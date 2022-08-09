X

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 9

Riverdale Season 6 is flying up the charts

Riverdale, Cole Sprouse, Erinn Westbrook

Netflix is losing a lot of its licensed content as other streaming services built by legacy studios reclaim their wares, but one thing Netflix still has a hold of is its CW shows, which is why Riverdale is in Netflix's top 5 shows after Season 6 arrived on the platform. Or maybe it's because Riverdale is a supernatural teen spectacle that just has to be watched to be believed. A couple movies also made big climbs up the Netflix Top 10. The 2019 crime thriller The Informant leapt all the way up to No. 3, and Denzel Washington's Flight took off to No. 5. Tom Holland's Uncharted is still very much charted at No. 1, and Neil Gaiman's The Sandman is still the top show. No surprise there.

But who said that popular was the same as good? Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 10

New Netflix Releases Today

  • I Just Killed My Dad: Three-episode true crime series about a teenager in New Orleans who shot and killed his abusive father. However, there's more to the story.
  • Iron Chef Brazil: It's the cooking competition Iron Chef, but in Brazil!
  • School Tales: The Series: This Thai horror series is set in a high school

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Gwendoline Christie, The Sandman

1. The Sandman

For fans of: Expensive fantasy, great casts
Is it good?: It was worth the 25+ year wait [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Virgin River

For fans of: Hallmark movies
Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. Stranger Things

For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters
Is it good?: Now in its fourth season, it's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. Trainwreck: Woodstock '99

For fans of: The '90s, cultural documentaries, Korn 
Is it good?: Is Fred Durst a meathead? [Review]
Trailer  | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. Riverdale

For fans of: Complete absurdity, cults, bathing suits
Is it good?: Season 6 of The CW's hot mess just dropped, and it's full bananas
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

6. Keep Breathing

For fans of: Melissa Barrera, survival dramas
Is it good?: This show about a woman stranded in the wilderness is a little cliché but super watchable
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

7. Uncoupled

For fans of: Neil Patrick Harris, Sex and the City for men
Is it good?: It's just OK
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

8. Alone

For fans of: Not dying, man vs. squirrel
Is it good?: It's a History Channel reality competition that's great for survival enthusiasts
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

9. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

For fans of: Cute Korean dramas, The Good Doctor
Is it good?: This international hit about a lawyer with autism is pretty darling!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

10. Cocomelon

For fans of: Wearing diapers, nap time, early developmental brain stimulation
Is it good?: It's a YouTube video for babies, basically, so it is literal Hell
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a


Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland, Uncharted

1. Uncharted

For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations
Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it's not good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Purple Hearts

For fans of: Health insurance, the military, the music industry
Is it good?: It's bad
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. The Informer

For fans of: Thinking you're watching The Informant! and getting confused when Matt Damon isn't in it
Is it good?: A licky boom-boom nah 
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

4. Carter

For fans of: South Korean action movies
Is it good?: If you want to watch something totally absurd, you could do worse
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

5. Flight

For fans of: Recovery stories, Denzel Washington
Is it good?: It's Denzel at his best
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

6. Wedding Season

For fans of:  Fake dating, weddings, paint-by-numbers rom-com premises
Is it good?: This Indian movie's story has been done a million times, but this is a cute take on it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

7. Sing 2

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. The Gray Man

For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions
Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

9. The Age of Adaline

For fans of: Blake Lively looking good through the years, weird incestuous stuff framed as romance
Is it good?: This fantasy about timeless romance isn't bad and features good performances from Lively and Harrison Ford
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

10. Tower Heist

For fans of: Brett Ratner movies, Eddie Murphy, mindless entertainment
Is it good?: It's dumb fun about regular people pulling off a heist against a scammer
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Tuesday, Aug. 9

