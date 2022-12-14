Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, That '90s Show Patrick Wymore/Netflix

New year, same Netflix. The first month of 2023 brings the streaming service's usual mix of accessible original comedy and drama series and movies, documentaries, kid stuff, culinary competitions, and international fare, with a handful of highly promising titles in the mix.

The year starts off with Kaleidoscope, an experimental heist drama series, on Jan. 1. After that, notable new releases include two very different period pieces: sumptuous 19th century mystery film The Pale Blue Eye starring Christian Bale and Gillian Anderson, and That '90s Show, a sequel series to the long-running sitcom That '70s Show that also stars Christian Bale and Gillian Anderson (jk jk).

On the licensed content side, notable additions include Love Island USA Season 2 (Season 1 of the hornt-up reality series made a splash on Netflix in November and December), hit animated family film Minions: The Rise of Gru, the final season of The Walking Dead, and the 2004 movie Closer, where Clive Owen insults Jude Law by calling him a "writer" like it's the absolute worst thing someone could possibly be.

Scroll on for the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in January 2023.

The Best New Netflix Movies and Shows in January

Christian Bale and Harry Melling, The Pale Blue Eye Scott Garfield/Netflix

Kaleidoscope (Jan. 1)



This limited series starring the great Giancarlo Esposito looks like a run-of-the-mill heist thriller, but it has a gimmick that either makes it more intriguing or less appealing, depending on your tolerance for potentially ill-advised narrative experimentation. Seven of the eight episodes can be watched in any order (the finale has to be watched last, of course). I haven't watched yet, so I can't tell you exactly how it works. But it looks slick and has a good cast that includes Rufus Sewell and Tati Gabrielle, so I'll check it out. [Trailer]

Idiosyncratic director Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive, The Neon Demon) returns to his native Denmark after a decade in America with this noir series. It follows a young woman named Miu (Angela Bundalovic) as she goes on a revenge mission through Copenhagen's neon-lit underworld. Refn is a rare contemporary filmmaker who's willing to take genuine artistic risks that sometimes don't pay off, but even when they fail, they fail with style. This is about as non-commercial a project as Netflix does anymore, so it's worth watching just for a change of pace on the increasingly homogenous streaming service. [Trailer]

Scott Cooper writes and directs this mystery film based on Louis Bayard's 2003 novel of the same name. Christian Bale stars as Det. Augustus Landor, who's investigating a grisly murder at West Point in 1830 with the help of a curious cadet played by Harry Melling. That cadet's name? Edgar Allan Poe. The extremely stacked cast also includes Gillian Anderson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Robert Duvall. [Trailer]

Break Point (Jan. 13)

The team behind Formula 1: Drive to Survive does for tennis what they did for F1 in this intense all-access sports docuseries. It follows up-and-coming tennis players through the ups and downs of a year of Grand Slams and the ATP and WTA tours. If you like tennis, you'll love this GET IT??? [Trailer]

That '90s Show (Jan. 19)

The '90s are as far away from now as the '70s were when That '70s Show started, so the time has come for That '90s Show, a sequel series to the semi-classic sitcom in the vein of Fuller House. It's 1995, and Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) goes to Wisconsin to spend a coming-of-age summer with her grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) and hang out with other neighborhood kids in that famous basement. Most of the original gang will cameo. (That '70s Show isn't on Netflix; it's on Peacock). [Trailer]

Everything Coming to Netflix in January

TBA

JUNG_E (Netflix Series)

Physical: 100 (Netflix Series)

Jan. 1

Kaleidoscope (Netflix Series)

Lady Voyeur (Netflix Series)

The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

The Aviator

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

The 'Burbs

Closer

The Conjuring

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Leap Year

Life

Minority Report

National Security

New Amsterdam: Season 1

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Old Enough!: Season 2

Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Survivor: Season 18

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

Jan. 4

How I Became a Gangster (Netflix Series)

The Kings of the World (Netflix Series)

The Lying Life of Adults (Netflix Series)

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Netflix Documentary)

Jan. 5

Copenhagen Cowboy (Netflix Series)

Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Woman of the Dead (Netflix Series)

Jan. 6

Love Island USA: Season 2

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld (Netflix Documentary)

The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix Series)

Pressure Cooker (Netflix Series)

The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2 (Netflix Series) (new episodes)

The Walking Dead: Season 11

Jan. 9

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

Jan. 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (Netflix Comedy)

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (Netflix Documentary)

Jan. 11

Noise (Netflix Series)

Sexify: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Jan. 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Netflix Series)

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Jan. 13

Break Point (Netflix Documentary)

Dog Gone (Netflix Series)

Sky Rouge: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Suzan & Freek (Netflix Documentary)

Trial by Fire (Netflix Series)

Jan. 17

The Devil to Pay

Jan. 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Netflix Anime)

Khallat+ (Netflix Series)

The Pez Outlaw

That '90s Show (Netflix Series)

Women at War (Netflix Series)

Jan. 20

Bake Squad: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Bling Empire: New York (Netflix Series)

Fauda: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

Mission Majnu (Netflix Series)

The Real World: Season 28

Represent (Netflix Series)

Şahmaran (Netflix Series)

Shanty Town (Netflix Series)

Jan. 23

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Narvik (Netflix Series)

Jan. 24

Little Angel: Volume 2

Jan. 25

Against the Ropes (Netflix Series)

Begin Again

Jan. 26

Daniel Spellbound: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10 (Netflix Anime)

Jan. 27

Kings of Jo'Burg: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Lockwood & Co. (Netflix Series)

The Snow Girl (Netflix Series)

You People (Netflix Series)

Jan. 30

Princess Power (Netflix Family)

Jan. 31

Cunk On Earth (Netflix Series)

Pamela, a love story (Netflix Documentary)

Everything Leaving Netflix in January

Jan. 6

Bulletproof 2

Jan. 8

L.A.'s Finest: Seasons 1-2

Jan. 12

CHIPS

Jan. 15

Steve Jobs

Jan. 17

Yummy Mummies: Season 1

Jan. 26

Z Nation: Seasons 1-5

Jan. 29

She's Funny That Way

Jan. 31

Addams Family Values

Battle: Los Angeles

Love Jacked

Newness

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

The Borgias: Seasons 1-3