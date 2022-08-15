Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 15

Join or Sign In
Never Have I Ever tops the TV list today
Never Have I Ever is one of the most charming teen shows on right now. Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher's high school dramedy dropped its third (and penultimate) season at the end of last week, and it quickly rose up to the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows list as people caught up on all the hijinks and re-declared allegiance to Team Paxton or Team Ben. (Team Paxton all the way, for the record.) Over on the movie charts, the Jamie Foxx-Dave Franco-Snoop Dogg vampire action-comedy (sure) Day Shift comes in at No. 1.
But who said that popular was the same as good? Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.
For fans of: Teen romance, teen drama, John McEnroe
Is it good?: Season 3 is as funny, smart, and heartfelt as ever [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Expensive fantasy, great casts
Is it good?: It was worth the 25+ year wait [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Deeply disturbing true crime
Is it good?: It's certainly a crazy story told in a maximally sordid way
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Keys, teens, supernatural occurrences
Is it good?: It gets a solid send-off in its third and final season
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters
Is it good?: Now in its fourth season, it's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Extreme Home Makeover, but faster
Is it good?: It's fun but very stressful
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Hallmark movies
Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Eccentric people looking for love
Is it good?: It's a reality series that can be fun to watch, but it's received criticism
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Complete absurdity, cults, bathing suits
Is it good?: Season 6 of The CW's hot mess just dropped, and it's full bananas
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: The '90s, cultural documentaries, Korn
Is it good?: Is Fred Durst a meathead? [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Vampire hunters, Jamie Foxx
Is it good?: It's a goofy vampire movie that works better as a weird trailer than a full movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations
Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it's not good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Health insurance, the military, the music industry
Is it good?: It's bad
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Thinking you're watching The Informant! and getting confused when Matt Damon isn't in it
Is it good?: A licky boom-boom nah
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Recovery stories, Denzel Washington
Is it good?: It's Denzel at his best
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe, noir comedy, the '70s
Is it good?: It's a super-fun crime caper driven by Gosling and Crowe's chemistry
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions
Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Fake dating, weddings, paint-by-numbers rom-com premises
Is it good?: This Indian American movie's story has been done a million times, but this is a cute take on it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Espionage, politics
Is it good?: You've seen the plot of this Spanish spy thriller so many times already
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
Monday, Aug. 15
