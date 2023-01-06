X

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 6

Ginny & Georgia rises to the top

 Netflix

Ginny & Georgia just can't stop moving — to the top of Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list, am I right? The hit Netflix high school drama/murder drama/relationship drama is No. 1 on the list on Friday, just one day after the release of Season 2. It bumps Kaleidoscope to second place, while Wednesday falls to fourth. Meanwhile, Glass Onion is still leading the movies list, and White Noise drops to No. 5. Expect the new Christian Bale film The Pale Blue Eye to shake up the rankings over the weekend.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

  • Love Island USA Season 2: The American spin on the U.K. hit is making waves on Netflix.
  • Mumbai Mafia: Police vs the Underworld: This documentary tracks the rise of "encounter cops" in early '90s Mumbai.
  • The Pale Blue Eye: This chilling mystery about the murder of a cadet at West Point in 1830 stars Christian Bale as a detective who ropes in Edgar Allan Poe to help him crack the case.
  • Pressure Cooker: Chefs living under one roof face off in this culinary competition.
  • The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2: Say salut to the French version of the reality series about couples on the verge of either breaking up or getting engaged.
  • The Walking Dead Season 11: The final season of the zombie drama shambles to Netflix.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

 Netflix

1. Ginny & Georgia

For fans of: High school dramas, murder dramas, and relationship dramas all in one
Is it good?: It's an addictive, twisty, genre-bending binger
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

2. Kaleidoscope

For fans of: Streaming gimmicks, freedom of choice, heists
Is it good?: It's a decent thriller unnecessarily packaged in a "watch in any order you want" format
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

3. Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street

For fans of: Melodramatic reenactments, notorious thieves
Is it good?: Those reenactments are pretty ridiculous, but it's a fascinating story
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

4. Wednesday

For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths
Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

5. New Amsterdam

For fans of: Medical dramas, getting one's tears jerked
Is it good?: Not really, but it knows what it is
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

6. The Circle

For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, social media
Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still a stupid good time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

7. Emily in Paris

For fans of: Rom-coms by the numbers, American idiocy
Is it good?: It's not very good, but you'll click "watch next episode" anyway
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

8. The Recruit

For fans of: Noah Centineo, the CIA
Is it good?: Absolutely not
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

9. The Glory

For fans of: K-dramas, revenge stories, creepy schoolgirls
Is it good?: Fans of Korean television will gobble up this sinister vengeance story
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. Alice in Borderland

For fans of: Squid Game, deadly games
Is it good?: Yep
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

 Wilson Webb/Netflix

1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

For fans of: Knives Out, fun mysteries, great casts
Is it good?: You betcha [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. No Escape

For fans of: Americans in foreign lands, Owen Wilson being serious
Is it good?: There's no escape from this bad movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

3. Trolls

For fans of: Little weird-looking things, kids movies
Is it good?: Yeah it's fine
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

4. King Kong

For fans of: That big ol' ape
Is it good?: It's everything Peter Jackson does best
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

5. White Noise

For fans of: Polarizing movies, family dramas, airborne toxic events
Is it good?: Some say yes, some say hell no
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

6. Life

For fans of: When Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence put on prosthetic makeup
Is it good?: It's pretty underrated
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

7. Matilda: The Musical

For fans of: Emma Thompson, Roald Dahl's Matilda
Is it good?: Yep, good family fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

8. Sing 2

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

9. How I Became a Gangster

For fans of: Movies with very literal titles, Poland
Is it good?: Nah
Yesterday's rank: 6

10. The Longest Yard

For fans of: Adam Sandler, prison, football
Is it good?: It's just fine
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Friday, Jan. 6

