it good?: It's interesting and has more nuance than the average Netflix true crime show
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Zillow, all cash offers, Shark Tank
Is it good?: This silly real estate selling series is sort of fun, if you can stand rich people reminding you how much you don't have
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Understanding internet jokes, vampires, Jared Leto's whole thing
Is it good?: It's no Venom, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, watching men over the age of 40 party
Is it good?: Of course it's not
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Italy, bickering
Is it good?: It's not amore
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Judd Apatow, jokes about being 40
Is it good?: It's a mixed bag
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: Actually, sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Paddington dad acting bad
Is it good?: It's not breaking the mold, but it's a twisty thriller with solid performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: The Fraserssaince, bad film noir
Is it good?: This 2019 film has a 0 Rotten Tomatoes score
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Tom Cruise's hair, Jamie Foxx's acting, Michael Mann's oeuvre
Is it good?: Totally
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Huge piles of cocaine, GTA: Vice City, chainsaws
Is it good?: It's a crime classic and one of Al Pacino's all-time great performances
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists for Thursday, Sept. 8
