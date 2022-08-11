Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 11

Join or Sign In
The final season of the teen fantasy series Locke & Key dropped yesterday, and it's not surprising to see it at No. 3 on Netflix's daily Top 10 most popular TV shows list. People love teen shows! It helps that people were sad about this show ending and really wanted to see how it wrapped up. Locke & Key is one of two new additions today; the other is Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking, a reality show in which an eccentric matchmaker sets eccentric people up on dates, coming in at No. 8. Again, kind of a no-brainer: People love dating shows!
But who said that popular was the same as good? Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.
For fans of: Expensive fantasy, great casts
Is it good?: It was worth the 25+ year wait [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Deeply disturbing true crime
Is it good?: It's certainly a crazy story told in a maximally sordid way
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Keys, teens, supernatural occurrences
Is it good?: It gets a solid send-off in its third and final season
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Hallmark movies
Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters
Is it good?: Now in its fourth season, it's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Complete absurdity, cults, bathing suits
Is it good?: Season 6 of The CW's hot mess just dropped, and it's full bananas
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Cute Korean dramas, The Good Doctor
Is it good?: This international hit about a lawyer with autism is pretty darling!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Eccentric people looking for love
Is it good?: It's a reality series that can be fun to watch, but it's received criticism
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Melissa Barrera, survival dramas
Is it good?: This show about a woman stranded in the wilderness is a little cliché but super watchable
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: The '90s, cultural documentaries, Korn
Is it good?: Is Fred Durst a meathead? [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations
Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it's not good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Health insurance, the military, the music industry
Is it good?: It's bad
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Thinking you're watching The Informant! and getting confused when Matt Damon isn't in it
Is it good?: A licky boom-boom nah
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Recovery stories, Denzel Washington
Is it good?: It's Denzel at his best
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions
Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Fake dating, weddings, paint-by-numbers rom-com premises
Is it good?: This Indian American movie's story has been done a million times, but this is a cute take on it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe, noir comedy, the '70s
Is it good?: It's a super-fun crime caper driven by Gosling and Crowe's chemistry
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: South Korean action movies
Is it good?: If you want to watch something totally absurd, you could do worse
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Blake Lively looking good through the years, weird incestuous stuff framed as romance
Is it good?: This fantasy about timeless romance isn't bad and features good performances from Lively and Harrison Ford
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
