Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 5

True crime is one of Netflix's most reliably popular genres, so it's no surprise to see the new Bernie Madoff docuseries, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, at No. 2 on today's top 10 list. It knocked Wednesday down to No. 3 but couldn't quite beat out Kaleidoscope, which is still the No. 1 show on the platform. Over on the movies list, Glass Onion is still dominating at No. 1, while the aptly named Polish drama How I Became a Gangster makes a strong showing at No. 6 after premiering yesterday.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Copenhagen Cowboy: A Danish crime series from Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn.

A Danish crime series from Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn. Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 of the genre-bending mother-daughter series.

Season 2 of the genre-bending mother-daughter series. Mars One: Brazil's 2023 Oscar entry about a family trying to carry on with their lives after the election of a far-right extremist president.

Brazil's 2023 Oscar entry about a family trying to carry on with their lives after the election of a far-right extremist president. Woman of the Dead: Darkly funny Austrian thriller series about an undertaker out to get revenge on the people who killed her husband.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey, Ginny & Georgia Netflix

For fans of: Streaming gimmicks, freedom of choice, heists

Is it good?: It's a decent thriller unnecessarily packaged in a "watch in any order you want" format

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

For fans of: Melodramatic reenactments, notorious thieves

Is it good?: Those reenactments are pretty ridiculous, but it's a fascinating story

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, social media

Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still a stupid good time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

For fans of: Medical dramas, getting one's tears jerked

Is it good?: Not really, but it knows what it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

For fans of: Rom-coms by the numbers, American idiocy

Is it good?: It's not very good, but you'll click "watch next episode" anyway

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

For fans of: High school dramas, murder dramas, and relationship dramas all in one

Is it good?: It's an addictive, twisty, genre-bending binger

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

For fans of: Noah Centineo, the CIA

Is it good?: Absolutely not

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

9. The Glory

For fans of: K-dramas, revenge stories, creepy schoolgirls

Is it good?: Fans of Korean television will gobble up this sinister vengeance story

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

For fans of: Squid Game, deadly games

Is it good?: Yep

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, White Noise Wilson Webb/Netflix

For fans of: Knives Out, fun mysteries, great casts

Is it good?: You betcha [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

For fans of: Polarizing movies, family dramas, airborne toxic events

Is it good?: Some say yes, some say hell no

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

For fans of: Americans in foreign lands, Owen Wilson being serious

Is it good?: There's no escape from this bad movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

For fans of: Little weird-looking things, kids movies

Is it good?: Yeah it's fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

For fans of: Emma Thompson, Roald Dahl's Matilda

Is it good?: Yep, good family fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

For fans of: Movies with very literal titles, Poland

Is it good?: Nah

Yesterday's rank: n/a

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

For fans of: That big ol' ape

Is it good?: It's everything Peter Jackson does best

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

For fans of: Adam Sandler, prison, football

Is it good?: It's just fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

For fans of: When Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence put on prosthetic makeup

Is it good?: It's pretty underrated

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

