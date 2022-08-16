Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 16

Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg, Day Shift Andrew Cooper/Netflix

Netflix's Top 10 list for movies is led by both a Foxx and a Dogg. Jamie Foxx's new film Day Shift, in which he plays a vampire hunter and Snoop Dogg plays his buddy, is once again on top, and why not? This is just the kind of summer candy that Netflix subscribers gorge themselves on. On a similar note, Never Have I Ever is the most popular Netflix show today, as the world waits with bated breath to see who Devi ends up with. (Choose independence, Devi! Don't let a man define you!) Things may get shaken up tomorrow with the sports docuseries Untold, which debuts today.

But who said that popular was the same as good? Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Netflix's New Release Today

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist: Season 2 of the sports docuseries follows the Manti Te'o scandal in which the college football player was catfished by a scammer and ridiculed by a nation





Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Anthony Templet, I Just Killed My Dad Netflix

For fans of: Teen romance, teen drama, John McEnroe

Is it good?: Season 3 is as funny, smart, and heartfelt as ever [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Expensive fantasy, great casts

Is it good?: It was worth the 25+ year wait [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Keys, teens, supernatural occurrences

Is it good?: It gets a solid send-off in its third and final season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



4. Instant Dream Home

For fans of: Extreme Home Makeover, but faster

Is it good?: It's fun but very stressful

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



5. I Just Killed My Dad

For fans of: Deeply disturbing true crime

Is it good?: It's a crazy story told in a maximally sordid way, if that's what you're into

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Complete absurdity, cults, bathing suits

Is it good?: Season 6 of The CW's hot mess just dropped, and it's full bananas

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Eccentric people looking for love

Is it good?: It's a reality series that can be fun to watch, but it's received criticism

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



10. Trainwreck: Woodstock '99

For fans of: The '90s, cultural documentaries, Korn

Is it good?: Is Fred Durst a meathead? [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10





Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies



Jamie Foxx, Day Shift Parrish Lewis/Netflix

For fans of: Vampire hunters, Jamie Foxx

Is it good?: It's a goofy vampire movie that works better as a weird trailer than a full movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations

Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it's not good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Health insurance, the military, the music industry

Is it good?: It's bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Thinking you're watching The Informant! and getting confused when you don't see Matt Damon

Is it good?: A licky boom-boom nah

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe, noir comedy, the '70s

Is it good?: It's a super-fun crime caper driven by Gosling and Crowe's chemistry

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Recovery stories, Denzel Washington

Is it good?: It's Denzel at his best

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions

Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



9. Code Name: Emperor

For fans of: Espionage, politics

Is it good?: You've seen the plot of this Spanish spy thriller so many times already

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Fake dating, weddings, paint-by-numbers rom-com premises

Is it good?: This Indian American movie's story has been done a million times, but this is a cute take on it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



