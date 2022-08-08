Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 8

Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland, Uncharted Sony Pictures

Movies that do well in theaters also do well on streaming. The Batman is the most-watched movie on HBO Max. So it's no surprise that Uncharted, the tenth-highest-grossing movie of 2022 so far, went straight to No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 movies chart when it hit the streaming service this weekend. It's still No. 1 on Netflix on Monday, Aug. 8, and we anticipate it will be there for a few more days. The No. 1 TV show is The Sandman. People waited 30 years for this show, and now that it's finally out, they're watching the hell out of Gwendoline Christie's take on Lucifer.

But who said that popular was the same as good? Below we list off the Top 10 movies and shows on Netflix, and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

New Netflix Releases Today

Code Name: Emperor : Spanish espionage flick about an intelligence agent who's having second thoughts about his assignment of destroying a politician's career

Spanish espionage flick about an intelligence agent who's having second thoughts about his assignment of destroying a politician's career Team Zenko Go: Season 2: A wholesome kids' show about a team of children who help out around town





Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Gwendoline Christie, The Sandman Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix

For fans of: Expensive fantasy, great casts

Is it good?: It was worth the 25+ year wait [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: Now in its fourth season, it's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



4. Trainwreck: Woodstock '99

For fans of: The '90s, cultural documentaries, Korn

Is it good?: Is Fred Durst a meathead? [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Melissa Barrera, survival dramas

Is it good?: This show about a woman stranded in the wilderness is a little cliché but super watchable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



6. Uncoupled

For fans of: Neil Patrick Harris, Sex and the City for men

Is it good?: It's just OK

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Not dying, man vs. squirrel

Is it good?: It's a History Channel reality competition that's great for survival enthusiasts

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



8. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

For fans of: Cute Korean dramas, The Good Doctor

Is it good?: This international hit about a lawyer with autism is pretty darling!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: True crime, internet ethics, watching bad men get their comeuppance

Is it good?: The story, about a mom taking down a "revenge porn" site after her daughter's photos get leaked, is crazy enough to keep you hooked

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Negotiation!

Is it good?: It's the same thing over and over and over again, but it's engaging in its way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a





Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies



Joo Won, Carter Netflix

For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations

Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it's not good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Health insurance, the military, the music industry

Is it good?: It's bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



3. Carter

For fans of: South Korean action movies

Is it good?: If you want to watch something totally absurd, you could do worse

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Fake dating, weddings, paint-by-numbers rom-com premises

Is it good?: This Indian movie's story has been done a million times, but this is a cute take on it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions

Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Blake Lively looking good through the years, weird incestuous stuff framed as romance

Is it good?: This fantasy about timeless romance isn't bad and features good performances from Lively and Harrison Ford

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Brett Ratner movies, Eddie Murphy, mindless entertainment

Is it good?: It's dumb fun about regular people pulling off a heist against a scammer

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Thinking you're watching The Informant! and getting confused when Matt Damon isn't in it

Is it good?: A licky boom-boom nah

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Recovery stories, Denzel Washington

Is it good?: It's Denzel at his best

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



