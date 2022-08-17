Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 17

Manti Te'o, Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist Netflix

The latest entry of the Untold sports documentary series — Netflix's version of ESPN's acclaimed 30 for 30 series — re-examines the story of Manti Te'o's catfishing scandal. Te'o was a rising college football star at Notre Dame who was in an online relationship with a person who, it turned out, didn't really exist. The media and social media made a joke out of it, but as is always the case, the real story is sad and painful and human. The documentary is in the No. 2 spot on Netflix's daily Top 10 most popular movies chart today, Wednesday, Aug. 17. Not sure why Netflix is categorizing it as a movie when it's a two-part episode of an anthology series, but that's what's happening.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Netflix's New Releases Today

High Heat: Season 1: When the search to find his brother's killer leads him to the fire department, Poncho becomes a fireman and realizes there's a serial killer in the midst in this Mexican series

A pint-sized spin-off of The Great British Baking Show Look Both Ways: Lili Reinhart plays a college senior experiencing a Sliding Doors situation in this romantic dramedy

A teenager with a history of scandals and secrets starts dating the crown prince of Norway in this YA romance. Unsuspicious: Season 1: A Brazilian whodunit where a rich playboy turns up dead, and it could have been any of the women he conned

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Tom Sturridge, The Sandman Liam Daniel/Netflix

For fans of: Teen romance, teen drama, John McEnroe

Is it good?: Season 3 is as funny, smart, and heartfelt as ever [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Expensive fantasy, great casts

Is it good?: Is it perfect? No. Was it still worth the 25+ year wait? Yes. [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Keys, teens, supernatural occurrences

Is it good?: It gets a solid send-off in its third and final season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



4. Instant Dream Home

For fans of: Extreme Home Makeover, but faster

Is it good?: It's fun but very stressful

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Complete absurdity, cults, bathing suits

Is it good?: Season 6 of The CW's hot mess just dropped, and it's full bananas

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



8. I Just Killed My Dad

For fans of: Deeply disturbing true crime

Is it good?: It's a crazy story told in a maximally sordid way, if that's what you're into

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Eccentric people looking for love

Is it good?: It's a reality series that can be fun to watch, but it's received criticism

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



10. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

For fans of: Cute Korean dramas, The Good Doctor

Is it good?: This international hit about a lawyer with autism is pretty darling!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a





Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies



Jamie Foxx, Day Shift Parrish Lewis/Netflix

For fans of: Vampire hunters, Jamie Foxx

Is it good?: It's a goofy vampire movie that works better as a weird trailer than a full movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

For fans of: Catfish, reevaluating old news stories

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a pretty good sports docuseries

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations

Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it's not good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Forbidden teenage romance, unnecessary remakes

Is it good?: Not even a little bit

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Health insurance, the military, the music industry

Is it good?: It's bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Thinking you're watching The Informant! and getting confused when you don't see Matt Damon

Is it good?: A licky boom-boom nah

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe, noir comedy, the '70s

Is it good?: It's a super-fun crime caper driven by Gosling and Crowe's chemistry

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Recovery stories, Denzel Washington

Is it good?: It's Denzel at his best

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions

Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Wednesday, Aug. 17

