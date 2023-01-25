New Netflix Shows and Movies in February 2023

Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey, Outer Banks Netflix

Are you a beach vacation person or a city vacation person? Netflix isn't going to make you choose. You can have both! The streamer's two biggest February releases are You, which heads to London for Season 4, and Outer Banks, which heads to the Caribbean for Season 3. Murder and mayhem are included for free. And if you're into golf, you can also check out the sports docuseries Full Swing. On the movie side of things, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher swap houses — and maybe fall in love — in the rom-com Your Place or Mine. It's a great month for getaways.

Scroll on for the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in February 2023.

Last month's guide: New Netflix Shows and Movies (January 2023)

The Best New Netflix Movies and Shows in February

Penn Badgley and Lukas Gage, You Netflix

You Season 4 Part 1 (Feb. 9)

Seeing Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) in London is going to be a trip, innit? The New York murderer turned L.A. murderer is taking his questionable talents to Europe, where he'll be masquerading as a professor, keeping tabs on his librarian crush (Tati Gabrielle), getting texts from a stalker, and palling around with privileged jerks. You can take the guy out of Gossip Girl, but you can't take Gossip Girl out of the guy, am I right? Here's everything we know about Season 4 (which will be split into two halves — Part 2 premieres March 9). [Trailer]

Rom-com fans will be familiar with the concept of house swaps thanks to the cinematic classic The Holiday, so let's put this in rom-com terms: It's like The Holiday without the holiday. Reese Witherspoon plays a single mom in L.A. who switches homes with her best friend (Ashton Kutcher), who lives in New York, giving her a chance to reconnect with herself while he watches her kid and learns about responsibility. Maybe it leads to love. Who could have seen that coming? [Trailer]

Fore! Heads up, another sports docuseries is dropping on your head. From the producers of Formula 1: Drive to Survive and the new tennis series Break Point comes Full Swing, which isn't another Full House spin-off, but it is an inside look at the world of professional golf. Or, to be specific, the PGA Tour, which just came off its wildest year possibly ever after the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour began poaching pros with sackfuls of cash, creating a rift among those continuing the PGA's legacy and those who didn't mind being bought off by the controversial Saudi government. The Netflix series has the right participants, too, including three of the last four major tournament winners in Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, and Matt Fitzpatrick, as well as the very outspoken and pro-PGA Rory McIlroy. (Note: Season 5 of Drive to Survive is coming Feb. 24, and the second half of Break Point Season 1 will be released later this year.) -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Outer Banks Season 3 (Feb. 23)

At this point, the Outer Banks isn't so much a place as it is a state of mind. In Season 3, Outer Banks is taking the action to the Caribbean — and beyond — as the Pogues are pulled into a dangerous hunt for a lost city. It's been a year and a half since Season 2 ended with that massive reveal about John B.'s (Chase Stokes) family, and we're relieved we don't have to wait until this summer to find out what comes next. Being a summer show is also a state of mind. Here's everything we know about Season 3. [Trailer]

We Have a Ghost (Feb. 24)

We don't even have a trailer for We Have a Ghost yet, but we're keeping an eye on this one on the strength of its cast, which includes David Harbour as a ghost, Anthony Mackie as the guy whose house is haunted by said ghost, and Jennifer Coolidge as a psychic medium. The horror-comedy follows a family that goes viral — and then catches the attention of the CIA — for filming the ghost haunting their new home. Imagine Ghostbusters with more live-streaming.

More on Netflix:

Everything Coming to Netflix in February

Feb. 1

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

Gunther's Millions (Netflix Documentary)

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Call Me by Your Name

Daddy's Little Girls

Eat Pray Love

Enough

It (2017)

Julie & Julia

La La Land

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4

The Pursuit of Happyness

Spanglish

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

Survivor: Season 32

Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Underworld



Feb. 2

Freeridge (Netflix Series)

Feb. 3

Class (Netflix Series)

Infiesto (Netflix Film)

Stromboli (Netflix Film)

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2

True Spirit (Netflix Film)

Viking Wolf (Netflix Film)

Feb. 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Feb. 6

Vinland Saga: Season 2

Feb. 8

Bill Russell: Legend (Netflix Documentary)

The Exchange (Netflix Series)

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Feb. 9

Dear David (Netflix Film)

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Netflix Family)

You: Season 4: Part 1 (Netflix Series)

Feb. 10

10 Days of a Good Man (Netflix Film)

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Love to Hate You (Netflix Series)

Your Place or Mine (Netflix Film)

Feb. 13

Squared Love All Over Again (Netflix Film)

Vinland Saga: Season 2 (New Episodes)

Feb. 14

All the Places (Netflix Film)

A Sunday Affair (Netflix Film)

In Love All Over Again (Netflix Series)

Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry (Netflix Comedy)

Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2

Perfect Match (Netflix Series)

Re/Member (Netflix Film)

Feb. 15

#NoFilter (Netflix Series)

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix Documentary)

CoComelon: Season 7

Eva Lasting (Netflix Series)

Full Swing (Netflix Documentary)

The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix Series)

Red Rose (Netflix Series)

Feb. 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Ouija

The Upshaws: Part 3 (Netflix Series)

Feb. 17

A Girl and an Astronaut (Netflix Series)

Community Squad (Netflix Series)

Ganglands: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Unlocked (Netflix Film)

Feb. 19

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir (Netflix Comedy)

Feb. 20

Operation Finale

Vinland Saga: Season 2 (New Episodes)

Feb. 21

Perfect Match (Netflix Series) (New Episodes)

Feb. 22

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Netflix Documentary)

The Strays (Netflix Film)

Triptych (Netflix Series)

Feb. 23

Call Me Chihiro (Netflix Film)

Outer Banks: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Feb. 24

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5 (Netflix Documentary)

Oddballs: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Married at First Sight: Season 12

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

The Real World: Season 12

We Have a Ghost (Netflix Film)

Who Were We Running From? (Netflix Series)

Feb. 27

Vinland Saga: Season 2 (New Episodes)

Feb. 28

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (Netflix Comedy)

American Pickers: Season 15

Perfect Match (Netflix Series) (New Episodes)

Too Hot to Handle: Germany (Netflix Series)



Everything Leaving Netflix in February

Feb. 3

Dragonheart: Vengeance

Feb. 4

The Paper Tigers

Feb. 7

H2O: Just Add Water: Seasons 2-3

Feb. 9

Versailles: Seasons 1-2

Feb. 11

One Piece: Alabasta

One Piece: East Blue

One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line



Feb. 14

Monster High: Electrified

Feb. 15

The Forest

Mr. Right

Term Life



Feb. 17

No Escape Room

Feb. 21

Bert Kreischer: The Machine

Feb. 24

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Feb. 25

Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion

Feb. 28

Air Force One

Cake

Coach Carter

Margin Call

Scream 4

Shutter Island

Sorry to Bother You

Walking Tall

