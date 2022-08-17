X

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 17

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist gets vindication for Manti Te'o

The latest entry of the Untold sports documentary series — Netflix's version of ESPN's acclaimed 30 for 30 series — re-examines the story of Manti Te'o's catfishing scandal. Te'o was a rising college football star at Notre Dame who was in an online relationship with a person who, it turned out, didn't really exist. The media and social media made a joke out of it, but as is always the case, the real story is sad and painful and human. The documentary is in the No. 2 spot on Netflix's daily Top 10 most popular movies chart today, Wednesday, Aug. 17. Not sure why Netflix is categorizing it as a movie when it's a two-part episode of an anthology series, but that's what's happening. 

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Netflix's New Releases Today

  • High Heat: Season 1: When the search to find his brother's killer leads him to the fire department, Poncho becomes a fireman and realizes there's a serial killer in the midst in this Mexican series
  • Junior Baking Show: Season 6: A pint-sized spin-off of The Great British Baking Show
  • Look Both Ways: Lili Reinhart plays a college senior experiencing a Sliding Doors situation in this romantic dramedy
  • Royalteen: A teenager with a history of scandals and secrets starts dating the crown prince of Norway in this YA romance.
  • Unsuspicious: Season 1: A Brazilian whodunit where a rich playboy turns up dead, and it could have been any of the women he conned

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

1. Never Have I Ever

For fans of: Teen romance, teen drama, John McEnroe
Is it good?: Season 3 is as funny, smart, and heartfelt as ever [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. The Sandman

For fans of: Expensive fantasy, great casts
Is it good?: Is it perfect? No. Was it still worth the 25+ year wait? Yes. [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. Locke & Key

For fans of: Keys, teens, supernatural occurrences
Is it good?: It gets a solid send-off in its third and final season
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. Instant Dream Home

For fans of: Extreme Home Makeover, but faster
Is it good?: It's fun but very stressful
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. Stranger Things

For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters
Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

6. Virgin River

For fans of: Hallmark movies
Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

7. Riverdale

For fans of: Complete absurdity, cults, bathing suits
Is it good?: Season 6 of The CW's hot mess just dropped, and it's full bananas
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

8. I Just Killed My Dad

For fans of: Deeply disturbing true crime
Is it good?: It's a crazy story told in a maximally sordid way, if that's what you're into
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

9. Indian Matchmaking

For fans of: Eccentric people looking for love
Is it good?: It's a reality series that can be fun to watch, but it's received criticism
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

For fans of: Cute Korean dramas, The Good Doctor
Is it good?: This international hit about a lawyer with autism is pretty darling!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a


Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

1. Day Shift

For fans of: Vampire hunters, Jamie Foxx
Is it good?: It's a goofy vampire movie that works better as a weird trailer than a full movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

For fans of: Catfish, reevaluating old news stories
Is it good?: Yeah, it's a pretty good sports docuseries
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

3. Uncharted

For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations
Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it's not good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

4. Sing 2

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. Endless Love

For fans of: Forbidden teenage romance, unnecessary remakes
Is it good?: Not even a little bit
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

6. Purple Hearts

For fans of: Health insurance, the military, the music industry
Is it good?: It's bad
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

7. The Informer

For fans of: Thinking you're watching The Informant! and getting confused when you don't see Matt Damon
Is it good?: A licky boom-boom nah 
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

8. The Nice Guys

For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe, noir comedy, the '70s
Is it good?: It's a super-fun crime caper driven by Gosling and Crowe's chemistry
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

9. Flight

For fans of: Recovery stories, Denzel Washington
Is it good?: It's Denzel at his best
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

10. The Gray Man

For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions
Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Wednesday, Aug. 17

