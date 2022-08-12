Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 12

Instant Dream Home Netflix

In the future, everyone's home will be renovated by Netflix in 15 minutes or less. The new home makeover series Instant Dream Home, which debuts at No. 9 on the Netflix Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows list on Friday, Aug. 12, is just the first step in the revolution. The show will probably give you anxiety — can this stuff possibly be up to code?! — but it's hosted by Danielle Brooks, so it's got that going for it. Give in to the chaos. That's the only new addition to either of Netflix's top 10 rankings today. The Sandman still leads the way for TV shows, with Locke & Key behind it at No. 2. (Maybe the Locke family should call Instant Dream Home for a renovation.) Meanwhile, Uncharted tops the movie charts.

But who said that popular was the same as good? Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

New Netflix Releases Today

13: The Musical: A soon-to-be teenager plots the bar mitzvah of his dreams after moving from New York to Indiana in this film

A soon-to-be teenager plots the bar mitzvah of his dreams after moving from New York to Indiana in this film A Model Family Season 1: A professor gets in deep as a drug courier in this South Korean crime drama

A professor gets in deep as a drug courier in this South Korean crime drama Day Shift: Jamie Foxx plays a pool cleaner who's actually a vampire hunter in this Netflix original movie

Jamie Foxx plays a pool cleaner who's actually a vampire hunter in this Netflix original movie Never Have I Ever Season 3: Devi is finally dating the popular boy of her dreams, but her love life isn't wrapped up yet [TV Guide review]

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Tom Sturridge, The Sandman Netflix

For fans of: Expensive fantasy, great casts

Is it good?: It was worth the 25+ year wait [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Keys, teens, supernatural occurrences

Is it good?: It gets a solid send-off in its third and final season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



3. I Just Killed My Dad

For fans of: Deeply disturbing true crime

Is it good?: It's certainly a crazy story told in a maximally sordid way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: Now in its fourth season, it's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Complete absurdity, cults, bathing suits

Is it good?: Season 6 of The CW's hot mess just dropped, and it's full bananas

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Eccentric people looking for love

Is it good?: It's a reality series that can be fun to watch, but it's received criticism

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



8. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

For fans of: Cute Korean dramas, The Good Doctor

Is it good?: This international hit about a lawyer with autism is pretty darling!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



9. Instant Dream Home

For fans of: Extreme Home Makeover, but faster

Is it good?: It's fun but very stressful

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Melissa Barrera, survival dramas

Is it good?: This show about a woman stranded in the wilderness is a little cliché but super watchable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9





Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies



Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland, Uncharted Sony Pictures

For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations

Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it's not good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Health insurance, the military, the music industry

Is it good?: It's bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Thinking you're watching The Informant! and getting confused when Matt Damon isn't in it

Is it good?: A licky boom-boom nah

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe, noir comedy, the '70s

Is it good?: It's a super-fun crime caper driven by Gosling and Crowe's chemistry

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Recovery stories, Denzel Washington

Is it good?: It's Denzel at his best

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions

Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Fake dating, weddings, paint-by-numbers rom-com premises

Is it good?: This Indian American movie's story has been done a million times, but this is a cute take on it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



9. Carter

For fans of: South Korean action movies

Is it good?: If you want to watch something totally absurd, you could do worse

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Blake Lively looking good through the years, weird incestuous stuff framed as romance

Is it good?: This fantasy about timeless romance isn't bad and features good performances from Lively and Harrison Ford

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Friday, Aug. 12

