Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 4

Trainwreck: Woodstock '99, a three-part documentary on the music festival that ended in a riot, makes its debut on Netflix's Top 10 most popular TV shows list on Thursday, Aug. 4 after premiering on the streaming service yesterday. It's currently sitting at No. 4. It's the perfect documentary for fans of the band Bush, whose lead singer Gavin Rossdale comes off well when most other performers do not. It's the only new show on the list. The only new title on the Top 10 movies list is Clint Eastwood's based-on-true-events thriller The 15:17 to Paris, which comes in at No. 10.

But who said that popular was the same as good? Below we list off the Top 10 movies and shows on Netflix, and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

New Netflix Releases Today

Lady Tamara: Reality series about Spanish socialite Tamara Falcó

Reality series about Spanish socialite Tamara Falcó KAKEGURUI TWIN: Anime about a high school girl who gets into high stakes gambling

Anime about a high school girl who gets into high stakes gambling Super Giant Robot Brothers: Kids' show about robot brothers saving the world

Kids' show about robot brothers saving the world Wedding Season: Indian rom-com about two people who pose as each others' wedding dates and fall in love

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Alexandra Breckenridge, Virgin River Netflix

For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Melissa Barrera, survival dramas

Is it good?: This show about a woman stranded in the wilderness is a little cliché but super watchable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: Now in its fourth season, it's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



4. Trainwreck: Woodstock '99

For fans of: The '90s, cultural documentaries, Korn

Is it good?: Is Fred Durst a meathead?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



5. Uncoupled

For fans of: Neil Patrick Harris, Sex and the City for men

Is it good?: It's just OK

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



6. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

For fans of: Cute Korean dramas, The Good Doctor

Is it good?: This international hit about a lawyer with Asperger's syndrome is pretty darling!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Not dying, man vs. squirrel

Is it good?: It's a History Channel reality competition that's great for survival enthusiasts

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: True crime, internet ethics, watching bad men get their comeuppance

Is it good?: The story, about a mom taking down a "revenge porn" site after her daughter's photos get leaked, is crazy enough to keep you hooked

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Cars, dudes

Is it good?: Do you like watching people restore cars? Then you'll like this

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: All American

Is it good?: It's everything you love about All American, but at college now

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8





Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies



Sofia Carson, Purple Hearts Hopper Stone/Netflix

For fans of: Health insurance, the military, the music industry

Is it good?: It's bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Brett Ratner movies, Eddie Murphy, mindless entertainment

Is it good?: It's dumb fun about regular people pulling off a heist against a scammer

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Blake Lively looking good through the years, weird incesty stuff framed as romance

Is it good?: This fantasy about timeless romance isn't bad and features good performances from Lively and Harrison Ford

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Will Smith slapping aliens, time traveling, Josh Brolin doing Tommy Lee Jones

Is it good?: It's a lot better than Men in Black 2, but not as good as Men in Black O.G.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions

Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Tobey "best Spider-Man" Maguire, octopuses

Is it good?: It's one of the best superhero movies ever made

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Demonic witches, heroic teens, the Nine Inch Nails song "The Wretched"

Is it good?: It's super scary and super gory

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Sea creatures, accidental father figures

Is it good?: It's a contender for the best family film of the year

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



10. The 15:17 to Paris

For fans of: Real heroes playing themselves

Is it good?: It's not great, but it has some good parts

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



