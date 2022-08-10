Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 10

Anthony Templet, I Just Killed My Dad Netflix

If you're rating true crime docuseries on how grabby the title is, I Just Killed My Dad is already a runaway success. That's hard to not click on when you're scrolling through tiles on your Netflix homescreen, right? You can hear the frantic 911 call. "I just killed my dad." That title helped lift the doc, which was released yesterday, to a No. 2 debut on Netflix's daily Top 10 most popular TV shows chart for Wednesday, Aug. 10. The three-part docuseries from the director of another recent Netflix success, Girl in the Picture, tells the story of teenager Anthony Templet, who shot his father and never denied it, but doesn't think he did anything wrong, considering the abusive circumstances. It's pretty grim, and people can't get enough of this sort of thing.

But who said that popular was the same as good? Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 11

New Netflix Releases Today

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist : Documentary about the largest bank robbery in Argentina's history

Documentary about the largest bank robbery in Argentina's history Heartsong : Turkish romance film about a wedding musician who falls in love with the bride

Turkish romance film about a wedding musician who falls in love with the bride Indian Matchmaking : Season 2: Sima Taparia is back to arrange more marriages

Season 2: Sima Taparia is back to arrange more marriages Instant Dream Home : A home renovation show where the work gets done in just 12 hours

A home renovation show where the work gets done in just 12 hours Iron Chef Brazil : The world's favorite cooking competition show comes to Brazil

The world's favorite cooking competition show comes to Brazil Locke & Key Season 3: The young adult fantasy series returns for its final season

The young adult fantasy series returns for its final season School Tales: The Series: Thai horror anthology featuring high school-set ghost stories

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Cole Sprouse and Erinn Westbrook, Riverdale The CW

For fans of: Expensive fantasy, great casts

Is it good?: It was worth the 25+ year wait [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. I Just Killed My Dad

For fans of: Deeply disturbing true crime

Is it good?: It's certainly a crazy story told in a maximally sordid way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: Now in its fourth season, it's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Complete absurdity, cults, bathing suits

Is it good?: Season 6 of The CW's hot mess just dropped, and it's full bananas

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



6. Trainwreck: Woodstock '99

For fans of: The '90s, cultural documentaries, Korn

Is it good?: Is Fred Durst a meathead? [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Melissa Barrera, survival dramas

Is it good?: This show about a woman stranded in the wilderness is a little cliché but super watchable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



8. Uncoupled

For fans of: Neil Patrick Harris, Sex and the City for men

Is it good?: It's just OK

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Not dying, man vs. squirrel

Is it good?: It's a History Channel reality competition that's great for survival enthusiasts

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



10. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

For fans of: Cute Korean dramas, The Good Doctor

Is it good?: This international hit about a lawyer with autism is pretty darling!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9





Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies



Sofia Carson, Purple Hearts Hopper Stone/Netflix

For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations

Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it's not good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Health insurance, the military, the music industry

Is it good?: It's bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Thinking you're watching The Informant! and getting confused when Matt Damon isn't in it

Is it good?: A licky boom-boom nah

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Recovery stories, Denzel Washington

Is it good?: It's Denzel at his best

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



6. Carter

For fans of: South Korean action movies

Is it good?: If you want to watch something totally absurd, you could do worse

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Fake dating, weddings, paint-by-numbers rom-com premises

Is it good?: This Indian American movie's story has been done a million times, but this is a cute take on it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions

Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe, noir comedy, the '70s

Is it good?: It's a super-fun crime caper driven by Gosling and Crowe's chemistry

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Blake Lively looking good through the years, weird incestuous stuff framed as romance

Is it good?: This fantasy about timeless romance isn't bad and features good performances from Lively and Harrison Ford

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Wednesday, Aug. 10

Yesterday's Netflix Top 10 Movies and Shows