Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 9

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Riverdale Season 6 is flying up the charts
Netflix is losing a lot of its licensed content as other streaming services built by legacy studios reclaim their wares, but one thing Netflix still has a hold of is its CW shows, which is why Riverdale is in Netflix's top 5 shows after Season 6 arrived on the platform. Or maybe it's because Riverdale is a supernatural teen spectacle that just has to be watched to be believed. A couple movies also made big climbs up the Netflix Top 10. The 2019 crime thriller The Informant leapt all the way up to No. 3, and Denzel Washington's Flight took off to No. 5. Tom Holland's Uncharted is still very much charted at No. 1, and Neil Gaiman's The Sandman is still the top show. No surprise there.
But who said that popular was the same as good? Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 10
For fans of: Expensive fantasy, great casts
Is it good?: It was worth the 25+ year wait [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Hallmark movies
Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters
Is it good?: Now in its fourth season, it's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: The '90s, cultural documentaries, Korn
Is it good?: Is Fred Durst a meathead? [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Complete absurdity, cults, bathing suits
Is it good?: Season 6 of The CW's hot mess just dropped, and it's full bananas
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Melissa Barrera, survival dramas
Is it good?: This show about a woman stranded in the wilderness is a little cliché but super watchable
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Neil Patrick Harris, Sex and the City for men
Is it good?: It's just OK
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Not dying, man vs. squirrel
Is it good?: It's a History Channel reality competition that's great for survival enthusiasts
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Cute Korean dramas, The Good Doctor
Is it good?: This international hit about a lawyer with autism is pretty darling!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Wearing diapers, nap time, early developmental brain stimulation
Is it good?: It's a YouTube video for babies, basically, so it is literal Hell
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations
Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it's not good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Health insurance, the military, the music industry
Is it good?: It's bad
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Thinking you're watching The Informant! and getting confused when Matt Damon isn't in it
Is it good?: A licky boom-boom nah
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: South Korean action movies
Is it good?: If you want to watch something totally absurd, you could do worse
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Recovery stories, Denzel Washington
Is it good?: It's Denzel at his best
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Fake dating, weddings, paint-by-numbers rom-com premises
Is it good?: This Indian movie's story has been done a million times, but this is a cute take on it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions
Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Blake Lively looking good through the years, weird incestuous stuff framed as romance
Is it good?: This fantasy about timeless romance isn't bad and features good performances from Lively and Harrison Ford
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Brett Ratner movies, Eddie Murphy, mindless entertainment
Is it good?: It's dumb fun about regular people pulling off a heist against a scammer
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Tuesday, Aug. 9
Yesterday's Netflix Top 10 Movies and Shows