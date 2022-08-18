Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 18

Lili Reinhart and David Corenswet, Look Both Ways Netflix

The only new addition across both Netflix Top 10 lists on Thursday, Aug. 18 is the new Lili Reinhart rom-com Look Both Ways, which sits at No. 1 on the movies chart today. Riverdale's Reinhart stars as a woman whose life diverges into two realities on the night of her college graduation. In one, she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her career, and in the other, she stays in her hometown after getting pregnant. Over on the TV list, Riverdale sits at No. 8. Lili Reinhart is everywhere you look on Netflix!

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Netflix's New Releases Today

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3: An animated series based on the original '80s cartoon.

An animated series based on the original '80s cartoon. Inside the Mind of a Cat: It's a documentary about a cat!

It's a documentary about a cat! Tekken: Bloodline: An anime series about a fighter who trains under his grandfather.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever Netflix

For fans of: Teen romance, teen drama, John McEnroe

Is it good?: Season 3 is as funny, smart, and heartfelt as ever [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Skewed aspect ratios that make you wonder if there's something wrong with your TV

Is it good?: Is it perfect? No. Was it still worth the 25+ year wait? Yes. [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Keys, teens, supernatural occurrences

Is it good?: It gets a solid send-off in its third and final season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



4. Instant Dream Home

For fans of: Extreme Home Makeover, but faster

Is it good?: It's fun but very stressful

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



7. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

For fans of: Cute Korean dramas, The Good Doctor

Is it good?: This international hit about a lawyer with autism is pretty darling!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Complete absurdity, cults, bathing suits

Is it good?: Season 6 of The CW's hot mess just dropped, and it's full bananas

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



9. I Just Killed My Dad

For fans of: Deeply disturbing true crime

Is it good?: It's a crazy story told in a maximally sordid way, if that's what you're into

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Eccentric people looking for love

Is it good?: It's a reality series that can be fun to watch, but it's received criticism

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9





Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies



Jamie Foxx, Day Shift Parrish Lewis/Netflix

1. Look Both Ways

For fans of: Sliding Doors, Lili Reinhart, rom-coms

Is it good?: It's just OK

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Vampire hunters, Jamie Foxx

Is it good?: It's a goofy vampire movie that works better as a weird trailer than a full movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



3. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

For fans of: Catfish, reevaluating old news stories

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a pretty good sports docuseries

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations

Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it's not good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Health insurance, the military, the music industry

Is it good?: It's bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Thinking you're watching The Informant! and getting confused when you don't see Matt Damon

Is it good?: A licky boom-boom nah

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions

Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Forbidden teenage romance, unnecessary remakes

Is it good?: Not even a little bit

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Recovery stories, Denzel Washington

Is it good?: It's Denzel at his best

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



