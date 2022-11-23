Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 23

Our Universe Netflix

There's only one new title on either of Netflix's Top 10 lists of movies and shows on Wednesday, Nov. 23: Our Universe, a Morgan Freeman-narrated nature documentary series that explores how everything from the birth of the Sun to the birth of sea turtles is connected. It's at No. 7 on the TV list today. 1899 is still the No. 1 show, and Slumberland is still the No. 1 movie. The list will be shaken up tomorrow with the arrival of Wednesday, which was released today, but we won't be around to document where it lands. Happy Thanksgiving!

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today - Highlights

The Boxtrolls: Very neat stop-motion animated family film from 2014.

Very neat stop-motion animated family film from 2014. Christmas on Mistletoe Farm: A British version of a Hallmark-style Christmas movie.

A British version of a Hallmark-style Christmas movie. Wednesday: Tim Burton's TV take on the iconic Addams Family character.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Alexandre Willaume, 1899 Netflix

For fans of: Dark, how confused you were while watching Dark

Is it good?: It's a wild, moody mystery box that's worth the ride

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships

Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses

Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

For fans of: Totally extreme '90s nostalgia, the little guy vs. The Man

Is it good?: It's sadly more into '90s stock footage than the actual story

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost

Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos

Is it good?: Yes, but with Season 3 coming just a few months after Season 2, we're feeling some diminishing returns

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

For fans of: Nature documentaries, Morgan Freeman as the voice of God

Is it good?: It's no Planet Earth, but it's nice enough

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

For fans of: Thinking conspiracy theories are dumb and funny

Is it good?: Yeah, it's pretty good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

For fans of: Ancient Aliens

Is it good?: Not really, but whatever

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

For fans of: Crying and falling in love and crying some more

Is it good?: It will sweep you away

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet, Falling for Christmas Scott Everett White/Netflix

For fans of: Cheap-looking digital effects, Jason Momoa

Is it good?: It's such a Netflix movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

For fans of: legal thrillers, the South

Is it good?: Daisy Edgar-Jones is better than the movie around her

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song

Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

For fans of: Freddie Prinze Jr., pop stars dating normies

Is it good?: It's a holiday rom-com hit

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

For fans of: Fighting for justice, uncovering military scandals

Is it good?: It'll stick with you

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

For fans of: Lindsay Lohan, Hallmark Christmas movies

Is it good?: It's exactly what you think it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

For fans of: Flo Pugh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Is it good?: It's a beautifully shot, well-acted psychological drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

For fans of: Supernatural Westerns, direct-to-DVD sequels

Is it good?: It's stupid, but it's pretty fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

For fans of: Spooky but not too spooky, Jack Black

Is it good?: It's a fun adaptation of the books

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

