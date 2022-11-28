Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 28

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Netflix

Wednesday, Netflix's series adaptation of The Addams Family specifically following morbid teen daughter Wednesday Addams, is a monster hit. We won't know exactly how big until tomorrow, when Netflix releases its weekly Global Top 10 ranking, but it's been No. 1 on the streaming service's daily Top 10 TV shows list every day since its release last week. It's No. 1 again today, Monday, Nov. 28. Today's No. 1 movie is Justin Hartley-led Christmas movie The Noel Diary.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

The Action Pack Saves Christmas: Animated Christmas special from one of Netflix's most popular Paw Patrol knock-offs.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me Saeed Adyani/Netflix

For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

For fans of: Dark, how confused you were while watching Dark

Is it good?: It's a wild, moody mystery box that's worth the ride

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships

Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses

Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. The Unbroken Voice

For fans of: Telenovelas, Colombian music

Is it good?: If you like a lot of episodes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost

Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

For fans of: Gossip Girl

Is it good?: It's one of Netflix's better teen dramas

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

For fans of: Totally extreme '90s nostalgia, the little guy vs. The Man

Is it good?: It's sadly more into '90s stock footage than the actual story

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

For fans of: Nature documentaries, Morgan Freeman as the omniscient narrator

Is it good?: It's no Planet Earth, but it's nice enough

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Justin Hartley, The Noel Diary KC Bailey/Netflix

For fans of: Christmas movies, Kevin from This Is Us

Is it good?: No, but it's not supposed to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

For fans of: Being outraged by disgusting true crime conspiracies

Is it good?: It's an OK intro to the Ghislaine Maxwell/Jeffrey Epstein case

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

For fans of: Inspiring true stories

Is it good?: This biopic about Syrian refugees-turned-Olympic swimmers is pretty moving

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

For fans of: Cheap-looking digital effects, Jason Momoa

Is it good?: It's such a Netflix movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

For fans of: legal thrillers, the South

Is it good?: Daisy Edgar-Jones is better than the movie around her

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

For fans of: Christmas movies

Is it good?: It's not even good for a Christmas movie on Netflix

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

For fans of: Polish crime movies, undercover cops

Is it good?: It's a pretty dumb movie about a cop taking a job at a high school to catch the gang responsible for his best friend's murder

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

For fans of: Lindsay Lohan, Hallmark Christmas movies

Is it good?: It's exactly what you think it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song

Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

For fans of: French thrillers, amnesia

Is it good?: Not particularly

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Monday, Nov. 28

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Wednesday, Nov. 23