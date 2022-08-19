Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 19

Tom Sturridge, The Sandman Liam Daniel/Netflix

Look what Mr. Sandman brought us today. The Sandman just dropped a surprise bonus episode on Netflix, which could be enough to push the show back into the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list over the weekend. For now, it's at No. 2 (nothing to lose sleep over!) behind Never Have I Ever. The only new show on the list is High Heat, a telenovela about a man who becomes a firefighter to avenge his brother's death. That's telenovela bingo right there. Over on the movies list, a documentary called Inside the Mind of a Cat debuts at No. 8. It sounds like a 30 Rock gag, but it's real, and it's pretty interesting if you want to know what your cat really thinks of you.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Netflix's New Releases Today

The Cuphead Show! Part 2: Cuphead and Mugman return for more animated adventures.

Cuphead and Mugman return for more animated adventures. Echoes: Michelle Monaghan stars in this thriller miniseries about identical twin sisters, one of whom goes missing.

Michelle Monaghan stars in this thriller miniseries about identical twin sisters, one of whom goes missing. The Girl in the Mirror: A woman loses her memory in a strange accident that kills most of her classmates.

A woman loses her memory in a strange accident that kills most of her classmates. Glow Up Season 4: Not to be confused with GLOW, it's a reality competition for makeup artists.

Not to be confused with GLOW, it's a reality competition for makeup artists. Kleo: A former East German spy tries to figure out who betrayed her after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

A former East German spy tries to figure out who betrayed her after the fall of the Berlin Wall. The Next 365 Days: The racy Polish film series wraps up with its third and final installment.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Darren Barnet, Never Have I Ever Lara Solanki/Netflix

For fans of: Teen romance, teen drama, John McEnroe

Is it good?: Season 3 is as funny, smart, and heartfelt as ever [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Skewed aspect ratios that make you wonder if there's something wrong with your TV

Is it good?: Is it perfect? No. Was it still worth the 25+ year wait? Yes. [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



3. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

For fans of: Cute Korean dramas, The Good Doctor

Is it good?: This international hit about a lawyer with autism is pretty darling!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



5. High Heat

For fans of: Telenovelas, Station 19

Is it good?: It's as melodramatic as you want it to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Keys, teens, supernatural occurrences

Is it good?: It gets a solid send-off in its third and final season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



8. Instant Dream Home

For fans of: Extreme Home Makeover, but faster

Is it good?: It's fun but very stressful

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Complete absurdity, cults, bathing suits

Is it good?: Season 6 of The CW's hot mess just dropped, and it's full bananas

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



10. I Just Killed My Dad

For fans of: Deeply disturbing true crime

Is it good?: It's a crazy story told in a maximally sordid way, if that's what you're into

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9





Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies



Lili Reinhart and David Corenswet, Look Both Ways Netflix

1. Look Both Ways

For fans of: Sliding Doors, Lili Reinhart, rom-coms

Is it good?: It's just OK

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

For fans of: Catfish, reevaluating old news stories

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a pretty good sports docuseries

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Vampire hunters, Jamie Foxx

Is it good?: It's a goofy vampire movie that works better as a weird trailer than a full movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations

Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it's not good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Health insurance, the military, the music industry

Is it good?: It's bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Forbidden teenage romance, unnecessary remakes

Is it good?: Not even a little bit

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



8. Inside the Mind of a Cat

For fans of: Cats

Is it good?: Cat owners should watch it right meow

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Thinking you're watching The Informant! and getting confused when you don't see Matt Damon

Is it good?: A licky boom-boom nah

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions

Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



