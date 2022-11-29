Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 29

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Love Island may have finally found a home that appreciates it
Johnny Lee famously sang, "Looking for love in all the wrong places," but if you're looking for Love Island, there's really only right places. The American version (specifically, the CBS edition) of the show is climbing Netflix's Top 10 Shows list since its Netflix debut just before Thanksgiving, but the series is also streaming on Paramount+ and on Peacock, which picked it up for an exclusive fourth season after CBS canceled it. And the superior U.K. version is still wildly popular on Hulu. Successful reality television is like a well-run, popular food cart with one item on the menu: low overhead, high demand. For Tuesday, Nov. 29, Wednesday and 1899 remain tops on the shows list, and The Noel Diary is Netflix's most popular movie.
But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths
Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Dark, how confused you were while watching Dark
Is it good?: It's a wild, moody mystery box that's worth the ride
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships
Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Inferior American knockoffs, abs, boobs
Is it good?: This is the CBS version, not the UK version that is on Hulu. So no.
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses
Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Telenovelas, Colombian music
Is it good?: If you like a lot of episodes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost
Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Gossip Girl
Is it good?: It's one of Netflix's better teen dramas
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Nature documentaries, Morgan Freeman as the omniscient narrator
Is it good?: It's no Planet Earth, but it's nice enough
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Totally extreme '90s nostalgia, the little guy vs. The Man
Is it good?: It's sadly more into '90s stock footage than the actual story
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Christmas movies, Kevin from This Is Us
Is it good?: No, but it's not supposed to be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Being outraged by disgusting true crime conspiracies
Is it good?: It's an OK intro to the Ghislaine Maxwell/Jeffrey Epstein case
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Inspiring true stories
Is it good?: This biopic about Syrian refugees-turned-Olympic swimmers is pretty moving
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Cheap-looking digital effects, Jason Momoa
Is it good?: It's such a Netflix movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: legal thrillers, the South
Is it good?: Daisy Edgar-Jones is better than the movie around her
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Jake Gyllenhaal's beautiful face getting punched, The Wrestler
Is it good?: It's a predictable boxing movie, but Jake is fantastic
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: French thrillers, amnesia
Is it good?: Not particularly
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Polish crime movies, undercover cops
Is it good?: It's a pretty dumb movie about a cop taking a job at a high school to catch the gang responsible for his best friend's murder
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song
Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Christmas movies
Is it good?: It's not even good for a Christmas movie on Netflix
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Tuesday, Nov. 29
Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Monday, Nov. 28