Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 5

Bernie Madoff steals the No. 2 spot from Wednesday
True crime is one of Netflix's most reliably popular genres, so it's no surprise to see the new Bernie Madoff docuseries, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, at No. 2 on today's top 10 list. It knocked Wednesday down to No. 3 but couldn't quite beat out Kaleidoscope, which is still the No. 1 show on the platform. Over on the movies list, Glass Onion is still dominating at No. 1, while the aptly named Polish drama How I Became a Gangster makes a strong showing at No. 6 after premiering yesterday.
But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: Streaming gimmicks, freedom of choice, heists
Is it good?: It's a decent thriller unnecessarily packaged in a "watch in any order you want" format
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Melodramatic reenactments, notorious thieves
Is it good?: Those reenactments are pretty ridiculous, but it's a fascinating story
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths
Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, social media
Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still a stupid good time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Medical dramas, getting one's tears jerked
Is it good?: Not really, but it knows what it is
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Rom-coms by the numbers, American idiocy
Is it good?: It's not very good, but you'll click "watch next episode" anyway
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: High school dramas, murder dramas, and relationship dramas all in one
Is it good?: It's an addictive, twisty, genre-bending binger
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Noah Centineo, the CIA
Is it good?: Absolutely not
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: K-dramas, revenge stories, creepy schoolgirls
Is it good?: Fans of Korean television will gobble up this sinister vengeance story
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Squid Game, deadly games
Is it good?: Yep
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Knives Out, fun mysteries, great casts
Is it good?: You betcha [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Polarizing movies, family dramas, airborne toxic events
Is it good?: Some say yes, some say hell no
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Americans in foreign lands, Owen Wilson being serious
Is it good?: There's no escape from this bad movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Little weird-looking things, kids movies
Is it good?: Yeah it's fine
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Emma Thompson, Roald Dahl's Matilda
Is it good?: Yep, good family fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Movies with very literal titles, Poland
Is it good?: Nah
Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: That big ol' ape
Is it good?: It's everything Peter Jackson does best
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Adam Sandler, prison, football
Is it good?: It's just fine
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: When Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence put on prosthetic makeup
Is it good?: It's pretty underrated
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Jan. 5
