Pull out your hoodie and baseball hat, Season 4 is heading across the pond
Hello, You. You're probably here because you're curious about the next season of one of Netflix's popular thriller series. Because you plan ahead like that, always on top of your game, going above and beyond, which is why we like, You.
Warning! This post contains spoilers for YOU Season 3. Last time we saw Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), he was lurking the streets of Paris incognito, indicating he'd relocated internationally after murdering his wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), giving away his baby, and faking his own death. You know, typical Joe Goldberg stuff. All signs pointed to him going to the City of Lights in pursuit of Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle), his librarian flame who discovered the truth behind his twisted, murderous tendencies in the Season 3 finale. Now new information sheds even more light on details of the next season, including a new love interest (obsession), location, and more.
Here's everything we know about Season 4 of YOU.
Penn Badgley has taken a new role with the show. Not only does he star as the main character, but he'll also be sitting in the director's chair this season. In August, co-creator and executive producer Sera Gamble shared the news via Instagram with a behind-the-scenes pic of Badgley on set of Season 4.
The new director shared some details about what to expect with Season 4, telling Entertainment Tonight, "The tone is similar but it's shifting in that there is a different format. We're using a different format. It's almost like we're shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works."
Despite the Season 3 finale showing Joe in Paris, Season 4 will actually take place in London, where it's cheaper to film, according to Badgley, though some of the season will be set in Paris.
Production on Season 4 began in November 2021 and is said to be wrapping up soon. As much as we would like to see the new season of YOU in time for Halloween, that's very unlikely. Season 4 will probably arrive sometime in 2023.
After Joe up and left his most recent life in Madre Linda, there are a slew of new characters joining the cast for Season 4. Badgley will of course be returning as Joe Goldberg, and it's been confirmed that we'll be seeing Tati Gabrielle back as Marienne Bellamy.
New cast members include Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts) as Kate, who will be Joe's newest obsession despite her disliking him from the get-go. She also may be onto his dark secrets. Lukas Gage (Euphoria, The White Lotus) will play rich kid and fellow ex-pat Adam, said to be a gambler, partier, and Joe's nemesis. More actors joining the cast include Tilly Keeper (Eastenders) as Charlotte's BFF Lady Phoebe, Amy Leigh Hickman as literature student Nadia, and Ed Speleers (Outlander) as Rhys, an eccentric author and politician.
Other new cast members include Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Ben Wiggins, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, Dario Coates, Sean Pertwee, Brad Alexander, Alison Pargeter and Adam James.
All three seasons of YOU are available to stream on Netflix.