Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 4

New year, New Amsterdam. The popular NBC medical drama is the latest broadcast show to get the Netflix bump. The first two seasons were added to Netflix yesterday, and the show's at No. 6 on the streamer's top 10 list today, Wednesday, Jan. 4. The show stars Ryan Eggold as Max Goodwin, an inspirational director at New Amsterdam Medical Center, the oldest hospital in New York. The show is about to end after five seasons, with the finale airing on NBC on Jan. 17, so its addition to Netflix means it's getting set up for a second life on streaming. Today's No. 1 show is still Kaleidoscope (what order did you watch it in?), and the No. 1 movie is still Glass Onion (did you see the twist coming?). And The Witcher: Blood Origin has slid off the list entirely less than two weeks after its release, a disappointing outcome for the spin-off prequel for which Netflix had high hopes.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

How I Became a Gangster: A Polish crime flick with a very literal title.

A Polish crime flick with a very literal title. The Kings of the World: Destitute friends travel through rural Colombia to find a piece of land bequeathed to one of them in this Colombian film.

Destitute friends travel through rural Colombia to find a piece of land bequeathed to one of them in this Colombian film. The Lying Life of Adults Season 1 : A teenage girl bonds with her aunt while learning about the world in this Italian series.

: A teenage girl bonds with her aunt while learning about the world in this Italian series. MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street: Notorious fraudster Bernie Madoff gets the Netflix true crime docuseries treatment.





Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Giancarlo Esposito, Kaleidoscope Netflix

For fans of: Streaming gimmicks, freedom of choice, heists

Is it good?: It's a decent thriller unnecessarily packaged in a "watch in any order you want" format

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Rom-coms by the numbers, American idiocy

Is it good?: It's not very good, but you'll click "watch next episode" anyway

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Noah Centineo, the CIA

Is it good?: Absolutely not

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: High school dramas, murder dramas, and relationship dramas all in one

Is it good?: It's an addictive, twisty, genre-bending binger (Season 2 comes out Jan. 5)

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Medical dramas, getting their tears jerked

Is it good?: Not really, but it knows what it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



7. The Glory

For fans of: K-dramas, revenge stories, creepy schoolgirls

Is it good?: Fans of Korean television will gobble up this sinister vengeance story

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Spy thrillers, short series

Is it good?: It's an OK British espionage miniseries

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



9. Lady Voyeur

For fans of: Sexy times, murder mysteries, lots of near-nudity, some regular nudity

Is it good?: No, but you'll watch anyway when no one is watching you

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Squid Game, deadly games

Is it good?: Yep

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Janelle Monae, Glass Onion John Wilson/Netflix

For fans of: Knives Out, fun mysteries, great casts

Is it good?: You betcha [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Polarizing movies, family dramas, airborne toxic events

Is it good?: Some say yes, some say hell no

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Emma Thompson, Roald Dahl's Matilda

Is it good?: Yep, good family fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Little weird-looking things, kids movies

Is it good?: Yeah it's fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Americans in foreign lands, Owen Wilson being serious

Is it good?: There's no escape from this bad movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Family reunions, horror films

Is it good?: It wants to be good, but it is not

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Deadpool-esque direction and humor, blood, Bad Bunny

Is it good?: It's just fine, but it's exactly what it needs to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Adam Sandler, prison, football

Is it good?: It's just fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song

Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Wednesday, Jan. 4

