Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 19

The Sandman sits at No. 2 after dropping a surprise episode
Look what Mr. Sandman brought us today. The Sandman just dropped a surprise bonus episode on Netflix, which could be enough to push the show back into the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list over the weekend. For now, it's at No. 2 (nothing to lose sleep over!) behind Never Have I Ever. The only new show on the list is High Heat, a telenovela about a man who becomes a firefighter to avenge his brother's death. That's telenovela bingo right there. Over on the movies list, a documentary called Inside the Mind of a Cat debuts at No. 8. It sounds like a 30 Rock gag, but it's real, and it's pretty interesting if you want to know what your cat really thinks of you.
But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.
For fans of: Teen romance, teen drama, John McEnroe
Is it good?: Season 3 is as funny, smart, and heartfelt as ever [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Skewed aspect ratios that make you wonder if there's something wrong with your TV
Is it good?: Is it perfect? No. Was it still worth the 25+ year wait? Yes. [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Cute Korean dramas, The Good Doctor
Is it good?: This international hit about a lawyer with autism is pretty darling!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters
Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Telenovelas, Station 19
Is it good?: It's as melodramatic as you want it to be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Hallmark movies
Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Keys, teens, supernatural occurrences
Is it good?: It gets a solid send-off in its third and final season
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Extreme Home Makeover, but faster
Is it good?: It's fun but very stressful
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Complete absurdity, cults, bathing suits
Is it good?: Season 6 of The CW's hot mess just dropped, and it's full bananas
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Deeply disturbing true crime
Is it good?: It's a crazy story told in a maximally sordid way, if that's what you're into
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Sliding Doors, Lili Reinhart, rom-coms
Is it good?: It's just OK
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Catfish, reevaluating old news stories
Is it good?: Yeah, it's a pretty good sports docuseries
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Vampire hunters, Jamie Foxx
Is it good?: It's a goofy vampire movie that works better as a weird trailer than a full movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations
Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it's not good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Health insurance, the military, the music industry
Is it good?: It's bad
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Forbidden teenage romance, unnecessary remakes
Is it good?: Not even a little bit
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Cats
Is it good?: Cat owners should watch it right meow
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Thinking you're watching The Informant! and getting confused when you don't see Matt Damon
Is it good?: A licky boom-boom nah
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions
Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Friday, Aug. 19
Yesterday's Netflix Top 10 Movies and Shows