Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 11

Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Darby Stanchfield, Locke & Key Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

The final season of the teen fantasy series Locke & Key dropped yesterday, and it's not surprising to see it at No. 3 on Netflix's daily Top 10 most popular TV shows list. People love teen shows! It helps that people were sad about this show ending and really wanted to see how it wrapped up. Locke & Key is one of two new additions today; the other is Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking, a reality show in which an eccentric matchmaker sets eccentric people up on dates, coming in at No. 8. Again, kind of a no-brainer: People love dating shows!

But who said that popular was the same as good? Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

New Netflix Releases Today

Bo Burnham: The Inside Outtakes: An hour of extra material from Bo Burnham's 2021 special, Inside

An hour of extra material from Bo Burnham's 2021 special, Inside DOTA: Dragon's Blood Book 3: Anime fantasy series about dragon slayers

Anime fantasy series about dragon slayers Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story: Documentary about a trans skateboarder set during the lead up to the 2020 Olympics

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

David Thewlis, The Sandman Liam Daniel/Netflix

For fans of: Expensive fantasy, great casts

Is it good?: It was worth the 25+ year wait [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. I Just Killed My Dad

For fans of: Deeply disturbing true crime

Is it good?: It's certainly a crazy story told in a maximally sordid way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Keys, teens, supernatural occurrences

Is it good?: It gets a solid send-off in its third and final season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: Now in its fourth season, it's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Complete absurdity, cults, bathing suits

Is it good?: Season 6 of The CW's hot mess just dropped, and it's full bananas

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



7. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

For fans of: Cute Korean dramas, The Good Doctor

Is it good?: This international hit about a lawyer with autism is pretty darling!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Eccentric people looking for love

Is it good?: It's a reality series that can be fun to watch, but it's received criticism

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Melissa Barrera, survival dramas

Is it good?: This show about a woman stranded in the wilderness is a little cliché but super watchable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



10. Trainwreck: Woodstock '99

For fans of: The '90s, cultural documentaries, Korn

Is it good?: Is Fred Durst a meathead? [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6





Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies



Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland, Uncharted Sony Pictures

For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations

Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it's not good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Health insurance, the military, the music industry

Is it good?: It's bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Thinking you're watching The Informant! and getting confused when Matt Damon isn't in it

Is it good?: A licky boom-boom nah

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Recovery stories, Denzel Washington

Is it good?: It's Denzel at his best

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions

Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Fake dating, weddings, paint-by-numbers rom-com premises

Is it good?: This Indian American movie's story has been done a million times, but this is a cute take on it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe, noir comedy, the '70s

Is it good?: It's a super-fun crime caper driven by Gosling and Crowe's chemistry

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



9. Carter

For fans of: South Korean action movies

Is it good?: If you want to watch something totally absurd, you could do worse

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Blake Lively looking good through the years, weird incestuous stuff framed as romance

Is it good?: This fantasy about timeless romance isn't bad and features good performances from Lively and Harrison Ford

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Aug. 11

Yesterday's Netflix Top 10 Movies and Shows