Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 15

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Darren Barnet, Never Have I Ever Lara Solanki/Netflix

Never Have I Ever is one of the most charming teen shows on right now. Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher's high school dramedy dropped its third (and penultimate) season at the end of last week, and it quickly rose up to the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows list as people caught up on all the hijinks and re-declared allegiance to Team Paxton or Team Ben. (Team Paxton all the way, for the record.) Over on the movie charts, the Jamie Foxx-Dave Franco-Snoop Dogg vampire action-comedy (sure) Day Shift comes in at No. 1.

But who said that popular was the same as good? Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

New Netflix Releases Today

Deepa & Anoop: An animated kids' show about a little girl and her elephant friend



Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Locke & Key Netflix

For fans of: Teen romance, teen drama, John McEnroe

Is it good?: Season 3 is as funny, smart, and heartfelt as ever [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Expensive fantasy, great casts

Is it good?: It was worth the 25+ year wait [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



3. I Just Killed My Dad

For fans of: Deeply disturbing true crime

Is it good?: It's certainly a crazy story told in a maximally sordid way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Keys, teens, supernatural occurrences

Is it good?: It gets a solid send-off in its third and final season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: Now in its fourth season, it's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



6. Instant Dream Home

For fans of: Extreme Home Makeover, but faster

Is it good?: It's fun but very stressful

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Eccentric people looking for love

Is it good?: It's a reality series that can be fun to watch, but it's received criticism

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Complete absurdity, cults, bathing suits

Is it good?: Season 6 of The CW's hot mess just dropped, and it's full bananas

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



10. Trainwreck: Woodstock '99

For fans of: The '90s, cultural documentaries, Korn

Is it good?: Is Fred Durst a meathead? [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a





Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies



Sofia Carson, Purple Hearts Hopper Stone/Netflix

For fans of: Vampire hunters, Jamie Foxx

Is it good?: It's a goofy vampire movie that works better as a weird trailer than a full movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations

Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it's not good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Health insurance, the military, the music industry

Is it good?: It's bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Thinking you're watching The Informant! and getting confused when Matt Damon isn't in it

Is it good?: A licky boom-boom nah

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Recovery stories, Denzel Washington

Is it good?: It's Denzel at his best

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe, noir comedy, the '70s

Is it good?: It's a super-fun crime caper driven by Gosling and Crowe's chemistry

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions

Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Fake dating, weddings, paint-by-numbers rom-com premises

Is it good?: This Indian American movie's story has been done a million times, but this is a cute take on it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



10. Code Name: Emperor

For fans of: Espionage, politics

Is it good?: You've seen the plot of this Spanish spy thriller so many times already

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Monday, Aug. 15

Friday's Netflix Top 10 Movies and Shows