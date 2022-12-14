Join or Sign In
Including That '90s Show, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and much more
New year, same Netflix. The first month of 2023 brings the streaming service's usual mix of accessible original comedy and drama series and movies, documentaries, kid stuff, culinary competitions, and international fare, with a handful of highly promising titles in the mix.
The year starts off with Kaleidoscope, an experimental heist drama series, on Jan. 1. After that, notable new releases include two very different period pieces: sumptuous 19th century mystery film The Pale Blue Eye starring Christian Bale and Gillian Anderson, and That '90s Show, a sequel series to the long-running sitcom That '70s Show that also stars Christian Bale and Gillian Anderson (jk jk).
On the licensed content side, notable additions include Love Island USA Season 2 (Season 1 of the hornt-up reality series made a splash on Netflix in November and December), hit animated family film Minions: The Rise of Gru, the final season of The Walking Dead, and the 2004 movie Closer, where Clive Owen insults Jude Law by calling him a "writer" like it's the absolute worst thing someone could possibly be.
Scroll on for the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in January 2023.
This limited series starring the great Giancarlo Esposito looks like a run-of-the-mill heist thriller, but it has a gimmick that either makes it more intriguing or less appealing, depending on your tolerance for potentially ill-advised narrative experimentation. Seven of the eight episodes can be watched in any order (the finale has to be watched last, of course). I haven't watched yet, so I can't tell you exactly how it works. But it looks slick and has a good cast that includes Rufus Sewell and Tati Gabrielle, so I'll check it out. [Trailer]
Idiosyncratic director Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive, The Neon Demon) returns to his native Denmark after a decade in America with this noir series. It follows a young woman named Miu (Angela Bundalovic) as she goes on a revenge mission through Copenhagen's neon-lit underworld. Refn is a rare contemporary filmmaker who's willing to take genuine artistic risks that sometimes don't pay off, but even when they fail, they fail with style. This is about as non-commercial a project as Netflix does anymore, so it's worth watching just for a change of pace on the increasingly homogenous streaming service. [Trailer]
Scott Cooper writes and directs this mystery film based on Louis Bayard's 2003 novel of the same name. Christian Bale stars as Det. Augustus Landor, who's investigating a grisly murder at West Point in 1830 with the help of a curious cadet played by Harry Melling. That cadet's name? Edgar Allan Poe. The extremely stacked cast also includes Gillian Anderson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Robert Duvall. [Trailer]
The team behind Formula 1: Drive to Survive does for tennis what they did for F1 in this intense all-access sports docuseries. It follows up-and-coming tennis players through the ups and downs of a year of Grand Slams and the ATP and WTA tours. If you like tennis, you'll love this GET IT??? [Trailer]
The '90s are as far away from now as the '70s were when That '70s Show started, so the time has come for That '90s Show, a sequel series to the semi-classic sitcom in the vein of Fuller House. It's 1995, and Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) goes to Wisconsin to spend a coming-of-age summer with her grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) and hang out with other neighborhood kids in that famous basement. Most of the original gang will cameo. (That '70s Show isn't on Netflix; it's on Peacock). [Trailer]
TBA
JUNG_E (Netflix Series)
Physical: 100 (Netflix Series)
Jan. 1
Kaleidoscope (Netflix Series)
Lady Voyeur (Netflix Series)
The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
The Aviator
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Blue Streak
Brokeback Mountain
The 'Burbs
Closer
The Conjuring
Daddy Day Care
Fletch
Forrest Gump
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grease
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jerry Maguire
King Kong
Leap Year
Life
Minority Report
National Security
New Amsterdam: Season 1
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Old Enough!: Season 2
Parenthood
Reservoir Dogs
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Road to Perdition
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Survivor: Season 18
The Taking of Pelham 123
This Is 40
Top Gun
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Twins
Jan. 4
How I Became a Gangster (Netflix Series)
The Kings of the World (Netflix Series)
The Lying Life of Adults (Netflix Series)
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Netflix Documentary)
Jan. 5
Copenhagen Cowboy (Netflix Series)
Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
Woman of the Dead (Netflix Series)
Jan. 6
Love Island USA: Season 2
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld (Netflix Documentary)
The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix Series)
Pressure Cooker (Netflix Series)
The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2 (Netflix Series) (new episodes)
The Walking Dead: Season 11
Jan. 9
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2
Jan. 10
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (Netflix Comedy)
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (Netflix Documentary)
Jan. 11
Noise (Netflix Series)
Sexify: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
Jan. 12
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Netflix Series)
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
Jan. 13
Break Point (Netflix Documentary)
Dog Gone (Netflix Series)
Sky Rouge: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
Suzan & Freek (Netflix Documentary)
Trial by Fire (Netflix Series)
Jan. 17
The Devil to Pay
Jan. 19
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Netflix Anime)
Khallat+ (Netflix Series)
The Pez Outlaw
That '90s Show (Netflix Series)
Women at War (Netflix Series)
Jan. 20
Bake Squad: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
Bling Empire: New York (Netflix Series)
Fauda: Season 4 (Netflix Series)
Mission Majnu (Netflix Series)
The Real World: Season 28
Represent (Netflix Series)
Şahmaran (Netflix Series)
Shanty Town (Netflix Series)
Jan. 23
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Narvik (Netflix Series)
Jan. 24
Little Angel: Volume 2
Jan. 25
Against the Ropes (Netflix Series)
Begin Again
Jan. 26
Daniel Spellbound: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10 (Netflix Anime)
Jan. 27
Kings of Jo'Burg: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
Lockwood & Co. (Netflix Series)
The Snow Girl (Netflix Series)
You People (Netflix Series)
Jan. 30
Princess Power (Netflix Family)
Jan. 31
Cunk On Earth (Netflix Series)
Pamela, a love story (Netflix Documentary)
Jan. 6
Bulletproof 2
Jan. 8
L.A.'s Finest: Seasons 1-2
Jan. 12
CHIPS
Jan. 15
Steve Jobs
Jan. 17
Yummy Mummies: Season 1
Jan. 26
Z Nation: Seasons 1-5
Jan. 29
She's Funny That Way
Jan. 31
Addams Family Values
Battle: Los Angeles
Love Jacked
Newness
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
The Borgias: Seasons 1-3